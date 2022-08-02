ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 6

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Oroville serial killer gets 3 life sentences

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man who killed three people was sentenced in Butte County court on Thursday morning. Ryan Blinston, of Oroville, was sentenced to three life sentences in state prison, 16 years and eight months in state prison and two sentences of seven years to life in state prison. The sentences come without parole.
OROVILLE, CA
davisvanguard.org

Judge Maintains Felony Charges in Series of Home Depot Shoplifting Crimes

WOODLAND, CA – A preliminary hearing was heard here in Yolo County Superior Court this week for Alejandro Lopez and Christina Granados, a duo that allegedly stole about $5,000 of merchandise from four Home Depots across Northern California. Combined, the two were charged multiple times with second degree robbery,...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Roseville police say 4 people overdosed on Fentanyl in 36 hours

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The fentanyl crisis continues to sweep the nation and have a harsh impact on Placer County. "Just in the last few years, we've really seen an explosion of the number of overdoses specifically related to Fentanyl," said Rob Oldham, Director of Health and Human Services for Placer County.
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Rancho Cordova police arrestee dies before being booked into jail

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — A 47-year-old man died after having a medical emergency in the garage of the Sacramento County Main Jail on Tuesday. According to a press release from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the arrestee was taken into custody at 1:31 p.m. for a felony no-bail probation warrant, felony evasion of a […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Attorneys#Violent Crime
CBS Sacramento

Man dies in Rancho Police custody shortly before being booked

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office opened an in-custody death investigation after a man died in the Rancho Cordova Police Department's custody.According to police, on Aug. 2, Police tried to stop a vehicle after observing multiple vehicle codes and moving violations. When officers found out the driver had a no-bail warrant, they activated their lights and sirens, but the man refused to stop.A car chase took place throughout the city and county of Sacramento, reaching speeds of 90 mph. After spinning his car out several times and hitting a curb and median, both his back tires popped.The chase ended...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
KCRA.com

Pictures: Truck evading police slams into south Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pickup truck driver fleeing from officers crashed into a south Sacramento home on Thursday, police said. Luckily, no one was seriously hurt. The Sacramento Police Department said officers were trying to pull over a vehicle — the woman driving had multiple felony warrants — around 6 p.m. She did briefly stop but then drove off, prompting a chase.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Natomas community reacts to spike in crime

NATOMAS — A Natomas gas station employee was killed Wednesday morning, and the business was closed into the evening as investigators canvassed the area and spoke to witnesses.The woman shot was working the overnight shift at the Speedway on the 2600 block of Gateway Oaks Boulevard when she was shot at least once, Sacramento Police said. Unfortunately, she died at the scene after Sacramento Police officers "attempted lifesaving measures" when they arrived before 1 a.m. on Wednesday. It's an isolated incident, according to police, and no suspect details have been released. A woman who lives unhoused 100 feet from the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

His bail has been set at $10,000,000, and he will appear in court on August 3 at 3 p.m.

SACRAMENTO -- A former professional tennis player has been arrested for multiple sex offenses with a child.The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office revealed today that 26-year-old Kasparas Zemaitelis was arrested and booked on ten counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child.Zemaitelis worked as a private coach to several children in the Sacramento area from 2019 to 2022.His bail has been set at $10,000,000, and he will appear in court on August 3 at 3 p.m.Anybody with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office Sexual & Elder Abuse Bureau at (916) 874-5070 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.
SACRAMENTO, CA
davisvanguard.org

Woman Voices Concern about Needing to Appear in Person

WOODLAND, CA – Yolo County Superior Court Judge David Reed presided over a felony arraignment this week where the accused stated limitations in housing and transportation made it problematic for her to appear in person—and she also implied she did not commit the crime. According to the calendar,...
CBS Sacramento

Probation officer passing by alerts family that their south Sacramento home is on fire

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- A probation officer who just happened to be in the area alerted a family that their house was on fire in south Sacramento late Wednesday morning. The incident happened along the 8300 block of Stevenson Avenue. Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene. Firefighters say a Sacramento County probation officer was driving by the neighborhood when they saw some smoke. The probation officer then jumped into action and alerted the people inside - who apparently had no idea their home was burning.All six people who were in the home got out safely.Investigators believe electrical wiring from a chicken coop with lighting by extension cords caused the fire. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

California investigating 3rd inmate slaying in 1 week

California prison officials said Monday that they are investigating the third slaying of an inmate by other inmates within the span of a week, at three different prisons. The latest was Friday at Pelican Bay State Prison far northwestern California, where officials say Fernando Torres Lopez attacked fellow inmate Uriel Otero in a dayroom. He was pronounced dead less than an hour later.
crimevoice.com

Nevada County man found sleeping in running vehicle arrested on suspicion of fentanyl possession

A Nevada County man was recently arrested on suspicion of fentanyl possession after deputies reportedly found him passed out in his vehicle. Deputies confirmed during the call that Britton was currently on active probation for the sale of narcotics, thus subject to a probation search. Upon conducting the search, deputies reportedly located over 200 grams of suspected fentanyl hidden in various spots throughout the car, as well as a digital scale and other evidence of sales.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy