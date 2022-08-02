Northwest Indiana congressional race playing out on cable TV, streaming ads

Read on www.kpvi.com
Three GOP candidates vie to take on Kim Schrier in Washington's 8th Congressional District
(The Center Square) – Leading into next week's primaries, three Republican candidates are seeking to dethrone incumbent U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Sammamish, for Washington’s 8th Congressional District. While there are 10 candidates running to take over Schreir’s position that spans the eastern sections of King and Pierce counties...
A chaotic GOP primary could cost the party in battleground Michigan
Things haven't exactly gone to plan for Republicans in Michigan.
Trump's near-perfect August primary night and how it could go south in November
Republicans endorsed by Donald Trump won key primaries in Arizona and elsewhere Tuesday, providing the former president fresh reinforcements in the midterm elections and reversing a string of losses in nominating contests earlier this year.
Republicans are clinging to Trump's election lies in battleground states. They're about to regret it.
Historically, there is one basic truism about midterm elections: The party in power usually gets routed. Moreover, the more unpopular a sitting president, the worse his party does in November. Considering that President Joe Biden is currently polling in the high 30s, Republicans should be licking their chops about the election to come. Yet, in primary after primary, Republicans seem intent on snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.
Opinion: Suddenly a glimmer of hope for Democrats
Democrats hope the cross currents of competing issues and interests have the potential to scramble the conventional midterm election narrative that rejects the party in power and checks the incumbent president, writes Charlie Dent.
Pence's Chances of Beating DeSantis in 2024 if Trump Doesn't Run: Polls
New polling shows the former vice president and the Florida governor statistically tied for the Republican nomination.
Democrats Could Flip GOP-Held Senate Seats in Ohio, Pennsylvania: Polls
Amid dire predictions of Democratic losses in the upcoming November midterm elections, the party's candidates actually appear to be well positioned to flip at least two Republican-held Senate seats in Ohio and Pennsylvania, according to recent polls. Senator Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican, announced in January 2021 that he would...
17 States Sending Stimulus Checks of up to $1,500
If you long for another round of stimulus checks from the federal government, your wish is unlikely to come true. But several states are stepping in to fill that gap. Whereas the federal government sent out money in 2020 and 2021 to help people cope with the impact of COVID-19, several states now are issuing checks for a variety of reasons, ranging from the pandemic to simply helping citizens keep pace with runaway inflation.
Donald Trump Just Asked a Wisconsin Lawmaker to Overturn 2020 Election Results as Jan. 6 Hearings Continue
Donald Trump is still trying to overturn the 2020 election, more than 500 days since President Joe Biden took the oath of office. Robin Vos, the speaker of the Wisconsin State Assembly, told WISN 12 that he heard from the former president last week after the state's Supreme Court ruled that drop-boxes for absentee ballots there are illegal.
Liz Cheney blasts primary opponents for 2020 election doubts in new ad
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is using her GOP primary challengers' words against them in a new TV advertisement set to air through the final weeks of her primary campaign.
Republicans on track to win 230 House seats, CBS model predicts
Republicans are on track to win a clear majority of 230 seats in the House of Representatives this November, according to the CBS News Battleground Tracker model released Sunday. The Battleground Tracker takes "a district-by-district approach to analyzing races and measuring public opinion, since control of Congress is won across...
A Democrat who dropped out of the Wisconsin Senate race is giving the party a $600,000 surprise gift
The Milwaukee Bucks executive who dropped out of the Wisconsin Senate race this week is in a giving mood. After he immediately threw his support behind fellow Democrat Mandela Barnes, the state’s lieutenant governor, Alex Lasry is now offering another gift to boost his former rival. Lasry said he...
Hours before Trump speaks, Pence outlines conservative 'agenda for future' and hints at 2024 bid
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday delivered a speech outlining an "agenda for the future" in Washington -- just hours before a competing speech from Donald Trump during the former President's first visit to the nation's capital since January 2021.
Fox Host Confronts Trump Pick Tudor Dixon on Backing Stolen-Election Claim
Dixon is running to challenge Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in November's midterm.
A Survey of Texas Republicans Suggests That Ron DeSantis Is Growing in Popularity As the GOP Presidential Candidate
A survey conducted amongst Texan Republican voters, released on July 12, has suggested that Ron DeSantis - the Republican Governor of Florida - is growing in appeal outside of his home state as a candidate for the 2024 presidential election.
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris 'Will Not Run' in 2024, Newt Gingrich Says
The former Republican speaker of the House said the "hard left" was like "a secular religion" and warned that Biden is "in trouble."
Dick Cheney calls Trump greatest threat US ever faced in campaign ad for daughter Liz
Former Vice President Dick Cheney came out swinging against Donald Trump and the “MAGA” wing of the GOP in an ad released by his daughter, Congresswoman Liz Cheney as she faces the toughest election of her political career.Mr Cheney held nothing back in his criticism of the former president, who he blamed for leading a violent attempt to overthrow the lawful US government and labeled the greatest threat to the United States in the more than two-century history of the republic."In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic...
Former VP Dick Cheney calls Trump "coward" in campaign ad for Liz Cheney
In a new campaign ad for his daughter Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), former Vice President Dick Cheney said there is "no greater threat to our republic" than Donald Trump. Driving the news: Liz Cheney, vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee, is facing a tough election in Wyoming's Republican primary on Aug. 16 against Trump-backed foe Harriet Hageman and faces a likely defeat.
Buttigieg has edge over Biden in 2024 presidential contest: New Hampshire poll
Just one-ﬁfth of New Hampshire voters want President Joe Biden to seek another term in 2024, and his support within his own party has fallen sharply since last summer, according to a new poll. But likely Democratic primary voters in the key first-in-the-nation contest appear to show early signs of favoring an alternative to Biden: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
Biden’s antitrust adviser Tim Wu leaving White House
Wu was key to the creation of Biden's economic policy agenda.
