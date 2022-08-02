ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Reveals Thoughts on Helmet Guardian Caps

By Bri Amaranthus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VWfXO_0h1atNEc00

Coach Rivera is a member of competition committee that recommended the addition of the new caps.

NFL training camps have a new and controversial piece of equipment. The league is requiring certain position groups from all 32 teams to wear 'Guardian Caps' for the first 14 training camp practices. The caps are padded shells placed over the players’ helmets to help curb head injuries as teams ramp up their activity in preparation for the 2022 season.

As offensive and defensive linemen, linebackers and tight ends have donned the caps in practices, questions have stemmed from wearing a protective device that won’t be worn during actual games. Some resistance to the change around the league stems from concerns that the protective padding is actually causing players to use their helmets more than usual, which could cause more problems when the caps are removed.

One of the league's most respected defensive ends, J.J. Watt, voiced his criticism .

“I mean, I think you know what I think of the Guardian Caps we’re wearing,” Watt said at Arizona Cardinals camp. “You feel like a bobblehead. Like you’re gonna fall over. I’ll probably get fined for this.”

The intent is to minimize the high number of concussions that are sustained early on in training camp, according to NFL statistics. The protective caps reduce the severity of impact if one player is wearing it by 10 percent, and by 20 percent if two players are wearing them.

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera is a member of competition committee that recommended the addition of the new caps.

"I don’t feel the difference as much as I hear it,” Rivera told Sports Illustrated. “You don’t hear the clack of the helmet at practice ... So you can tell it’s absorbing the shock. Secondly, I think it’s making our guys more aware of what they’re doing, and the guys are keeping their heads up more."

While players across the league grow accustomed to the caps , everyone can agree that taking steps to reduce concussions is important. Players will be encouraged but not required to wear the caps after the second preseason game. The Commanders, who are still 4-point favorites without star Chase Young , look to kick off 2022 with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars ... and hope that no one plays like a bobblehead .

