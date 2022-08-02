Republican drops legal threat after Secretary of State Doug La Follette mails out documents

Read on www.kpvi.com
Kinzinger says new subpoena is 'bad news' for Trump
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who is on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, discusses a federal grand jury issuing a subpoena for former Trump White House lawyer Pat Cipollone.
Republicans who voted for impeachment take lead over Trump-backed challengers in Washington state
Two Republicans who voted for the impeachment of Donald Trump have taken an early lead over their GOP rivals backed by the former president and tasked with a mission to oust them.Dan Newhouse, of Washington’s fourth congressional district, and Jaime Herrera Beutler, of its third, were both some way ahead of hardline Maga-championing challengers who had received the endorsement of the former president.With 47 per cent of the vote counted, Mr Newhouse had 27 per cent of the vote, Democrat Doug White had secured 26 per cent, and Republican Loren Culp – the candidate backed by Mr Trump –...
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris 'Will Not Run' in 2024, Newt Gingrich Says
The former Republican speaker of the House said the "hard left" was like "a secular religion" and warned that Biden is "in trouble."
Whoops! Department of Education makes $300 billion accounting mistake on student loans
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the Education Department's failure to account for the $300 billion in federal student loan debt shows why the government should not be involved in the student loan business.]. What’s $300 billion between friends?. A new report from the...
Andy Ogles wins crowded Republican primary for Tennessee's 5th Congressional District
Legislative Republicans redrew the 5th Congressional District into a GOP-leaning district, leading to a wide-open and competitive primary.
