Boston, MA

ClutchPoints

Astros’ Christian Vazquez already plotting Red Sox reunion in free agency

The MLB trade deadline has brought on a flurry of trades and rumors swirling about every team. There is a frightening lack of uncertainty for players across the league. Christian Vazquez found this out as the Red Sox elected to trade him to the Houston Astros on Monday. The Red Sox received two minor leaguers, […] The post Astros’ Christian Vazquez already plotting Red Sox reunion in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
theScore

Red Sox release Jackie Bradley Jr.

Jackie Bradley Jr.'s second stint with the Boston Red Sox is over. The Red Sox released the veteran outfielder, the team announced Thursday. Bradley, a former All-Star and Gold Glover, hit three homers with 29 RBIs and a .578 OPS over 91 games this season. Boston reacquired the 32-year-old in...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox showing interest in DFA'd Rays outfielder

The Boston Red Sox added two prospects, a 34-year-old outfielder and a backup catcher Monday ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. Now they're eyeing another depth acquisition, it appears. The Red Sox checked in with the Rays about outfielder Brett Phillips, The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reported late Monday night....
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

García's Quality Start for Astros Spoiled by Eovaldi Resurgence

In the midst of additions to the Houston Astros' roster, the club faced the Boston Red Sox in a somewhat quiet contest. It was the first rematch of the 2021 American League Championship Series in Houston since last October, but this time the Red Sox left victorious. Boston jumped on...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
Texas Sports
Boston, MA
New Boston, TX
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Houston, TX
numberfire.com

Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox on Thursday

Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Dalbec will move to the bench on Thursday with Eric Hosmer starting at first base. Hosmer will bat sixth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. numberFire's models project Hosmer...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Alex Cora thrown out of Red Sox vs. Royals after odd home-run call

Red Sox manager Alex Cora had his night cut short in Thursday’s game against the Royals after an odd home-run call. With the Red Sox trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh and two Royals runners on base, catcher Salvador Pérez hit a screaming line drive down the left-field line. The ball bounced off an ambiguous part of the foul pole and caromed into left field.
BOSTON, MA
Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
709K+
Views
