Chesapeake Shores Preview: David’s Father Resurfaces — and What Dennis Peck Reveals Leaves Jess and Her Husband More Confused Than Ever

The Bold & Beautiful Sheila Twist That Could Cause Huge Drama and Prove That Ridge Isn’t as Over Taylor as He Thinks He Is
Sheila could tear the Forrester’s apart without lifting a finger!. With the woman who “killed” Finn and shot Steffy on the loose, The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Ridge has been doing everything in his power to keep his loved ones safe. He’s hired extra security, which we’re told has been stationed outside the homes of Brooke, Taylor, Hope and Thomas. He’s also got men watching Steffy and her kids during their overseas trip.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Murder Investigation Is an Open Invitation to Bring Back a Classic Character — But There’s a ‘But’
Chance could use a little help in Genoa City’s latest investigation. We don’t need an excuse to want to see Doug Davidson back on The Young and the Restless but when storylines call for the Chief of Police’s involvement, fans remember that Paul Williams is absent from the canvas. Currently, the Genoa City PD is investigating Ashland’s “accident” and with Rey gone, Chance is heading up the case.
People
Jack Wagner Speaks Out for the First Time Following Son Harrison's Death: 'Thank You All So Much'
Jack Wagner is speaking out for the first time following his son Harrison's death at age 27. In an Instagram post on Friday, the actor, 62, shared a video expressing his thanks to fans who showed his family love after his son died last month. "Thank you all so much...
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Laura Wright and Wes Ramsey ‘Still Feeling Bad’ as They Recover From COVID: Will Carly Have to Be Recast?
Thankfully, there’s a silver lining to the very dark cloud. Leave it to Laura Wright and Wes Ramsey to make the best of a bad situation. Late last week, she shared via an Instagram story that they had tested positive for COVID. “Amazing vacation” in Colorado, she said. “Not so amazing ending.”
'Bitter Pill To Swallow': Naomi Judd's Music Catalog, Including Hits With Wynonna, Now Belongs To Her Husband Larry Strickland — Sources
Naomi Judd's music catalog now entirely belongs to her husband, Larry Strickland, including all the hits the country star made with her daughter, Wynonna — adding to the drama over leaving her children out of her will. Radar has learned that Naomi's will didn't mention leaving Wynonna, 58, any share of the duo's long list of duets. Strickland is now in control of Naomi's catalog and music proceeds after she gave him complete control of her multimillion-dollar fortune before killing herself. "To Wy, her feeling is Naomi built her fortune at least partially on the back of Wynonna's own hard...
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Is Carly Being Recast on GENERAL HOSPITAL? — Laura Wright Speaks Out!
When news broke that Laura Wright had caught COVID, many viewers immediately wondered if Carly would be recast on GENERAL HOSPITAL, even if only temporarily while the actress was required to isolate as she recovered. While there has been no official announcement from the soap or ABC, Wright herself reassured her fans via social media not to worry.
SheKnows
As He Returns to General Hospital, Chad Duell Tries Out a New Role — See the Photos
Sometimes it pays to look through new eyes at the place you call home. As the last of Robert Adamson’s General Hospital episodes was airing, Michael’s regular portrayer, Chad Duell, tried out a new role on July 13: Via a photo-filled Instagram post, he shared that he “was a tourist today.”
Bindi Irwin posts emotional message announcing the death of a 'beautiful family member': 'Rest in peace angel'
Bindi Irwin shared some sad news with fans on Thursday, revealing a beloved 'family member' had died. The 24-year-old Wildlife Warrior revealed the family's 38-year-old echidna had died, with Bindi sharing a gallery of pictures of the animal. 'Saying goodbye to our beautiful family member of 38 years,' Bindi's emotional...
SheKnows
Nearly Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Returns to CBS
From daytime to primetime, this award-winning actor does it all. This is definitely going to be a weekend to celebrate for The Young and the Restless alum Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) — CBS has ordered a pilot for his new drama The Never Game! Our sister site Deadline reported the exclusive that Hartley would not only executively produce the project, based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel of the same name, but he will also star as Colter Shaw.
