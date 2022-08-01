Read on www.fox43.com
Man charged after shots fired incident in Lancaster County
Shortly before 1 a.m. on Friday, police responded to a reported shooting in Penn Township, Lancaster County.
Man found dead at Harrisburg home: police
Harrisburg police are considering a man’s death suspicious after he was found in a home late Thursday night. According to police, officers were called at 11:45 p.m. to the 100 block of Evergreen Street where the man was dead inside. Police say they are investigating how the man died...
Death investigation ongoing in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg police are investigating an incident that they are calling a suspicious death. According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, police were dispatched to the 100 block of Evergreen Street for a report of a man who had died.
Pa. State Police investigate Franklin County burglary
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a robbery that took place on Wednesday at the Forrester Farm Equipment located on Orchard Road in Greene Township, Franklin County. Around midnight on Aug. 3, an unknown suspect(s) forced entry into the store and ransacked several offices and...
State Police Identify Victim of Fatal Lawnmower Accident in Schuylkill County
The Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven have released the identity of the victim involved in a fatal lawnmower accident in Wayne Township. According to Troopers, just after 4:30pm on Thursday, emergency personnel were called to the intersection of Browns Road and Browns Church Road to assist EMS with a call for a male trapped under a tractor.
Eastern PA Man Dies After Getting Pinned Under Lawn Mower: Police
A 79-year-old man has died after getting pinned under his own lawn mower in Eastern Pennsylvania, authorities said. John Lippert was found dead under a zero-turn lawn mower by his mailbox on the 100 block of Browns Church Road in Wayne Township (Schuylkill County) around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, Pennsylvania State Police said.
Police take suspect into custody after manhunt in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (2:40 p.m.): Authorities say they have taken the suspect into custody, and more information is expected to be released when it becomes available. PREVIOUSLY: State Police are searching for a man and warning the public to avoid the area of Harrisburg Pike in Middlesex...
Pennsylvania State Police led on lengthy chase in Cumberland County
A man from Joliet, Illinois, led police on a pursuit on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Cumberland County on Aug. 3, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police.
Man stabbed in Lancaster pizza shop; Police searching for suspects
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On July 13 at approximately 11:02 p.m., Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to Dominion Pizza on S. Queen Street after receiving reports of a fight with a knife involved. According to Lancaster Bureau of Police, officers found a male victim inside the pizza shop...
Suspects in state police car theft were ferrying drugs at time of initial stop, police say
The men arrested Thursday after stealing a Pennsylvania State Police squad car and leading police on a wild chase through central Cumberland County were originally stopped, and ultimately decided to flee from, a car that was packed with heroin and other illegal drugs, according to a search conducted by police Thursday evening.
Men taken into custody after stealing police vehicle during traffic stop in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two men are facing charges after authorities say they stole a police vehicle during a traffic stop on Thursday afternoon. Around 11:35 a.m. on August 4, Harrisburg police say they made a traffic stop on Interstate 81 Southbound near mile marker 56.1 in Silver Spring Township.
Motorcyclists wanted after Cumberland County chase
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Silver Spring Township Police are looking for two motorcyclists after a chase on Wednesday evening. Police say around 8:10 p.m. officers attempted to stop twoo motorcycles for reckless driving in the area of Conodoguinet Parkway and Bent Creek Boulevard. Officers say both motorcycles...
York City Homicide Victim Identified
YORK – The York County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed Monday in York on the 300 block of Miller Lane as 37-year-old Leonard Johnson of Manchester. An autopsy found he died of multiple gunshot wounds and the death was ruled a homicide. So far, police have no suspects or a motive for the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact York City Police at 717-846-1234. This is the 22nd homicide death in York County.
1 juvenile killed, another injured when vehicle crashes into house in Franklin County
PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A juvenile was killed and another juvenile was seriously injured in a crash in Franklin County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The juveniles were passengers in a vehicle that crashed into a house in the 7600 block of Renninger Road in Peters Township around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Suspect Sought In Harrisburg Homicide Case
HARRISBURG – Harrisburg Police are searching for a suspect in an attempted homicide case. On Friday, July 22, officers responded to the 200 block of South 17th Street for a report of a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, they discovered that an adult male was operating a motorcycle northbound on South 17th. A large SUV approached the motorcycle from behind and intentionally struck the motorcycle, knocking the operator off. The SUV then traveled over the motorcycle and operator. The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital and the SUV fled the scene prior to police arrival. An investigation identified 45-year-old Francisco Rivera-Montanez as the driver of the SUV. Rivera-Montanez is currently being sought for Criminal Attempt Homicide, Aggravated Assault, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person. Anyone with information on Rivera-Montanez’s whereabouts or with information on the incident is asked to call Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.
Fairview Township Police announce retirement of Chief Jason Loper
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Fairview Township Police on Thursday announced the retirement of Chief Jason Loper, who stepped down Wednesday after 28 years with the department. Loper, who joined the department on Sept. 4, 1994, will use leave time until he reaches his official retirement date of Sept. 30, the police department said.
Another Victim In York County Tractor/Trailer Accident
YORK COUNTY – A fifth person has died after a tractor pulling a trailer overturned in Lower Chanceford Township, York County on July 29. 4-year-old Jeffrey Fisher of Gordonville, Lancaster County, died Tuesday from his injuries. His brother, 9-year-old Caleb, also lost his life in the accident that also claimed the lives of Katie Stoltzfus of Brogue, York County, and her two daughters.
Over $4K in tools stolen in Dauphin County
WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary where thousands of dollars worth of tools were stolen. State Police say the residential burglary took place in West Hanover Township between July 29 and August 1 on Sterling Road. Get daily news, weather, breaking news...
