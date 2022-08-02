Photographer recreates intimate portraits of young male models

There almost seems to be a bias towards dawn as that mystical part of the day that inspires creativity or invigorates the mind and the body. In terms of visual stimulation, though, it is twilight that captures the imagination, provokes flights of fantasy, and maybe even evokes a sense of fear of the unknown. Those few minutes when day gives way to night or night to day often paint the sky with colors that seem to blend two different worlds in a magical and sometimes eerie way. That’s the play of light and colors that this lamp tries to capture using a deceptively simple design that belies the intricate details of its construction.