Popculture
'Married at First Sight': Krysten and Justin Open up About Their Decision to Marry Strangers (Exclusive)
Married at First Sight stars Krysten and Justin decided to put their pasts behind them and place their full faith in the matchmaking process to find true love with husband Mitch and wife Alexis. Ahead of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime series, the newlyweds opened up to PopCulture.com about their journey.
‘General Hospital’ Alum Steve Burton’s Family Guide: Photos of 3 Kids With Ex Sheree Burton
Keeping up with the Burtons. Soap star Steve Burton welcomed three children with Sheree Burton before fans were shocked by their seemingly abrupt split in 2022. The General Hospital actor met Sheree on the set of the popular drama. They wed in January 1999. “My career path took many turns...
‘General Hospital’ alum Steve Burton, pregnant wife didn’t have prenup
Steve Burton and Sheree Gustin’s divorce could possibly turn even uglier now that it’s been revealed they don’t have a prenup in place. The estranged couple’s divorce documents, obtained by Page Six, show that they did not sign a prenuptial agreement prior to tying the knot on Jan. 16, 1999. They also never signed a postnuptial agreement.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Maura West Drops Photos of Her Soon-to-Be Eighth-Grader That Leave Castmates Past and Present Gobsmacked
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress captures some cool summer moments. Time doesn’t stand still for anyone and though summer is in full swing, many parents are getting ready for their kids to return to school. Such is the case with General Hospital fave Maura West (Ava), who recently posted two adorably cool pics of her daughter Birdie.
SheKnows
General Hospital Preview: Spencer Takes the Stand at Trina’s Trial — and Is It Over for Sonny and Nina?
Some relationships may not survive this week. In the preview for General Hospital for the week of July 25 – 29, things take a shocking turn in Trina’s trial. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video. As a single tear streams down Trina’s cheek, Spencer...
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ [Spoiler] Makes One Hell of a Comeback Just as Bo Is Losing Hope
Nope, Satan hasn’t made his way back to Salem. But in the third episode of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Chapter 2, a devilish character from the NBC soap’s past pops up to make the present extra tense for poor Bo. Who? None other than Larry Welch,...
Wife Refuses to Share $1.3 Million Inheritance with Girlfriend of Husband
Should a spouse ever have to share their inheritance with their partner’s mistress?. Marriage can get really messy and complicated. It's not easy to commit to a lifetime of marriage, and thus committing to a lifetime of navigating complex situations with another person.
90 Day Fiancé Spoilers: After Emily And Kobe's Big Reveal, Those Reportedly Leaked Photos From The Tell-All Seem More Legit Now
Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé episode “ The Elephant In The Womb.” Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 hasn’t been an easy ride for any participating couples so far, what with all the uncomfortable situations and drama with exes, and the complications are now ramping up for Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise. The latest episode featured the reveal that Emily is pregnant with their second child, which comes in direct opposition to her father's big rule from the start. The pair have already experienced some tense moments living with Emily’s parents, and things probably won’t get much better in that context. That said, it appears things have worked out okay, since the pregnancy announcement makes those reportedly leaked photos from the upcoming tell-all seem much more legit now.
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom’s Daughter is Almost 2 — & They May Be Ready for More Babies
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom will soon celebrate their daughter Daisy Dove’s second birthday on August 26, 2020. With their little one growing up in the blink of an eye, it’s safe to say that babies are on their minds. In a recent interview, Perry set the record straight on whether the pair will welcome more kids in the future.
Alan Jackson Is Going To Be A Grandpa For The First Time After Daughter Ali And Husband Sam Bradshaw Announce They’re Expecting A Baby Boy
BIG congrats to Alan Jackson and family on the newest addition they have on the way!. The country music legend is set to become a grandpa for the first time as his middle daughter Ali Jackson Bradshaw and her husband Sam Bradshaw are expecting a baby boy in December. The...
