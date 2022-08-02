Loan forgiveness offers respite, one solution to veterinarian shortages

Read on www.kpvi.com
Missouri governor sounds alarm, warns spreading drought could spell financial ruin for farming families
Missouri Governor Mike Parson on Thursday declared a drought alert as state agencies respond to an expanding drought that he said could lead to financial ruin for farm families. Parson, who is a farmer, said at a news conference that 53 counties, largely in southern Missouri, were experiencing drought conditions that are moving into central regions of the state.
moneytalksnews.com
17 States Sending Stimulus Checks of up to $1,500
If you long for another round of stimulus checks from the federal government, your wish is unlikely to come true. But several states are stepping in to fill that gap. Whereas the federal government sent out money in 2020 and 2021 to help people cope with the impact of COVID-19, several states now are issuing checks for a variety of reasons, ranging from the pandemic to simply helping citizens keep pace with runaway inflation.
SNAP Schedule: When August 2022 CalFresh EBT Benefits Disburse in California
CalFresh, California’s version of SNAP, provides monthly food assistance to low-income households that meet eligibility guidelines. Benefits are distributed monthly to CalFresh accounts linked to CalFresh EBT cards. Learn: Can I Use MY SNAP EBT Card on Instacart?. Explore: SNAP Benefits Available in Your State in 2022. EBT cards...
More States Are Forgoing Extra Federal Food Aid
More than 18 million Americans sometimes didn’t have enough to eat last month, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. More than 5 million people often went hungry. Those numbers would have been higher if millions of families hadn’t received extra food aid through a pandemic-related expansion of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as food stamps.
Exclusive: Thousands of U.S. cattle buried, dumped at Kansas landfill after deadly heatwave -documents
CHICAGO, July 26 (Reuters) - Top U.S. cattle feeding companies sent 1,000-pound carcasses to a Kansas landfill, where they were flattened by loader machines and mixed with trash, after a June heatwave killed thousands of cows, documents seen by Reuters show.
Lawsuit accuses 4 largest meat processors of driving up beef prices by conspiring to curb number of slaughtered cattle
The Sysco Corp. filed a lawsuit last month accusing the 4 largest meat processors of fixing prices. The suit alleges the companies conspired to limit the number of cattle being slaughtered. The four companies control more than 80% of the US beef market, according to the claim. The largest food...
Tons Of Western Farmers Are Being Forced To Sell Cattle Due To Major Drought
It’s no secret that western America is feeling the weight of a serious drought. With that being said, tons of ranchers have been forced to sell their cattle, at a pace we haven’t seen in a decade, according to the New York Post. Although this move could cut...
A Water Strategy for the Parched West: Cities Pay Farmers to Install Efficient Irrigation Systems
“Are you going to run out of water?” is the first question people ask when they find out I’m from Arizona. The answer is that some people already have, others soon may and it’s going to get much worse without dramatic changes. Unsustainable water practices, drought and...
SNAP Investment: USDA Offers $5 Million Grant to Expand Online EBT Food Stamp Acceptance
The U.S. Department of Agriculture aims to expand the number of retailers that offer online shopping for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits through a $5 million competitive grant that is currently seeking applications. SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?. Find: Surprising Things You Can...
Scottish Farmers Say Giant Wild Boars Are Eating Their Sheep
Growing populations of wild hogs in Scotland are causing major issues for local gamekeepers and ranchers. Livestock owners there have recently claimed that large boars are ripping up their pastures, spreading disease, and eating their livestock. Yes, you read that right. Eating their livestock. “As we came into the field,...
Wolves confirmed in upstate New York despite denials
An animal shot in the Greater Capital region was confirmed to be 99% wolf through a DNA test.
'Something's gotta give.' Relentless heat and worsening drought conditions are devastating Texas cattle ranchers
It's a hot July day and a horse rolls around in a patch of dust on Wade Maierhofer's farm in central Texas. A year ago, that same sandy spot was buried under 8 feet of water -- a drinking pond for the rancher's cattle in normal times.
Owner searching for zebra on the loose in Missouri
July 29 (UPI) -- A Missouri man is on the hunt for a zebra that escaped from his property in Miller County and has been on the run for four days. Joe McDevitt said he bought Marty the zebra about three months ago and the animal escaped through a fence on his property four months ago.
Drought-stricken rancher: "It's kind of like farming in the desert"
A relentless heat wave is piling on the difficulties faced by ranchers and farmers who've endured up to two years of drought in the Western U.S., causing some to sell off cattle at an increasingly rapid pace. Severe drought last year forced 40% of farmers to liquidate a portion of...
Agriculture Online
12 Iowa counties authorized to use CRP acres for emergency haying, grazing
Twelve Iowa counties have been authorized to use Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) acres for emergency haying or grazing for the 2022 fiscal year, which runs from October 1 to September 30. Counties receive automatic approval for CRP emergency haying and grazing when they reach the D2 (severe drought) level on the U.S. Drought Monitor and are outside of the primary nesting season (May 15 through August 1).
SNAP Schedule: Alabama Food Assistance Benefits for August 2022
SNAP is a federal program that provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. In Alabama, the Food Assistance Division of the Department of Human Resources administers the SNAP program,...
State can’t deliver new dental benefits to adults on Medicaid without more dentists
The state’s victory this year in finally getting lawmaker approval to provide nearly 85,000 adults on Medicaid basic dental benefits will be short-lived if it can’t find more dentists like Chris and Derek Blackwelder. The two are among the approximately 16 percent of New Hampshire dentists who take Medicaid, a percentage some oral health advocates […] The post State can’t deliver new dental benefits to adults on Medicaid without more dentists appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Climate change proposals putting American food supply at risk, says dairy farmer
A fourth-generation dairy farmer fears that possible climate initiatives could threaten independent farmers and their ability to provide for the U.S. food supply. Several nations have imposed regulations on the agriculture industry, such as limits on nitrogen emissions, which have sparked backlash from farmers in those countries. The Biden administration, too, has indicated that it aims to push changes on the industry to tackle climate change.
U.S. agricultural groups spell out their priorities in the next farm bill
Major U.S. agricultural production groups are pulling together their requests for the next farm bill — the massive legislation that Congress rewrites every five years to set farm and food policy — with crop insurance and disaster assistance on the top of their lists. A panel of executives from farm groups detailed some of their […] The post U.S. agricultural groups spell out their priorities in the next farm bill appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
