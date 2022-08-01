HARRISBURG – Harrisburg Police are searching for a suspect in an attempted homicide case. On Friday, July 22, officers responded to the 200 block of South 17th Street for a report of a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, they discovered that an adult male was operating a motorcycle northbound on South 17th. A large SUV approached the motorcycle from behind and intentionally struck the motorcycle, knocking the operator off. The SUV then traveled over the motorcycle and operator. The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital and the SUV fled the scene prior to police arrival. An investigation identified 45-year-old Francisco Rivera-Montanez as the driver of the SUV. Rivera-Montanez is currently being sought for Criminal Attempt Homicide, Aggravated Assault, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person. Anyone with information on Rivera-Montanez’s whereabouts or with information on the incident is asked to call Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO