Uber Turns Cash Flow Positive for the First Time in Bumper Quarter

Read on www.usnews.com
Related
TechCrunch
Uber turns the corner, generates massive pile of free cash flow in Q2
In its Q2 digest, the American ride-hailing and food delivery giant reported positive free cash flow, indicating that it can now self-fund, putting to rest — at least in today’s market — lingering concerns that it would one day run out of cash. The former unicorn and...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: PayPal, Airbnb, Match Group, Caesars and more
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Match Group — Shares of the dating app operator tumbled as much as 23% after the company reported revenue of $795 million for the second quarter, compared with FactSet estimates of $803.9 million. Match also issued weak guidance around adjusted operating income and revenue for the current quarter.
CNBC
Airbnb stock slumps despite record-breaking bookings
Revenue jumped 58% year-over-year to $2.1 billion helping to drive the company's most profitable second quarter to date. Airbnb reported net income of $379 million, up from a loss of $68 million in the year-ago quarter. The company also announced a $2 billion stock buyback program. Airbnb beat Wall Street...
Uber Shares Gain As Analysts Cheer Q2 Performance, Free Cash Flow Feats
Uber Technologies, Inc UBER clocked 105% revenue growth in Q2 to $8.1 billion, beating the consensus. Revenue from Mobility grew to $3.55 billion (+120% Y/Y), with Mobility Gross Bookings of $13.4 billion (+55% Y/Y). Uber became a free cash flow generator in Q2. JMP analyst Andrew Boone had a Market...
RELATED PEOPLE
biztoc.com
Airbnb stock falls sharply despite earnings beat, plan to repurchase $2 billion in stock
The lodging-booking company reported second-quarter net income of $379 million. That's compared with a loss of $68 million, or 11 cents a share, in the year-ago period. “Our Q2 results demonstrate that Airbnb has achieved growth and profitability at scale,” CEO Brian Chesky said. Airbnb said demand for...
Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Alphabet
Tesla is on track to be the next high-profile company to conduct a stock split this year.
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
These 4 Companies Could Be the Next Stock-Split Stocks After Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify
Amazon and Alphabet split their shares 20-for-1, with Shopify enacting a 10-for-1 split. The following four high-flying stocks could be next to follow in their footsteps.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
Pinterest shares jump after Elliott confirms it's the company's largest investor
Shares of Pinterest jumped 11% on Tuesday morning despite disappointing second-quarter earnings that missed analyst estimates. The company reported better-than-expected user numbers and received a statement of support from activist investor Elliott Management. Shares of Pinterest closed up 11% Tuesday, a day after activist investor Elliott Management confirmed it's Pinterest's...
AOL Corp
Starbucks CFO 'encouraged' by over-delivery of expectations, consumer behavior shift
As inflation takes a toll on Americans' wallets, coffee lovers don't seem to be pulling back on their Venti iced cold brew with extra cold foam and two pumps of brown sugar syrup. It's quite the "opposite," according to Starbucks CFO Rachel Ruggeri. "What we saw this quarter is the...
CNBC
PayPal jumps as Elliott Management says it has a $2 billion holding in the financial services company
PayPal's results beat expectations for the second quarter. The financial services company has a new $15 billion share buyback program. PayPal shares rose as much as 13% in extended trading on Tuesday after the financial services firm issued stronger-than-expected second-quarter results. During its earnings presentation, PayPal said it had entered into an information-sharing agreement on value creation with Elliott Management.
The 2 ways Californians will receive their new stimulus payments
According to state authorities, Californians will receive their inflation relief payments in a few months. In the meantime, many are curious about how they might will be receiving their check once the payment date arrives.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
America's Biggest Warehouse Is Running Out of Room. It's About to Get Worse
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (Reuters) - America's largest warehouse market is full as major U.S. retailers warn of slowing sales of the clothing, electronics, furniture and other goods that have packed the distribution centers east of Los Angeles. The merchandise keeps flooding in from across the Pacific, and for one of...
Here's Why Income Investors Should Consider Buying This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Novartis is one of the most dominant pharma companies in the world.
Here's Why This Beaten-Down Dividend Stock Is a Buy
The stock of the most dominant asset manager in the world has tumbled recently due to the broader market's downturn.
TechCrunch
Lyft rides post-COVID recovery to record earnings, but faces inflationary headwinds
Lyft just beat Wall Street revenue expectations, bringing in a second-quarter revenue of $990.7 million, which is up from $765 million in the same quarter of last year. It’s also a 13% quarter-over-quarter increase from Lyft Q1 revenue of $875.6 million. Net loss for the second quarter saw a...
CNBC
Atlassian says customers unlikely to reduce spending as the software maker surpasses revenue expectations
Atlassian's revenue beat expectations for the fiscal fourth quarter, while earnings were in line. The software company's CEOs gave a rosy view on the company's prospects in a worsening economy. Atlassian shares rose as much as 12% after the collaboration software maker disclosed more quarterly revenue than analysts had expected,...
CNBC
UAE hospital group Burjeel posts record full-year revenues ahead of a potential IPO
UAE-based hospital group Burjeel Holdings on Thursday published basic financial results ahead of a potential public offering as soon as this year. Burjeel confirmed it has appointed advisors, including JP Morgan, to run the potential listing but a final decision has not been made. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Indian...
Motley Fool
Domino's Has Unappetizing News for Investors
Sales declined in the core U.S. market for a second straight quarter. Domino's is seeing more competition as restaurant chains up their delivery capabilities. The broad outlook is still positive, but Domino's needs to end its market share losses. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
InvestorPlace
Job Cuts Only Add to Uncertainty for Lyft Stock
Headquartered in San Francisco, Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) is an American ride-share business. Not only is the company reducing its workforce, but Lyft is also shutting down its business segment that rents cars to riders. Plus, an analyst recently provided a warning about LYFT stock as inflation-related headwinds could weigh on the company’s bottom line.
Comments / 0