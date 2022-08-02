ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

ETSU AD Resigns, Women's Basketball Coach Fired

The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 2 days ago

JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State athletic director Scott Carter resigned Monday, while the Bucs announced they plan to fire women’s basketball coach Simon Harris over Title IX complaints in his lone season.

Harris was suspended Monday with pay until his firing becomes official Aug. 15.

Two former players filed a Title IX complaint this spring alleging discrimination and unfair treatment, prompting an immediate investigation by East Tennessee State’s office of compliance. A final report was given to those former players Monday morning.

“The findings outlined in the report have caused me serious concern, as it paints a picture of unconscionable behavior by coach Harris that is in direct contradiction to the institution’s mission and values,” ETSU President Brian Noland said. “The report details multiple ethical and policy violations and raises questions regarding potential failures to comply with NCAA rules.”

Noland said he has ordered an investigation into whether NCAA rules were violated. An interim coach will be named.

Harris, who went 6-22 in his brief tenure as head coach, can appeal. Harris has been ordered not to interact with any current or prospective players or anyone else in the athletic department. Harris was an assistant at Ohio State before being hired by ETSU. He was an assistant coach at North Carolina State between 2018 and 2020 and spent seven years at Dayton.

Carter had been at East Tennessee State since 2013 before being named athletic director in 2017. Richard “Doc” Sander, the man Carter replaced, will serve as interim athletic director until a replacement is named.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, TN
Johnson City, TN
College Basketball
Johnson City, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee College Basketball
Johnson City, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Johnson City, TN
Sports
City
Johnson City, TN
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Ix#East Tennessee#Etsu Ad Resigns#Bucs#Ohio State
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

114
Followers
680
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy