Read on www.westword.com
Related
Westword
As Denver Cannabis Events Stagnate, Groovy Gravy Keeps the Fun Burning
Finding a good cannabis event in Denver takes work, but finding something groovy takes patience, too. As an organizer of exclusive cannabis parties, exhibitions, dinners and pop-ups, Groovy Gravy partners with talented chefs, artists and cannabis brands to lead guests through a journey of the best Denver has to offer. Founder Stephen Woolf teams up with fan favorites like 710 Labs, Lazercat and Dialed In to create unique events mixing popular cannabis products and local food and drink. Members of the Wu-Tang Clan and the Pharcyde experienced Groovy Gravy last year, while nationally known chefs like Dave Hadley and Emily Oyer have handled the cooking, and Death & Co has served up cannabis cocktails.
Westword
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Les Claypool's Bastard Jazz and the Best Denver Concerts This Weekend
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony brings melodic hip-hop to the Ogden tonight, or you can get your slickly produced, radio-friendly groove on with the Yacht Rock Revue at Fiddler's Green. Les Claypool brings one of his many acts, this time Bastard Jazz, to the Ogden on Saturday, while Train rolls through Red Rocks.
Westword
Short Stop: Pub Food and Skyline Views at City Park Tavern
Denver's dining scene is making a big comeback — and we're hungering to go out. With so many new ventures and old favorites to visit, the choices can be overwhelming. So we're serving up Short Stop, with recommendations for things that should definitely be on your culinary short list. This week, head to City Park Tavern for pub food and one of Denver’s finest skyline views.
Westword
Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Week
The first weekend of August is packed with entertainment options, ranging from high-flying aerialists to Meow Wolf's Vortex to the return of laser shows at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. See our list of free things to do here, and our guide to August's First Friday here. Now...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Westword
Every New Denver Concert Announcement
Boettcher Concert Hall has announced a slate of new shows, including Colorado Symphony performances of such classic works as Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov's "Scheherazade" and George Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue." Find dates and ticket prices below. Liquid Stranger will draw Colorado's EDM crowd to Mission Ballroom for a three-night run November 17-19....
Westword
Six Places to Eat Oysters in Denver
Confession: I didn't eat an oyster until my late twenties, despite having grown up in Vermont, mere hours from the coast of Maine. I was, admittedly, an annoyingly picky eater as a kid. A decade ago, I found myself at the opening party for The Kitchen in Denver. I was...
Westword
The Yuk Stops Here: Comics Issue Coming September 1
The last few years have been no laughing matter, but now we're ready for some funny business. So on September 1, 2022, we're celebrating Westword's 45th birthday by giving Denver a present: the return of our Comics issue!. And we want you to help wrap it up: For this contest,...
Westword
Curtain Call: Theater 29, Home to Denver Playwrights, Closes Its Doors
Theater 29 is closing its doors after facing financial struggles from both the pandemic and personal matters, according to owner Lisa Wagner Erickson. The theater had been closed since the pandemic started when Erickson's dad passed away in 2021. After assessing monthly bills, Erickson, who also teaches a composition class at Community College of Denver and manages two properties with her husband, quickly realized she wouldn't be able to invest her efforts full time into keeping the theater open. The theater officially closed July 21.
Westword
Coloring Book Event Will Draw Community Together
A coloring book mural will be unveiled on Thursday, August 4, at the Sunken Gardens basketball court, and the community is invited to fill it in from 6 to 8 p.m. The mural, painted by 28-year-old Denver artist Marcus Puskar, is a collage of shapes and images that can be colored in by visitors with chalk. The mural covers the entire perimeter of the basketball court, beautifying a corner of Sunken Gardens Park, 800 Delaware Street. It was funded by a Denver Arts & Venues P.S. You Are Here grant, which supports projects that help to activate Denver's outdoor spaces through artworks that will attract passersby.
Westword
Art Attack: Experience First Friday in Style at Art Walks, Cultural Fests and More
Another summer First Friday rolls around this weekend, bringing big celebrations and new shows to Santa Fe Drive and 40 West Arts in Lakewood, extended-day festivals of art and culture at museums, and exhibits from artists both well known and new to the area. Ready to revel in art and...
Westword
NoCo Hemp Expo Going SoCo in 2023 — to Colorado Springs
The Northern Colorado Hemp Expo, known as the NoCo Hemp Expo since it started over eight years ago, won't be so northern anymore. Organizers of the annual trade show have announced that the ninth NoCo Hemp Expo will take place at the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs March 29-31, 2023, moving south from its last digs in the Denver area.
Westword
Somebody People Debuts Its Second Vegan Concept, Everyday Pizza
When Tricia and Sam Maher moved to Denver from New York City six years ago, they didn't know they'd someday open a restaurant. But both had a history of working in high-end hospitality, and that experience led them to open vegan eatery Somebody People together in 2019. The restaurant, at...
Westword
Denver Rare Beer Tasting Returns to Raise Funds for Pints for Prostates
The Denver Rare Beer Tasting returns for the thirteenth time on October 7. The popular event, which raises funds for Pints for Prostates, will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at the McNichols Civic Center Building at 144 West Colfax Avenue. Tickets, $200, are on sale now and include admission to the tasting, a tasting glass, food and a T-shirt.
Westword
First Look: LoHi's New French Eatery Noisette Is a Sweet Treat
When: Open 5 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. What we saw: Denver's French food revolution continues. Soft openings are designed to give a new restaurant a chance to work out the kinks before officially welcoming the public — and often, they are (understandably) a bit of a mess. Even after months, sometimes years, of preparation, night one of actually serving guests is the first time that countless pieces must come together. But at the debut dinner for Noisette, the new French eatery and bakery from husband and wife Tim and Lilian Lu that opens to the public on August 5, both the service and the food were lovely — despite the fact that a few finishing touches were still missing.
Westword
Councilwoman Stacie Gilmore Has Some Sick Ink on Her Arms
In the run-up to Mayor Michael Hancock's final State of the City address on July 18, Councilwoman Stacie Gilmore, who would be introducing Hancock at the podium, asked her husband, Scott, whether she should wear a sleeveless outfit. "Is it going to be disrespectful?" she recalls asking her husband, who...
Westword
Why Colorado Tokers Love Kitchen Sink
Maybe it's a side effect of stoned curiosity, but I'm always looking up how idioms were created. "Cold shoulder" was born over 300 years ago when a Latin Bible was mis-translated. "Dressed to the nines" is so old and Scottish we can't even agree where it comes from. Then you have "Throw everything but the kitchen sink," a popular saying for American military efforts during World War II — or World War I, depending on whom you ask.
Westword
Denver Sidewalks Ballot Measure Could Fix Problems 391 Years Early
Jill Locantore, executive director of Denver Streets Partnership, estimated last September that it would cost $1.1 billion to complete Denver's sidewalk network, "but the previous year's expenditure was around $2 to $3 million. At that level, it would take more than 400 years to finish. And who knows if the Earth is even going to exist in 400 years?"
Westword
A Future Prime Minister Slept Here: Updating the Golda Meir House Museum
Born in Kyiv, Ukraine, in 1898, Golda Mabovitch Meir fled with her family to Wisconsin in 1906 to escape religious persecution. Seven years later, she ran away to Denver to avoid an arranged marriage. Meir stayed with her sister, niece and brother-in-law in a duplex at 1606-1608 Julian Street while...
Westword
Colorado Loves Vinyl More Than Any Other State
Coloradans love vinyl more than residents of any other state, according to a new study from ProVape based on google searches. The Centennial State is followed by California, Texas, New York and Nevada. That tracks for us, considering the Mile High City is home to several longstanding record stores, such...
Westword
Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul López Thinks Outside the Ballot Box
For decades, county clerks and other election officials around the country did their work in relative quiet. But all that changed with the November 2020 election, which has put these public officials in the spotlight. With the June 28 primary vote now certified by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office...
Comments / 0