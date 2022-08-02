Read on rollingout.com
Woman, 29, is jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people... and she was only caught when staff became suspicious that she was impersonating applicants
A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
I was fighting for my life in ICU when a cruel thief STOLE cash out of my wallet next to my bed
A CANCER patient said he had £120 stolen from him when he was fighting for his life in intensive care with pneumonia. Simon Colbeck, 48, was bed bound, tied up to lots of machinery and finding it "extremely hard to breathe" when the cash was nicked from his wallet.
Mother who ran over children outside school in ‘every parent’s worst nightmare’ found guilty
A mother of two who ran over a group of children outside a primary school in what a judge described as “every parent’s worst nightmare” has been found guilty of careless driving.Eight pupils and parents were standing outside Beatrix Potter Primary School in Openview, Earlsfield, southwest London, when they were struck by the Toyota Rav4 just after 3pm on 8 September 2020.A seven-year-old boy with his back to the car was knocked into the air, while others as young as six were trapped under the vehicle.Dolly Rincon-Aguilar, from Wandsworth, south London, who was picking up children from the school,...
Moment bag thief lurks behind woman in busy café and uses his foot to swipe her designer handbag, camera and cash worth £10,000
This is the moment a bag thief lurks behind woman in busy London café and uses his foot to swipe her designer bag, camera and cash. Laura, a photographer, shared a CCTV clip on Twitter showing the moment that she had more than £10,000 worth of property stolen, when a thief took her Christian Dior backpack at around 6.30pm on Saturday.
BBC
Owami Davies: Murder arrests over missing student nurse
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives searching for a student nurse who vanished nearly a month ago in south London. Owami Davies, 24, left her family home in Grays, Essex, and was last seen in West Croydon on 7 July. Her relatives have not heard...
Church lady gives friend's 13-year-old daughter a ride home from school and demands to see her mother’s jewelry box
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. Growing up, I enjoyed the freedom of walking to and from school. Everyone else was walking to and from school, and we felt comfortable with our safety in numbers. However, one afternoon my friend became ill and couldn't reach her parents to come and pick her up at school.
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
Heartbreaking update after entire family killed in wrong-way crash that left eight people dead
A FATHER has died in the hospital, marking the eighth fatality in a horrific crash that killed five children and his wife. Thomas Dobosz, 32, was hospitalized at Loyola University Medical Center after the crash on early Sunday morning. Dobosz was driving on I-90 near Hampshire, Illinois when his blue...
A man was installing solar panels in Plymouth when he heard a girl was missing. Then, he found her.
“If he didn't pick that path and see the missing clothing, we hate to think about what the outcome would have been." A man installing solar panels in Buttermilk Bay, a neighborhood in Plymouth, stopped working when he heard an autistic 5-year-old girl had gone missing. Then, he ended up finding her.
Women fight barefoot in the street in shocking ‘Shameless-style’ brawl as even child joins in
THIS is the shocking moment barefoot women trade punches in a “Shameless-style” brawl in the street – and even a child joins in. Bystanders were horrified as tempers flared between the two women – one thought to be a young adult and the other one older – in Leeds, West Yorkshire.
Lottery-winning couple’s first purchase as millionaires is £17 back-scratcher
A lorry driver and his wife who won £3.6 million on the EuroMillions said their first purchase was a £17 back-scratcher.Lee Kuchczynski, 52, said he was in Yorkshire driving his HGV when wife Helen, 58, rang to tell him they had become millionaires after matching five numbers and a Lucky Star in the draw on Tuesday July 12.Asked about his first purchase, he said: “I bought a new back scratcher because I snapped my other one at work so I bought an expensive one worth £17 instead of £8!“The rest of the time we’ve just been sat there in a...
Frantic search for girl, 10, with ‘sandy blonde hair’ who vanished from her family home four days ago
Police are asking for help to find a 10-year-old girl after she vanished from her home. The little girl was last seen at a on home on Phylis Street in Ipswich, Queensland, on Friday at about 10am. Police and family are worried about her due to her young age. She...
A Lawyer Advises Consumers To Avoid Self-Checkouts
Attorney Carrie Jernigan often gives free legal advice on the social media app TikTok. Her latest piece of advice? Skip the self-checkouts at all stores. She claims that many stores are using security footage at the self-checkout registers to accuse innocent people of theft in order to get a little extra cash. That might sound a little sketchy but she explains what happens.
Nurse, 32, accused of murdering seven babies appears in court for hearing
A NURSE accused of murdering seven babies faced court yesterday for a pre-trial hearing. Lucy Letby, 32, is charged with killing the five boys and two girls on the neo-natal ward at the Countess of Chester Hospital, Cheshire. She is also accused of the attempted murder of a further five...
Couple with ten kids trapped neighbour in her own home after blocking her car in ‘childish’ row
A COUPLE with 10 kids have been branded ''childish'' after trapping their neighbour in her own home by blocking her car. Samina Delaney, 40, and Shahid Iqbal, 38, were charged with harassment after they deliberately parked their family car so close to Natalie Allison's vehicle she was unable to move it.
My neighbour uses pegs to stop me parking on the grass outside his home but I pull them all out, it’s ridiculous
A RESIDENT has told how his neighbour keeps trying to stop him from parking on a grass verge by stabbing pegs in the ground. Defiant Steven Riley, 59, claims he has no choice but to yank the pegs out and park over them due to a lack of parking space on their street.
CARS・
Video Catches Moment Family Drives Off Cliff by Popular Russian Destination
The family's bodies were recovered by police following the fatal plunge.
Cops Seize $60 Million of Cocaine Hidden in Fake Mobile Home
The trafficking organization had previously attempted to send the mobile home with cocaine from South America to Spain in 2019.
Mother is arrested for selling her five-day-old boy for £2,900 ‘to pay for a nose job’ in Russia
A Russian mother accused of selling her newborn son for £2,900 to pay for a nose job has been arrested. The unnamed 33-year-old woman from Dagestan, in southern Russia, is said to have told a friend she did not want to keep the infant. She arranged for a couple...
Woman gets to the bank just in time to stop her husband from emptying their joint savings account
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked as a bank teller. It was one of the most dramatic jobs I've ever had, and I've had many.
