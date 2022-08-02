Matthew Freedman’s Top Early-Round Draft Picks (2022 Fantasy Football)

Read on www.fantasypros.com
Raiders receiver Davante Adams frustrated with teammate Hunter Renfrow's ride sharing choices
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is one of quarterback Derek Carr’s most dependable pass-catchers, but his off-field decision-making on Wednesday was far from reliable. On Wednesday, Renfrow, Carr and wide receivers Davante Adams and Mack Hollins piled into an Uber to go to a nearby Top Golf....
Key Broncos WR out for season with torn ACL
The Denver Broncos have suffered a major blow to their offense in just the second week of NFL training camp. Wide receiver Tim Patrick went down with a significant knee injury during Tuesday’s practice. He was later reported to have suffered a torn ACL. Running back Damarea Crockett also...
Michael Irvin Predicting 'Incredible' Season For 1 NFL Quarterback
Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has high expectations for Trey Lance as he heads into his first year as an NFL starter. Irvin expects the San Francisco 49ers' QB1 to put on an "incredible" performance in 2022. "I can't wait to see it," Irvin told 95.7 The Game's...
49ers Tight End Has Reportedly Suffered Torn ACL Injury
The San Francisco 49ers continue to battle a nagging injury bug. During Monday's training camp practice, tight end Jordan Matthews limped off the field after suffering a knee injury during warmups. MRI tests later revealed that the 30-year-old TE sustained a season-ending ACL tear. Matthews, a former second-round pick for...
Jets coach Robert Saleh drops shocking admission on Joe Flacco as starting QB
Joe Flacco is 37 years old and the New York Jets’ No. 2 quarterback behind Zach Wilson this season. But Jets coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that the former Super Bowl MVP still has what it takes to be a starter in the NFL. “Joe Flacco is a starting...
RG3 torches NFL over Deshaun Watson appeal: ‘About protecting The Brand’
Robert Griffin III spoke up about the Deshaun Watson situation, women and the NFL, and it’s something to appreciate. The NFL hasn’t done the best job when it comes to protecting women. We all know there have been multiple cases surrounding domestic abuse, assault, rape, and other things.
Broncos Sign New Running Back Following Injury Loss
After losing starting wide receiver Tim Patrick for the season, it's next man up for the Denver Broncos. To that end, they're adding a running back with their extra roster spot. On Wednesday, the Broncos placed Patrick and running back Damarea Crockett on injured reserve. In a corresponding move, they...
NFL team wide receiver rankings 2022: From the worst (Bears, ugh) to the best
In an evolving NFL, the value of a talented wide receiver has exploded like Apple stock in the 2000s. The position has become the second highest-paid spot on the offense, trailing only the quarterbacks who get them the ball. This year has already been the backdrop for multiple king’s ransom trades that shipped superstar wideouts to new homes in exchange for massive draft considerations.
49ers Teammates Left In Awe Of Nick Bosa
The San Francisco 49ers should prioritize signing defensive end Nick Bosa to a contract extension. If they can give Deebo Samuel a three-year contract extension, then they should also have Bosa sign on the dotted line. Having Jimmy Garoppolo on their books isn’t an excuse to not have the deal...
'Say The Word, I'm Gone!': Dan Quinn Reveals Talk with Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy
"There will be a time when I’m definitely interested” in being a head coach for the second time, said Quinn.
Broncos Have Signed Former Packers Wide Receiver
After losing Tim Patrick to a season-ending ACL tear, the Denver Broncos have added another wide receiver. The team officially signed Darrius Shepherd on Thursday. An undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State, Shepherd played 14 games for the Green Bay Packers in 2019 and 2020. He reeled in just six catches and fumbled twice.
4 Fantasy Football Sleepers (2022)
When looking for possible sleepers this year, I made sure they checked four boxes. They possess a lot of talent, they’re in a good environment (pieces around them should elevate their efficiency and not worsen it), they have a lot of opportunities (should see lots of touches), and most importantly, they’re being drafted too low.
Lions Already Talking About Moving Malcolm Rodriguez Up Depth Chart
Dan Campbell discussed the early progress linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez has made at training camp.
4 Top WRs to Replace Tim Patrick in Broncos' First-Team Offense
Day 6 of Broncos training camp was the first one in which they practiced in full pads and a pair of devastating injuries came with it. Starting wide receiver Tim Patrick and backup running back Damarea Crockett saw their seasons end in horrible fashion, with both tearing an ACL in a non-contact situation.
Giants’ chances of Jimmy Garoppolo trade, revealed
As the San Francisco 49ers search for a Jimmy Garoppolo trade, one of their potential avenues has been closed off. The New York Giants do not seem like a potential landing spot for the 30-year-old. Although Garopplo’s agents seem interested in Jimmy G landing in New York, the feeling is not mutual. ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan […] The post Giants’ chances of Jimmy Garoppolo trade, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike McDaniel’s strong response to Preston Williams complaining about lack of ‘opportunity’ with Dolphins
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is not one bit bothered by Preston Williams’ recent cryptic tweet hinting that he’s not getting enough opportunities to prove himself with the team. On Monday, Williams went viral after tweeting “just want opportunity” with the hashtag #smh that means “shaking my...
Hunter Renfrow gets roasted by new teammate Davante Adams for ordering the smallest Uber ever
At 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is the type of human that needs some leg room, be it on a plane or, say, an Uber. Considering he's due to make $140 million over the next five years from the Raiders, Adams is always smashing XL when it comes to ordering Ubers, too.
Dolphins Released Veteran Defensive Tackle Due To Failed Physical
The Miami Dolphins were hoping for big things out of veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler this upcoming season. However, he won't take a single snap for the AFC East franchise later this fall. Just moments ago, the Dolphins announced they have cut veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler. He reportedly failed...
Darren Waller: Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season
When you speak of fantasy football studs at the tight end position, you are most likely referring to the likes of George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, and Mark Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens, but Darren Waller of the Las Vegas Raiders should also be in that conversation. With that said, let’s take a look at the Raiders tight end’s 2022 fantasy football outlook.
NFL odds: Hall of Fame Game best bet, profitable preseason trends
I am beyond thrilled to write this sentence: The NFL is back, with preseason starting on Thursday with the Hall of Fame game!. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders square off in Canton, Ohio to kick off the 2022 season. And if a game is played, money is to be made, even if it’s the preseason.
