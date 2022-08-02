ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Uber Turns Cash Flow Positive for the First Time in Bumper Quarter

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: PayPal, Airbnb, Match Group, Caesars and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Match Group — Shares of the dating app operator tumbled as much as 23% after the company reported revenue of $795 million for the second quarter, compared with FactSet estimates of $803.9 million. Match also issued weak guidance around adjusted operating income and revenue for the current quarter.
STOCKS
CNBC

Airbnb stock slumps despite record-breaking bookings

Revenue jumped 58% year-over-year to $2.1 billion helping to drive the company's most profitable second quarter to date. Airbnb reported net income of $379 million, up from a loss of $68 million in the year-ago quarter. The company also announced a $2 billion stock buyback program. Airbnb beat Wall Street...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dara Khosrowshahi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Drivers#Uber Technologies#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Lyft Inc
CNBC

Pinterest shares jump after Elliott confirms it's the company's largest investor

Shares of Pinterest jumped 11% on Tuesday morning despite disappointing second-quarter earnings that missed analyst estimates. The company reported better-than-expected user numbers and received a statement of support from activist investor Elliott Management. Shares of Pinterest closed up 11% Tuesday, a day after activist investor Elliott Management confirmed it's Pinterest's...
CNBC

PayPal jumps as Elliott Management says it has a $2 billion holding in the financial services company

PayPal's results beat expectations for the second quarter. The financial services company has a new $15 billion share buyback program. PayPal shares rose as much as 13% in extended trading on Tuesday after the financial services firm issued stronger-than-expected second-quarter results. During its earnings presentation, PayPal said it had entered into an information-sharing agreement on value creation with Elliott Management.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Uber Eats
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Gas Price
US News and World Report

America's Biggest Warehouse Is Running Out of Room. It's About to Get Worse

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (Reuters) - America's largest warehouse market is full as major U.S. retailers warn of slowing sales of the clothing, electronics, furniture and other goods that have packed the distribution centers east of Los Angeles. The merchandise keeps flooding in from across the Pacific, and for one of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Motley Fool

Domino's Has Unappetizing News for Investors

Sales declined in the core U.S. market for a second straight quarter. Domino's is seeing more competition as restaurant chains up their delivery capabilities. The broad outlook is still positive, but Domino's needs to end its market share losses. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
ECONOMY
InvestorPlace

Job Cuts Only Add to Uncertainty for Lyft Stock

Headquartered in San Francisco, Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) is an American ride-share business. Not only is the company reducing its workforce, but Lyft is also shutting down its business segment that rents cars to riders. Plus, an analyst recently provided a warning about LYFT stock as inflation-related headwinds could weigh on the company’s bottom line.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy