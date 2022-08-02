ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Daily Mail

Woman, 29, is jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people... and she was only caught when staff became suspicious that she was impersonating applicants

A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother who ran over children outside school in ‘every parent’s worst nightmare’ found guilty

A mother of two who ran over a group of children outside a primary school in what a judge described as “every parent’s worst nightmare” has been found guilty of careless driving.Eight pupils and parents were standing outside Beatrix Potter Primary School in Openview, Earlsfield, southwest London, when they were struck by the Toyota Rav4 just after 3pm on 8 September 2020.A seven-year-old boy with his back to the car was knocked into the air, while others as young as six were trapped under the vehicle.Dolly Rincon-Aguilar, from Wandsworth, south London, who was picking up children from the school,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Moment bag thief lurks behind woman in busy café and uses his foot to swipe her designer handbag, camera and cash worth £10,000

This is the moment a bag thief lurks behind woman in busy London café and uses his foot to swipe her designer bag, camera and cash. Laura, a photographer, shared a CCTV clip on Twitter showing the moment that she had more than £10,000 worth of property stolen, when a thief took her Christian Dior backpack at around 6.30pm on Saturday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Owami Davies: Murder arrests over missing student nurse

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives searching for a student nurse who vanished nearly a month ago in south London. Owami Davies, 24, left her family home in Grays, Essex, and was last seen in West Croydon on 7 July. Her relatives have not heard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lefty Graves

Church lady gives friend's 13-year-old daughter a ride home from school and demands to see her mother’s jewelry box

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. Growing up, I enjoyed the freedom of walking to and from school. Everyone else was walking to and from school, and we felt comfortable with our safety in numbers. However, one afternoon my friend became ill and couldn't reach her parents to come and pick her up at school.
The Independent

Lottery-winning couple’s first purchase as millionaires is £17 back-scratcher

A lorry driver and his wife who won £3.6 million on the EuroMillions said their first purchase was a £17 back-scratcher.Lee Kuchczynski, 52, said he was in Yorkshire driving his HGV when wife Helen, 58, rang to tell him they had become millionaires after matching five numbers and a Lucky Star in the draw on Tuesday July 12.Asked about his first purchase, he said: “I bought a new back scratcher because I snapped my other one at work so I bought an expensive one worth £17 instead of £8!“The rest of the time we’ve just been sat there in a...
LOTTERY
DoYouRemember?

A Lawyer Advises Consumers To Avoid Self-Checkouts

Attorney Carrie Jernigan often gives free legal advice on the social media app TikTok. Her latest piece of advice? Skip the self-checkouts at all stores. She claims that many stores are using security footage at the self-checkout registers to accuse innocent people of theft in order to get a little extra cash. That might sound a little sketchy but she explains what happens.
PUBLIC SAFETY
