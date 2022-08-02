ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

How White Linen Night in the Heights took on a life of its own

There are concerns about safety and security ahead of an annual celebration in Houston’s Heights neighborhood, where thousands gather to shop and socialize. White Linen Night started as a way to celebrate the summer, support local businesses and artists and create a fun, family-friendly event for residents of the Heights.
New affordable housing complex for veterans unveiled in Midtown

State, local, and federal officials unveiled a new 42,000-square foot affordable housing complex in midtown for veterans on Thursday. The Light Rail Lofts is a three-story affordable housing unit, and has a total of 56 studio apartments, half of which are set aside for veterans and their families earning considerably less than the area median income. The lofts are at 4600 Main Street, less than a mile from the Museum District and the Medical Center.
Live from B&B Butchers Steakhouse for Houston Restaurant Weeks 2022!

Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. Local residents are dining out for a good cause in support of Houston Restaurant Weeks August 1 – September 5, 2022....
Houston just had its hottest July ever as 2022 heatwave continues breaking records

This June and July were the hottest Houston has ever seen, which has the region bracing for the possibility of even steamier weather in August. July 2022 was the city's hottest July on record with an average temperature of 88 degrees, according to the National Weather Service's Houston-Galveston office. It followed a record-setting June, when the average temperature recorded at Bush Intercontinental Airport was 86.7 degrees.
Houston man sells 3D printed guns to the City at Mayor Turner’s gun buyback event

You’ll always have people who will try and take advantage of the programs. -Sylvester Turner, current mayor of the City of Houston. Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock for the past two years, then it’s no surprise that crime has sadly, once again, become a big topic in big city politics. The City of Houston has responded, in part, by bagging a $53 million federal grant and by setting up a program called One Safe Houston. I’ve also written about how the city has passed an ordinance requiring certain businesses to install cameras as part of the initiative.
Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells Fargo

HoustonMayor Sylvester Turner announced new grants for small businesses and a 501 C3 that provides up to $65,000. This funding is provided by the Houston Fund for Social Justice and Economic Equity. This organization is also working with Wells Fargo which is another recent funding plan by the bank that was mentioned here recently. The idea is to help lower the playing field and provide much-needed funds to organizations.
Former Washington Redskins Ware Charged with Murdering His Girlfriend Near Houston

HOUSTON – An ex-NFL player has been indicted for allegedly murdering his girlfriend. Kevin Ware, 41, who played tight end in the NFL, has been indicted in the murder of 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski. Pomaski was last seen at a party in Spring, Texas on April 25, 2021, and remains were found in December in north Harris County. Pomaski had been living with Ware when she was reported missing Ware, who played for the then Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers in 2003 and 2004, is charged murder and tampering with a corpse. He has been in jail since June 2021 in Montgomery County on…
Child found dead at motel in Houston

HOUSTON (KTRK) – Police in Houston are investigating after a child was found dead at a motel. The child was found around 3 p.m. Tuesday at a Motel Six. One person was taken into custody and homicide detectives are interviewing people they believe are connected to the case. No...
2 Houston area men accused of receiving $39M for medical-grade gloves needed during height of COVID, yet delivered nothing

HOUSTON – Two suburban Houston men are accused of committing conspiracy and fraud after receiving millions of dollars from companies attempting to purchase much-needed personal protection equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic, but did not deliver anything and spent the money on lavish purchases instead, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.
