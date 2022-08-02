A lorry driver and his wife who won £3.6 million on the EuroMillions said their first purchase was a £17 back-scratcher.Lee Kuchczynski, 52, said he was in Yorkshire driving his HGV when wife Helen, 58, rang to tell him they had become millionaires after matching five numbers and a Lucky Star in the draw on Tuesday July 12.Asked about his first purchase, he said: “I bought a new back scratcher because I snapped my other one at work so I bought an expensive one worth £17 instead of £8!“The rest of the time we’ve just been sat there in a...

LOTTERY ・ 14 DAYS AGO