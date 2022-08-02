The Women of the Bauhaus: See Hip, Avant-Garde Photographs of Female Students & Instructors at the Famous Art School

Read on www.openculture.com
Haifa, Israel — Curators at an Israeli museum have discovered three previously unknown sketches by celebrated 20th-century artist Amedeo Modigliani hiding beneath the surface of one of his paintings. The unfinished works by Modigliani, an Italian-born artist who worked in Paris before his death in 1920, came to light after the canvas of "Nude with a Hat" at the University of Haifa's Hecht Museum was X-rayed as part of a sweeping forensic study of his work for an upcoming exhibit in Philadelphia.
A SECRET message has been discovered in an ancient artefact using a centuries-old "magic mirror". The small bronze relic dating back to the 15th or 16th century had been stored away for decades amid thousands of treasures in the Cincinnati Art Museum’s East Asian art collection. While it looked...
What painting is concealed beneath the famous Mona Lisa?. The painting "Portrait of Mrs. Lisa Giocondo," or "Mona Lisa" for short, was created by the master Leonardo da Vinci in 1503–1505, but it was not completed until 1516, shortly before his death. The canvas was inherited by da Vinci's student, Salai, according to the will.
Conservators at the National Galleries of Scotland recently experienced quite a surprise after they X-rayed a painting by Vincent van Gogh. Hidden on the reverse side of the painting "Head of a Peasant Woman (opens in new tab)," which Van Gogh completed in 1885, was a previously unknown self-portrait of the Dutch painter staring back at them.
In 1939, the United States government awarded what was then the most expensive artistic commission in its history to Howard Chandler Christy, saddling the Capitol with a most curious white elephant. Christy, well known as a magazine illustrator, was an unlikely artist to be awarded the contract to commemorate the...
Click here to read the full article. Claes Oldenburg, whose oversized sculptures of everyday objects made him one of the leading artists of the Pop art movement, died in his home on Monday at 93. He had been recovering from a fractured hip. Representatives for Paula Cooper Gallery and Pace Gallery, both of which represent Oldenburg, confirmed the news. Oldenburg, who often worked in collaboration with his late wife Coosje van Bruggen, made sculptures that raised objects as diverse as a nondescript light switch, a hamburger with a pickle on top, and a shuttlecock stood on its end to the status...
Tucked inside the lower reaches of the Alps lies the Italian region of Trentino, famous for its stunning landscapes, picture-perfect villages and buzzing economy based around agriculture, tourism, and hi-tech startups. But Trentino has recently acquired a new feather in its Alpine cap—a world-class modern art museum located in the...
A New York retrospective looks back at his groundbreaking career. It’s rare for an artist to achieve greatness in one discipline, let alone several. This makes William Klein a creative freak of sorts; his countless innovations across painting, photography, film and graphic design have seen him revolutionise a number of fields — each with bold irreverence.
The self-effacing late starter and mentor to Rothko, with a singular gift for capturing life through colour, bewitches in the first comprehensive show of his work in Europe. There is a portrait by Milton Avery in this bewitching survey with the title Husband and Wife. It shows a couple who have dropped by his apartment in Greenwich Village for the evening. Against subtle mauve walls, the man leans back in his armchair, face a brilliant orange as he raises his hand to make a point, clothes several close-toned browns. His wife is all cool blues and teals, arms folded as she retreats into a mustard-yellow couch.
Are NFTs art? Ever since NFTs burst onto the scene the debate has raged. They certainly are artistic and non-fungible tokens enable artists to own and earn from their art in new ways. We've seen an explosion of new styles of artwork as digital and physical media combine in new NFT projects, too.
