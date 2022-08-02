Arkansas School Safety Commission to present final report Tuesday

Read on www.kpvi.com
Gov. Edwards’ Statement on the Passing of Buddy Leach
BATON ROUGE, La. - Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statement on the passing of former congressman, state representative and Democratic Party chairman Anthony C. “Buddy” Leach Jr. Gov. Edwards said:. “Buddy Leach dedicated his life to serving our great state. From the Louisiana Legislature to Congress...
Nebraska Board of Education hiring consultant to review standards-writing process
Members of the Nebraska Board of Education on Friday voted to hire a consultant to examine the state’s process for writing academic content standards — a process that last year yielded health education standards that sharply divided Nebraskans. Over the years, the state’s standards-writing process had regularly churned...
Governor signs Indiana's near-total abortion ban into law
Gov. Eric Holcomb waited barely one hour after Hoosier lawmakers gave final approval to the state's near-total abortion ban late Friday night to sign the measure into law. In a statement, the Republican chief executive praised the members of the Republican-controlled General Assembly for their "thorough and thoughtful debate on Senate Enrolled Act 1," and celebrated the enactment of the "once-in-a-generation legislation" that passed the Senate, 28-19, and cleared the House, 62-38.
Experts say Iowa’s laws impede treatments for fentanyl
As Iowa grapples with a dramatic increase in overdose deaths involving fentanyl, some experts and activists say the best solutions are currently criminalized in the state. Advocates of harm reduction — a set of strategies to reduce the negative effects of ongoing drug use — say Iowa’s laws are counterproductive to the goal of lowering overdose deaths and getting people with substance use disorders into treatment.
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Utah
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Utah using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
South Dakota residents have until Aug. 15 to comment on abortion ballot question
(The Center Square) - Acting South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo said Friday residents have until Aug. 15 to comment on a proposed constitutional amendment regulating abortion. The amendment could go before voters on the 2024 ballot, according to a news release from Vargo. The amendment sent to Secretary of...
Veterans sue Stitt for alleged violation of First Amendment rights
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two former top-ranking members of the Oklahoma Veterans Commission filed suit against Gov. Kevin Stitt on Friday, alleging that he violated their First Amendment right to support his political opponent. Larry Wayne Van Schuyver, former Veteran’s Commission chairman and a retired Navy command master chief, and...
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Tennessee
Compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Nearly all abortions banned in Indiana
Gov. Eric Holcomb signed Senate Bill 1 late Friday night, banning nearly all abortions in Indiana. Holcomb released a statement after 11 p.m. Friday night, around an hour after the Senate sent him the final bill and more than 12 hours after the House began discussing amendments earlier in the day.
Fetterman plans first public campaign event since suffering stroke
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman — the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania — will return to the campaign trail this week in his first public appearance since suffering a stroke. The campaign announced that Fetterman, 52, will conduct a rally in Erie, a key bellwether county in...
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in South Carolina
Compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Georgia lawmakers seek solutions to homelessness
ATLANTA — A new state Senate study committee heard from nonprofit and state agencies at a daylong meeting across from the Capitol about a homelessness problem that’s been complicated by out-of-control housing costs, bureaucratic red tape and disagreements over the best ways to help. Members of the Senate...
$118,005 spent with USPS from Indiana campaign accounts
In Indiana, state-level candidates and PACs have spent $118,005 from their campaign accounts on services from the United States Postal Service in the 2022 election cycle so far. USPS received 0.3 percent of all $34.3 million in reported expenditures. According to Indiana Secretary of State reports, here are the top...
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Rhode Island
Compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment in Rhode Island using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Hillary Cassell raises more than any other Democratic House candidate in Florida
Florida Democratic candidates and officeholders have raised $23.2 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among Florida House of Representatives candidates and officeholders, Hillary Cassel has raised more than any other Democrat. Cassel is running for election to the Florida House of Representatives to represent District 101 in 2022. Cassel raised...
Georgia Farm Bureau accepting hay contest entries
MACON — Georgia Farm Bureau is accepting entries of Bermudagrass hay until Oct. 31 for its 2022 GFB Quality Hay Contest. Hay entered in the contest will be tested at a University of Georgia lab using the Relative Forage Quality Test, which provides an analysis of the nutritional value of the hay. Winners will be determined by the RFQ analysis.
Stop producing 'forever chemicals' says Illinois Environmental Council
(The Center Square) – The national conversation about forever chemicals just hit home for many Illinoisans as testing found at least eight million residents get water from a utility where per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, were found. When six out of every 10 Prairie State residents turn on...
Carney signs three mental health bills into law at Sean’s House
Gov. John Carney visited Sean’s House on Wednesday to sign legislation that will help Delaware students address their mental health struggles. One bill will establish a mental health service unit at each Delaware middle school. Another will implement mental health education programs in all schools, K-12. The third requires insurance companies to start covering an annual behavioral health well check.
Illinois biofuel industry a jobs creator, new DOE report finds
(The Center Square) – Illinois' biofuel industry continues to expand and create more jobs every year, a new report by the Department of Energy has found. In 2021, 307 new jobs were added in Illinois, an increase of 4.6% over 2020, the 2022 United States Energy and Employment Report (USEER) said.
Business Digest
Tyler-based certified public accountant Misty M. de Wet, has been elected 2022 to 2023 president of the Texas Society of CPAs East Texas Chapter. De Wet currently serves as the vice president of internal audit at Southside Bank. Longview-based CPA Heather Sanders, tax manager at Henry & Peters, P.C., was named president-elect of the chapter.
