ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Loan forgiveness offers respite, one solution to veterinarian shortages

By Evan Lasseter, Missouri News Network
KPVI Newschannel 6
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Missouri governor sounds alarm, warns spreading drought could spell financial ruin for farming families

Missouri Governor Mike Parson on Thursday declared a drought alert as state agencies respond to an expanding drought that he said could lead to financial ruin for farm families. Parson, who is a farmer, said at a news conference that 53 counties, largely in southern Missouri, were experiencing drought conditions that are moving into central regions of the state.
MISSOURI STATE
moneytalksnews.com

17 States Sending Stimulus Checks of up to $1,500

If you long for another round of stimulus checks from the federal government, your wish is unlikely to come true. But several states are stepping in to fill that gap. Whereas the federal government sent out money in 2020 and 2021 to help people cope with the impact of COVID-19, several states now are issuing checks for a variety of reasons, ranging from the pandemic to simply helping citizens keep pace with runaway inflation.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Stateline

More States Are Forgoing Extra Federal Food Aid

More than 18 million Americans sometimes didn’t have enough to eat last month, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. More than 5 million people often went hungry. Those numbers would have been higher if millions of families hadn’t received extra food aid through a pandemic-related expansion of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as food stamps.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterinary Medicine#Loan Forgiveness#Veterinary School#Veterinary Care#Veterinarian#Mu#Abl
Outdoor Life

Scottish Farmers Say Giant Wild Boars Are Eating Their Sheep

Growing populations of wild hogs in Scotland are causing major issues for local gamekeepers and ranchers. Livestock owners there have recently claimed that large boars are ripping up their pastures, spreading disease, and eating their livestock. Yes, you read that right. Eating their livestock. “As we came into the field,...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Pets
UPI News

Owner searching for zebra on the loose in Missouri

July 29 (UPI) -- A Missouri man is on the hunt for a zebra that escaped from his property in Miller County and has been on the run for four days. Joe McDevitt said he bought Marty the zebra about three months ago and the animal escaped through a fence on his property four months ago.
Agriculture Online

12 Iowa counties authorized to use CRP acres for emergency haying, grazing

Twelve Iowa counties have been authorized to use Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) acres for emergency haying or grazing for the 2022 fiscal year, which runs from October 1 to September 30. Counties receive automatic approval for CRP emergency haying and grazing when they reach the D2 (severe drought) level on the U.S. Drought Monitor and are outside of the primary nesting season (May 15 through August 1).
ECONOMY
New Hampshire Bulletin

State can’t deliver new dental benefits to adults on Medicaid without more dentists

The state’s victory this year in finally getting lawmaker approval to provide nearly 85,000 adults on Medicaid basic dental benefits will be short-lived if it can’t find more dentists like Chris and Derek Blackwelder. The two are among the approximately 16 percent of New Hampshire dentists who take Medicaid, a percentage some oral health advocates […] The post State can’t deliver new dental benefits to adults on Medicaid without more dentists  appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
HEALTH SERVICES
Fox News

Climate change proposals putting American food supply at risk, says dairy farmer

A fourth-generation dairy farmer fears that possible climate initiatives could threaten independent farmers and their ability to provide for the U.S. food supply. Several nations have imposed regulations on the agriculture industry, such as limits on nitrogen emissions, which have sparked backlash from farmers in those countries. The Biden administration, too, has indicated that it aims to push changes on the industry to tackle climate change.
AGRICULTURE
Ohio Capital Journal

U.S. agricultural groups spell out their priorities in the next farm bill

Major U.S. agricultural production groups are pulling together their requests for the next farm bill — the massive legislation that Congress rewrites every five years to set farm and food policy — with crop insurance and disaster assistance on the top of their lists. A panel of executives from farm groups detailed some of their […] The post U.S. agricultural groups spell out their priorities in the next farm bill appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy