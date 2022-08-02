Read on www.davisvanguard.org
Oroville serial killer gets 3 life sentences
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man who killed three people was sentenced in Butte County court on Thursday morning. Ryan Blinston, of Oroville, was sentenced to three life sentences in state prison, 16 years and eight months in state prison and two sentences of seven years to life in state prison. The sentences come without parole.
Judge Maintains Felony Charges in Series of Home Depot Shoplifting Crimes
WOODLAND, CA – A preliminary hearing was heard here in Yolo County Superior Court this week for Alejandro Lopez and Christina Granados, a duo that allegedly stole about $5,000 of merchandise from four Home Depots across Northern California. Combined, the two were charged multiple times with second degree robbery,...
Roseville police say 4 people overdosed on Fentanyl in 36 hours
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The fentanyl crisis continues to sweep the nation and have a harsh impact on Placer County. "Just in the last few years, we've really seen an explosion of the number of overdoses specifically related to Fentanyl," said Rob Oldham, Director of Health and Human Services for Placer County.
Rancho Cordova police arrestee dies before being booked into jail
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — A 47-year-old man died after having a medical emergency in the garage of the Sacramento County Main Jail on Tuesday. According to a press release from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the arrestee was taken into custody at 1:31 p.m. for a felony no-bail probation warrant, felony evasion of a […]
Man Convicted in Jury Trial of Multiple Counts of Drunk Driving and Related Charges
WOODLAND, CA – A man was convicted here in Yolo County Superior Court Wednesday after a two-day-plus jury trial on two misdemeanor charges for allegedly driving under the influence and drunk driving, along with two enhancements for excessive blood alcohol content and refusal to be tested for a DUI.
Four suspected overdoses in two days reflect Placer County’s challenge with fentanyl
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department shared on social media that within the last 48 hours they have reported to four suspected fentanyl overdoses. Police said that the overdoses took place over three separate incidences in the past 36 hours. All four were administered the life saving Narcan, which all Roseville Fire and […]
Man dies in Rancho Police custody shortly before being booked
SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office opened an in-custody death investigation after a man died in the Rancho Cordova Police Department's custody.According to police, on Aug. 2, Police tried to stop a vehicle after observing multiple vehicle codes and moving violations. When officers found out the driver had a no-bail warrant, they activated their lights and sirens, but the man refused to stop.A car chase took place throughout the city and county of Sacramento, reaching speeds of 90 mph. After spinning his car out several times and hitting a curb and median, both his back tires popped.The chase ended...
Pictures: Truck evading police slams into south Sacramento home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pickup truck driver fleeing from officers crashed into a south Sacramento home on Thursday, police said. Luckily, no one was seriously hurt. The Sacramento Police Department said officers were trying to pull over a vehicle — the woman driving had multiple felony warrants — around 6 p.m. She did briefly stop but then drove off, prompting a chase.
Man dies from 'medical emergency' in Sacramento County Main Jail garage
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rancho Cordova police officers were about to book a 47-year-old man into the Sacramento County Main Jail when officials said the man suffered from a fatal "medical emergency" in the jail's garage. He was initially taken into custody at 1:47 p.m. Wednesday on a felony probation...
Video: Richmond cop fired, charged with assault for beating traffic suspect
A former Richmond Police Department Officer is facing a felony assault charge, and he is now out of a job, according to a press release from the Contra Costa County Attorney's Office.
Natomas community reacts to spike in crime
NATOMAS — A Natomas gas station employee was killed Wednesday morning, and the business was closed into the evening as investigators canvassed the area and spoke to witnesses.The woman shot was working the overnight shift at the Speedway on the 2600 block of Gateway Oaks Boulevard when she was shot at least once, Sacramento Police said. Unfortunately, she died at the scene after Sacramento Police officers "attempted lifesaving measures" when they arrived before 1 a.m. on Wednesday. It's an isolated incident, according to police, and no suspect details have been released. A woman who lives unhoused 100 feet from the...
His bail has been set at $10,000,000, and he will appear in court on August 3 at 3 p.m.
SACRAMENTO -- A former professional tennis player has been arrested for multiple sex offenses with a child.The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office revealed today that 26-year-old Kasparas Zemaitelis was arrested and booked on ten counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child.Zemaitelis worked as a private coach to several children in the Sacramento area from 2019 to 2022.His bail has been set at $10,000,000, and he will appear in court on August 3 at 3 p.m.Anybody with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office Sexual & Elder Abuse Bureau at (916) 874-5070 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.
Family Of 11-Year-Old Boy Attacked By Police At State Fair Believe His Civil Rights Were Violated
A Black boy was singled out amongst his white friends at the annual Cali Expo in a police attack the family claims violated his civil rights.
Lesbian couple says man assaulted them at the California State Fair
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the California State Fair was winding down for the season on Sunday evening, a lesbian couple says they were assaulted by a man who shouted homophobic slurs at them. A Cal Expo spokesperson said the Cal Expo Police Department is now investigating the incident, which...
Woman Voices Concern about Needing to Appear in Person
WOODLAND, CA – Yolo County Superior Court Judge David Reed presided over a felony arraignment this week where the accused stated limitations in housing and transportation made it problematic for her to appear in person—and she also implied she did not commit the crime. According to the calendar,...
Probation officer passing by alerts family that their south Sacramento home is on fire
SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- A probation officer who just happened to be in the area alerted a family that their house was on fire in south Sacramento late Wednesday morning. The incident happened along the 8300 block of Stevenson Avenue. Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene. Firefighters say a Sacramento County probation officer was driving by the neighborhood when they saw some smoke. The probation officer then jumped into action and alerted the people inside - who apparently had no idea their home was burning.All six people who were in the home got out safely.Investigators believe electrical wiring from a chicken coop with lighting by extension cords caused the fire.
California investigating 3rd inmate slaying in 1 week
California prison officials said Monday that they are investigating the third slaying of an inmate by other inmates within the span of a week, at three different prisons. The latest was Friday at Pelican Bay State Prison far northwestern California, where officials say Fernando Torres Lopez attacked fellow inmate Uriel Otero in a dayroom. He was pronounced dead less than an hour later.
Nevada County man found sleeping in running vehicle arrested on suspicion of fentanyl possession
A Nevada County man was recently arrested on suspicion of fentanyl possession after deputies reportedly found him passed out in his vehicle. Deputies confirmed during the call that Britton was currently on active probation for the sale of narcotics, thus subject to a probation search. Upon conducting the search, deputies reportedly located over 200 grams of suspected fentanyl hidden in various spots throughout the car, as well as a digital scale and other evidence of sales.
Salida couple involved in possibly intentional hit-and-run to appear in court
Stanislaus County, Calif. (KTXL) — A couple from Salida will be appearing in court on Wednesday in connection with the attempted murder of a Salida man, according to county court records. On July 21, 2022, Melanie Clark, 23, of Salida and her boyfriend Thomas Bennett, 26, of Salida intentionally drove over a Salida man, according […]
2 people arrested, accused of killing man in Stockton in December
STOCKTON, Calif. — Two people have been arrested in a deadly shooting in Stockton in December, according to the Stockton Police Department. A 23-year-old man was found shot and killed on Dec. 18 in the 700 block of Houston Avenue. Police found the man in a car with a gunshot wound and he later died.
