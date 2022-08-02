Low voter turnout expected as polls open for primary election in Buchanan County

Read on stjosephpost.com
Primary Election Results For The Area Counties
Primary Results for the Area Counties include the following contested races. The Sullivan County voters cast their ballots in the Missouri Primary. There was one contested race in the county office. For the Republican ballot for Clerk of Circuit Court, Melissa Jo Vandusseldorp won with 492 votes to Seth Oaks...
St. Joseph school levy, Buchanan County tax both pass in primary election
St. Joseph School District voters overwhelmingly approved extending the current 61-cent levy while Buchanan County voters approved extension of the county use tax. The Buchanan County Clerk’s office reports 24.5% of county registered voters cast ballots in the Tuesday primary. The St. Joseph School District READ proposal, which would...
Farnan wins GOP nod, Railsback upset in Republican primary state rep races
Rancher and businessman Jeff Farnan emerged from a crowded field to claim the Republican nomination for the 1st Missouri state Representative District of far northwestern Missouri. Farnan won the Republican primary Tuesday easily, receiving 3,338 votes or slightly more than 47% of the total cast. Military veteran Alan Bennett finished...
KMOV
Mystery surrounds St. Louis County GOP primary election win
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The biggest surprise of the August 2 primary election in the St. Louis area was the victory of a political newcomer in the Republican primary in the race for St. Louis County executive. In her first run for political office, Katherine Pinner defeated State Rep. Shamed Dogan, a seasoned politician.
State, federal contested races line Missouri primary ballot
(KMAland) -- Polls are now open across Missouri to decide party nominees ahead of the November general elections. Polls opened this morning at 6 a.m. and will remain until 7 p.m. in Missouri for voters to decide on several contested races at the federal, state, and local government levels. Among those are over 20 candidates seeking the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, filling the seat currently occupied by the retiring Roy Blunt. In a recent interview with KMA News, Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton says primary voter turnout in her county typically ranges between 30-35%. However, with many contested races, Patton hopes there are strong numbers at the polls this year.
Two Republicans on primary ballot for Buchanan County Presiding Commissioner
A former business executive and a retired dentist face off on the Republican primary ballot Tuesday for Buchanan County Presiding Commissioner. Retired Xerox executive Al Purcell of St. Joseph says he entered the race, because he believes he can make a difference. “I’m not saying that from an ego aspect,”...
KYTV
Camden County voters upset with hate mailers ahead of primary election
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) -Missouri’s primary election is on Tuesday. Candidates have spent several months campaigning at the state and local levels. In Camden County, some are frustrated with how many spend time bashing a candidate vs. supporting a candidate. One registered voter in the county says the mailers and the ads are more about what one candidate can’t do versus what a candidate can do.
Missouri, Kansas Primary Election results: Senate race, abortion amendment, more
Primary election results from Kansas and Missouri, including the Missouri Senate race and Kansas Value Them Both amendment on abortion.
Here’s who voters will see on the ballot to represent Missouri’s District 7 in November
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Republican Eric Burlison and Democrat Kristen Radaker-Sheafer will be on the November ballot to represent Missouri’s District 7 in the U.S. House. The District Seven primary winners will be on the ballot in November in hopes of representing Greene, Christian, Polk, Stone, Taney and Lawrence counties in the U.S. House. Billy Long […]
Hundreds of Missouri governments opt out of state's sales tax holiday
(The Center Square) – Missouri consumers can get some economic relief during this weekend’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday, but it's reduced by hundreds of cities, counties and special taxing districts not participating. Almost half of Missouri’s counties – 49 out of 114 – passed legislation to opt...
ozarkradionews.com
Tomorrow is Election Day in Missouri: Check Here For Important Info & Sample Ballots
Primary Election Day is coming to Missouri tomorrow! Get ready for one of the days where your voice matters by checking here on important information here, including sample ballots. Voting begins at 6AM and goes until 7PM. You can check your voting location by going here: https://s1.sos.mo.gov/elections/voterlookup/. Registration ended in...
Missouri election results 2022 | August Primary
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.
ELECTION UPDATES: More than one-third of Cole County results in
Check back for updates related to the Aug. 2 primary election. The post ELECTION UPDATES: More than one-third of Cole County results in appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Biden: Tuesday's election an important victory for Kansas
WASHINGTON (AP) — In one of the biggest days of this year's primary campaign season, voters rejected a measure that would have made it easier to restrict abortion rights in red-state Kansas. The President's said in a statement on the White House web site, "The Supreme Court’s extreme decision...
Extension of St. Joseph school levy to be decided on August primary ballot
St. Joseph School District voters are being asked to extend the current levy for another six years. Proposition READ on Tuesday’s ballot proposes continuing the 61-cent levy for another six years. It would not require a tax increase. School Board President David Foster points out the board voted unanimously...
krcu.org
Missouri Primary Voter ID Rules and Beyond
Despite all the news of recent changes to Missouri voting laws, some things remain the same for the Aug. 2 primary. Voters going to the polls this Tuesday still will be able to cast their ballots using the "old" voter ID rules. Missouri League of Women Voters President Marilyn McLeod wants to clear up any confusion.
Poll workers report brawl, death threat, candidates trying to run over each other outside St. Louis County voting centers
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police were called Tuesday to reports of a brawl involving 40 people, candidates trying to run over each other, a death threat from one voter to a candidate and campaign supporters refusing to let voters in a polling place -- but say none of the incidents resulted in reports or arrests.
🎥 Abortion vote in Kansas sparks hope for Dems in midterms
NEW YORK (AP) — Democrats displayed a newfound sense of optimism about the election-year political climate Wednesday after voters in traditionally conservative Kansas overwhelmingly backed a measure protecting abortion rights. (Click below to watch the Task Force meeting) At the White House, President Joe Biden hailed the vote in...
khqa.com
Polls data differs leading up to the Missouri Senate Race
With close numbers and different polling data, many are closely watching how the Missouri Senate race will play out. The latest polling data from SurveyUSA, Emerson College, and the Trafalgar Group each puts current Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt in the lead in the GOP race. However, polling data differs...
Former congressman connected to false text about Kan. abortion amendment
TOPEKA — Former U.S. Rep. Tim Huelskamp is behind the false text message about the constitutional amendment that enraged Democrats on Monday, the Washington Post reports. The newspaper traced the unsolicited text messages to a political tech firm called Alliance Forge and identified Huelskamp’s Do Right PAC as the client behind the campaign.
