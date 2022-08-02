One of three NC deputies shot while serving papers dies, two others expected to recover

Read on wcti12.com
Sheriff: No reason to believe man who shot deputies would be "hostile"
GOLDSBORO, Wayne County — Wayne County Sheriff Larry Pierce spoke for the first time on Wednesday about the shooting on Monday that sent three of his deputies to the hospital, including one who later died. He said they had no reason to believe the man suspected of shooting the deputies would be “hostile.”
Last deputy injured in Monday shooting released from ECU Health
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Wednesday afternoon, Corporal Andrew Cox left ECU Health in Greenville. He was the last deputy to be discharged following Monday’s deadly shooting. Corporal Andrew Cox was escorted by a heavy police presence to welcome him home. This, just one day after people cheered on...
New Bern Police say goodbye to second K9 in one month
NEW BERN, Craven County — The New Bern Police Department announced the passing of a retired K9 today. K9 Reno passed away on Friday, July 29th. He was two months into his retirement. Reno joined the New Bern Police Department in January 2015. Throughout his career, he was deployed...
ENC man arrested for bomb threats, arrested again for arson
Onslow County — Kenneth Reynolds, who was already being held in the Onslow County Detention Center, has been arrested for arson. Reynolds was originally arrested on May 20th for making bomb threats to the Furniture 4 Less business on Richlands Hwy. Because of the threats, Hwy 258 had to be shut down for 6 hours while the NC SBI Bomb Squad looked for live explosives.
ENC communities mourn the loss of Sgt. Matthew Fishman
Many ENC communities mourning after Sergeant Matthew Fishman paid the ultimate sacrifice on Tuesday. Outside the sheriff’s office, there is a wreath in his honor. Law enforcement from all over the state sent their condolences. Sgt. Fishman, Deputy Alexander Torres and Corporal Andrew Cox were all shot while serving...
Kinston Police warn community of uptick in car thefts
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Kinston Police issue a warning to the city and plead with people to lock their doors as they see an uptick in car thefts. In the last two months Kinston Police have responded to over 20 car thefts around the city. They are pulling on...
Deputies searching for men caught on video breaking into vehicles
VANCEBORO, Craven County — Authorities in eastern North Carolina are looking for suspects caught on video trying to break into vehicles early Tuesday morning. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said the break-ins occurred on N.C. 118 Highway & Old Washington Road in Vanceboro. Deputies are also reminding people...
Three juveniles arrested after car theft, police chase that ended in crash
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Three juveniles were arrested and charged with car theft after a weekend police chase in Kinston ended in a crash. On Saturday at about 11 p.m. Kinston Police Officers responded to the report of a car theft in the area of Highway 70 East, and when they arrived at the scene and tried to pull the car over, officials said the driver sped off.
Jellyfish swarms reported at North Carolina beaches
CAROLINA BEACH, New Hanover County — Swarms of jellyfish and jellyfish stings were reported at several southeastern North Carolina beaches earlier this week but it appears the sightings are subsiding. Officials with the National Weather Service said there were numerous reports of stinging jellyfish earlier this week at local...
Craven County receives nearly $9 million for water system repairs
Craven County — Craven County is repairing damage to its water system from Hurricane Florence, county officials say it is long overdue. The county commissioners approved nearly $9 million in funding that will go towards the three-part project. Flooding from the hurricane caused severe damage to the copper phone...
Two-day water rescue training exercise in Greenville
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Greenville Fire/Rescue will conduct a multi-agency, two-day water rescue training exercise on the Tar River during August 3rd and 4th, 2022. The training will be located in the area of the Port Terminal Boat ramp. Visitors to the area should expect an increase in fire...
NewsChannel 12 - Food Lion Feeds food drive continues Thursday in Kinston
KINSTON, Lenoir County — NewsChannel12 has partnered with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and Food Lion Feeds to make sure kids and their families aren't worrying about what they will eat. NewsChannel12's Kate Hussey spoke to Patsy Paul, a donator from Kinston, who is paying...
Washout closes portion of Belgrade-Swansboro Road, repairs expected to take 2 days
STELLA, Onslow County — A portion of an Onslow County road is closed after part of the roadway washed out. Belgrade-Swansboro Road near Freemans Creek is closed to traffic. Crews are making immediate repairs and plan to have it reopened by Thursday evening. Until repairs are complete, drivers will...
Unborn children can be claimed as dependents, Georgia officials say
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — An unborn child with a detectable human heartbeat can now be claimed as a dependent on taxes in the state of Georgia. The Georgia Department of Revenue released guidance on Monday outlining the tax change as a result of the Supreme Court's decision to strike down Roe v. Wade. The department also stated the 11th Circuit's ruling on House Bill 481, the "heartbeat" law, brought the amendment into effect on July 20.
Affectionate, calm senior cat looking for forever home
NEW BERN, Craven County — An affectionate cat is looking for a calm forever home after his owner went into an assisted living facility and couldn’t take him along. Stephanie Milos with the Colonial Capital Humane Society said Sonny, 8, is, “A huge love bug very soft and affectionate and pretty lazy but a perfect lap cat.”
Outgoing MCAS Cherry Point commanding officer takes final flight
MCAS Cherry Point — The outgoing commanding officer at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point took one last flight before turning over command. Col. Mikel Huber completed his final flight of the UC-35D Citation Encore a few days ahead of relinquishing command of the air station to Col. Brendan Burks during a ceremony on Friday.
Food Lion Feeds: Drop off food and hygiene products Tuesday in Greenville
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — NewsChannel12 has partnered with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and Food Lion Feeds to make sure kids and their families aren't worrying about what they will eat. Central and Eastern Carolina Food Bank Spokesperson Jennifer Caslin said the summer months can...
Embryos can now be claimed as dependents on Georgia state taxes
ATLANTA (TND) — Following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Georgia Department of Revenue has released new guidance stating Georgia residents can now claim the unborn as dependents on their state taxes. In light of the June 24, 2022, U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs...
Former head coaches talk to the Riverside Knights, Shaundre and CJ Mims practice together
North Carolina — It was Throwback Thursday in Williamston this morning. Former head football coaches Hank Tice, Dink Mills, and Harold Robinson gathered together with current head coach Brian Paschal. The only coach missing was Asim McGill who was out of the area on vacation. Harold Robinson, who won state titles with the tigers in 1995 and 1999 also talked to the current Riverside Knights to get them inspired for the upcoming season. Brian Paschal was an assistant under Robinson in the 1990's.
ECU to play NC State on September 3rd, Panthers first preseason game one week away
North Carolina — ECU and NC State's football teams will meet on the field September 3rd, but there is a lot of practicing that needs to be done first. ECU hit the practice field for the first time this morning. Mike Houston has rebuilt the roster and has 14 starters returning. The big competition will be at the wide receiver position, where there isn't a lot of experience.
