Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_comSpring, TX
The Latest Update on Houston and the Monkeypox VaccineTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto's new ad says, "a child volunteering to die for you is not something you ever forget."Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
City of Houston unveils new veteran housing in Midtown
HOUSTON – The City of Houston unveiled new veteran housing in Midtown Thursday. Light Rail Lofts, at 4600 Main Street, sits on 0.39 acres in Midtown, less than a mile from the Museum District and Medical Center. The three-story facility will serve veterans facing home instability. The 42,000 sq....
A payload of bovine innards that fell off a moving truck this week has blanketed the intersection of Hardy Street and Cavalcade in a rancid odor, locals told KHOU.
houstonpublicmedia.org
How White Linen Night in the Heights took on a life of its own
There are concerns about safety and security ahead of an annual celebration in Houston’s Heights neighborhood, where thousands gather to shop and socialize. White Linen Night started as a way to celebrate the summer, support local businesses and artists and create a fun, family-friendly event for residents of the Heights.
houstonpublicmedia.org
A billion dollar county bond measure, and rebuilding after Harvey (Aug. 2, 2022)
On Tuesday’s show: Harris County could decide today whether to put a roughly $1 billion bond measure for infrastructure projects on the ballot in November. Also this hour: Houston City Council Member Letitia Plummer answers your questions about issues facing the city. Then, the city of Houston is often...
Click2Houston.com
‘Enough is enough’: Northeast Houston residents want neighborhood eyesore cleaned up, demolished
HOUSTON – Residents of a neighborhood in northeast Houston said two abandoned properties on the same street have been eyesores for years, and calls for their cleanup and demolition haven’t gotten far. “Nothing has been done. I’ve been contacting the city to try to get some help,” said...
Truck Spills Cow Intestines On Texas Road: 'Worst Smell I Ever Smelled'
"I have not ever encountered anything like this before. This is a first, but definitely the worst smell I ever smelled."
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
houstonpublicmedia.org
State, local, and federal officials unveiled a new 42,000-square foot affordable housing complex in midtown for veterans on Thursday. The Light Rail Lofts is a three-story affordable housing unit, and has a total of 56 studio apartments, half of which are set aside for veterans and their families earning considerably less than the area median income. The lofts are at 4600 Main Street, less than a mile from the Museum District and the Medical Center.
Development and gentrification are thick in the air around Houston's best breakfast tacos
Brothers Taco House sits amid empty lots waiting to be built up in East Downtown.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Live from B&B Butchers Steakhouse for Houston Restaurant Weeks 2022!
Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. Local residents are dining out for a good cause in support of Houston Restaurant Weeks August 1 – September 5, 2022....
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston just had its hottest July ever as 2022 heatwave continues breaking records
This June and July were the hottest Houston has ever seen, which has the region bracing for the possibility of even steamier weather in August. July 2022 was the city's hottest July on record with an average temperature of 88 degrees, according to the National Weather Service's Houston-Galveston office. It followed a record-setting June, when the average temperature recorded at Bush Intercontinental Airport was 86.7 degrees.
bloghouston.com
Houston man sells 3D printed guns to the City at Mayor Turner’s gun buyback event
You’ll always have people who will try and take advantage of the programs. -Sylvester Turner, current mayor of the City of Houston. Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock for the past two years, then it’s no surprise that crime has sadly, once again, become a big topic in big city politics. The City of Houston has responded, in part, by bagging a $53 million federal grant and by setting up a program called One Safe Houston. I’ve also written about how the city has passed an ordinance requiring certain businesses to install cameras as part of the initiative.
Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells Fargo
HoustonMayor Sylvester Turner announced new grants for small businesses and a 501 C3 that provides up to $65,000. This funding is provided by the Houston Fund for Social Justice and Economic Equity. This organization is also working with Wells Fargo which is another recent funding plan by the bank that was mentioned here recently. The idea is to help lower the playing field and provide much-needed funds to organizations.
Former Washington Redskins Ware Charged with Murdering His Girlfriend Near Houston
HOUSTON – An ex-NFL player has been indicted for allegedly murdering his girlfriend. Kevin Ware, 41, who played tight end in the NFL, has been indicted in the murder of 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski. Pomaski was last seen at a party in Spring, Texas on April 25, 2021, and remains were found in December in north Harris County. Pomaski had been living with Ware when she was reported missing Ware, who played for the then Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers in 2003 and 2004, is charged murder and tampering with a corpse. He has been in jail since June 2021 in Montgomery County on…
Houston's oldest Chinese restaurant is still going strong after more than 50 years
China Garden continues to wow with heaping rice and meat platters and Texas-sized egg rolls.
Ghost guns eliminated from future 'No questions asked' gun buyback events in Houston
"No questions asked" gun buyback event was successful enough that the city of Houston and Harris County are planning another one.
fox8live.com
Child found dead at motel in Houston
HOUSTON (KTRK) – Police in Houston are investigating after a child was found dead at a motel. The child was found around 3 p.m. Tuesday at a Motel Six. One person was taken into custody and homicide detectives are interviewing people they believe are connected to the case. No...
Click2Houston.com
Judge Lina Hidalgo announces multi-million dollar Brighter Futures for Harris County Kids Initiative
HARRIS COUNTY – On Wednesday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Commissioner Rodney Ellis and members of the U.S. Congress announced a multi-million dollar initiative for Harris County’s youngest residents -- Brighter Futures for Harris County Kids. The initiative, which was made possible by the Federal American Rescue Plan...
Click2Houston.com
2 Houston area men accused of receiving $39M for medical-grade gloves needed during height of COVID, yet delivered nothing
HOUSTON – Two suburban Houston men are accused of committing conspiracy and fraud after receiving millions of dollars from companies attempting to purchase much-needed personal protection equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic, but did not deliver anything and spent the money on lavish purchases instead, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.
Ramen Restaurant That Started in Tokyo Expands Houston Presence
Another RAKKAN Ramen location could open in Houston in spring of 2023.
