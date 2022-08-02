ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Celebrate Art in the City across downtown Dayton this weekend

By Russell Florence Jr.
 2 days ago
VOTE HERE: Art in the City contest celebrates Dayton artists

Highlighting local artists in and around downtown Dayton is the drive behind AES Ohio Summer in the City signature event, Art in the City. The Dayton Society of Artists (DSA) has selected work from 32 of the area’s most talented artists to feature in the 2022 Juried Art Show.
JUST IN: Dayton food hall block party rescheduled due to weather

West Social Tap & Table’s celebratory block party has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 23 due to weather, according to a post on the food hall’s Facebook page. The block party celebrating the opening of Dayton’s first food hall was previously scheduled for Friday, Aug. 5 from 6 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.
DAYTON, OH
Where to Get Brunch in Dayton This Weekend

Dayton, Ohio, is located in the Western part of the state. It is home to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Dayton Art Institute, and a vibrant food scene. Traveling to Dayton is simple with a nearby airport and multiple interstates intersecting in the city. The Buckeye State...
DAYTON, OH
Fun Places to Get a Drink in Dayton

Beautiful Dayton, Ohio, is one of the best cities in the state. It’s culturally and historically relevant, and history buffs can visit treasures like the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force and one of the Wright Brothers’ planes. There are also plenty of kid-friendly activities, museums, and...
DAYTON, OH
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
The victims in the Oregon District Shooting

Nine people were killed in a mass shooting on August 4th, 2019, in Dayton’s Oregon District. Here are brief looks at each of them. Over the next week, watch News Center 7 for extended coverage as the Miami Valley remembers the victims and the heroes, and for reports on what has changed in the past year.
DAYTON, OH
Tri-State Antique Market welcomes thrifters and collectors on Sunday

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Thrifters, collectors and do-it-yourself decorators will find everything from 18th century cupboards with the original paint to vintage Star Wars toys from the 1980s, and everything in between at the Tri-State Antique Market. “When you’re dealing with antique and vintage items, it’s not just the item,...
Springfield’s First Friday event celebrates ‘Dog Days of Summer’

New music and a different sound from an area favorite and the first release from an up-and-coming artist will be among First Friday highlights along with the Dog Days of Summer. The monthly event celebrating what’s happening in downtown Springfield will begin around 5 p.m. today with specials from participating...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Franklin’s downtown food truck park opens today

Franklin city officials have a lot of plans underway to revitalize their downtown district and will be taking the next step to make it a destination location from 5 to 9 p.m. today. The city will open its newly built food truck park at 20 E. Fourth St., where a...
FRANKLIN, OH
Dayton PD reflects on the Oregon District shooting

"We looked at each and asked "Is that fireworks? Is that a drive by?' What's going on?" Retired Dayton Police Sergeant W. Chad Knight remembered. "By the time we got those words out, the second round of volley of gunfire began and it didn't stop until we stopped him."
DAYTON, OH
Survivor of Dayton mass shooting reflects on 3rd anniversary

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Marking the anniversary of the deadly mass shooting in Dayton’s Oregon District may even tougher this year for Dion Green. The advocate against gun violence will have to relieve some painful memories on the heels of another traumatic experience in his family – the death of his cousin, Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates.
COLUMBUS, OH
New pizza business proposed in Miamisburg

A new Domino’s restaurant is planned for Miamisburg. A concept layout plan submitted for the nearly 1.5-acre property at 88 S. Gebhart Church Road proposes for a nearly 1,800-square-foot Domino’s on the site. A single-family home previously there was demolished in 2013, according to the city. The site has since remained vacant.
MIAMISBURG, OH
Bring denim items to Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe

The Cincinnati Premium Outlet will host its back-to-school denim drive, “Do Good with Denim,” on Saturday to support sustainability and positively impact the community. The denim drive is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Green Space next to the food court. Customers can contribute any type...
MONROE, OH
Intensive Bat Blitz coming to Dayton

Five Rivers MetroParks: Ecological survey to attract researchers from across Ohio, Indiana. Ohio's first "bat blitz" survey to be hosted by MetroParks. Five Rivers MetroParks is hosting an intensive ecological survey of bat species in multiple MetroParks this August. This survey – also referred to as a bat blitz – is the first of its kind in Ohio and includes a number of researchers from organizations across Ohio and Indiana. The bat blitz will be held overnight, on both Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug 20.
DAYTON, OH
Dayton Restaurants You Should Be Dining At This Week

Known as the Birthplace of Aviation, Dayton was the famed Wright Brother’s hometown, hosting the first model airplanes that launched modern air travel. You can still see the very first Wright brother planes on display at the Carillon Historical Park. If that isn’t enough, you can head to the...
DAYTON, OH