Click here to read the full article. The latest indicator of consumers’ and collectors’ interest in refined jewelry is underscored by Sotheby’s, which plans to host its first dedicated auction to artists’ jewelry. The assortment will feature pieces by Pablo Picasso, Max Ernst, Alexander Calder, Salvador Dalí and other top-notch creatives of the 20th century and from more recent years. In what sounds like a matter of why-just-collect-art-when-you-can-wear-it, the event is being touted as “Art as Jewelry as Art.”More from WWDInside 'Another Justice: Us Is Them' at the Parrish Art Museum"Diego Rivera's America" at San Francisco Museum of Modern ArtA Look...
Innovative Ibiza-based music and arts platform OpenLab are set to launch a very special set of art x music collaborative NFTs. This announcement follows the news of their early-access Future Pass arriving on Aug 3rd. The project is the first initiative with TokenTraxx. Together, they are uniting cutting-edge music talent...
Click here to read the full article. As part of a partnership between Macy’s and the Souls Grown Deep Foundation and Community Partnership, reproductions of the quilts of Gee’s Bend, Alabama are available for purchase online and in select Macy’s department stores. Percentages of the profits will be used to support individual artists including Lucy Mingo, Loretta Pettway, Louella Pettway, Lucy T. Pettway, and Stella Mae Pettway, as well as the Souls Grown Deep Foundation, Inc. Considered to be major contributions to African-American and American art history, the colorful abstract fabric pieces have been produced within the small, rural community of Gee’s...
Seven artists in Egypt created nine massive, brilliant pieces of artwork made 100 percent from old factory waste materials. The eco-artists created the artworks in an industrial district close to Egypt’s northern coast. The art was made mostly from scraps of iron, plastic, and wood. They are on display...
Music has the power not only to satisfy someone but also has the power of healing someone emotionally and mentally. With time music is evolving, and new genres are coming up. Even though music is evolving with time, the usage of classic instruments like the violin has not decreased. Many big musicians have a knack for playing violins. If you like to play the violin, then let me tell you that you could consider starting a career as a violinist. This is because if you are good at violin playing, you will be heavily paid. Some of the richest violinists in the world are listed below:
The painting of the famous artist was discovered on the back of his 1885 piece, "Head of a Peasant Woman."
In his long working life—beginning in 1943, most of it spent at Vogue—Irving Penn pursued a version of photographic truth that filtered through all his areas of interest. And these were many and varied. Portraits, fashion, and beauty photographs for Vogue, certainly, but he made significant bodies of work in other areas, some connected, some less so: nudes, sculptural and statuesque; still-life studies of street detritus, of which his close-ups of discarded cigarette ends are perhaps the best known; and a radical series made in 1950 in Paris, London, and New York of les petit métiers, those often itinerant skilled tradesmen such as knife grinders, onion sellers, and coal men whose presence in daily life was all but disappearing even then.
Looking to go gallery-hopping? Here's a list of our favourite places in town. If you believe Hong Kong is a cultural desert when it comes to visual arts, think again. From the heart of the city to the nooks and crannies, there’s art everywhere in our metropolis – as long as you know where to look for it. From art institutions that gather up-and-coming local talents under one roof to international galleries featuring works by established artists, there's plenty to satisfy your cultural cravings. If you’re not sure where to start, here’s a handy guide to some of the most interesting art spots to kick off your journey as a bona fide culture vulture.
From quaint wooden cabins to floating mansions – the world of architecture is always thriving and evolving! It is anything, BUT boring. The scope of architectural structures today is unlimited, and it’s evident in the arsenal of builds we featured on YD, in the month of July! From mushroom-shaped duplex villas to provide the ultimate glamping experience to an A-shaped, self-sustaining and climate-smart cabin – we were delighted by the influx and variety of designs we got to witness, and present to you guys! And, we’ve curated the best of the lot for you! These mesmerizing designs will challenge what you believe are the boundaries and norms of modern-day architecture, widening not only your vision for it but also providing you with massive inspiration. Enjoy!
The Rossini Opera Festival is set to present Rossini’s “Otello.”. The new production is set to star Eleonora Buratto, who takes on the role of Desdemona a year after her debut as Desdemona in Verdi’s “Otello” at the Liceu in Barcelona. The new production will...
