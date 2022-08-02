Read on www.fox5ny.com
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWoodcliff Lake, NJ
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma WorsensBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Manhattan man stabbed dead after bodega argument: police
An argument inside a Manhattan bodega turned fatal Thursday morning after one of the men involved stabbed the other after the dispute spilled onto the sidewalk, police said. The 47-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest outside Williams Grocery on Dykman St. near Seaman Ave. in Inwood shortly past 1 a.m., according to the NYPD. Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital but he could not be saved. ...
PHOTO: Gunman who repeatedly shot at man on Queens street sought by police
The NYPD is searching for a gunman wanted for repeatedly shooting at a man late last month on a Queens street, authorities said.
NYC man accused of shooting McDonald's worker after his mom complained her fries were cold
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (TND) — Cold French fries are said to be the catalyst behind a confrontation in New York that led to a McDonald's worker being shot and his alleged assailant in police custody. Michael Morgan, 20, has been charged with the attempted murder of Brooklyn McDonald's worker Matthew...
VIDEO: Robbery victim punched, critically injured outside Brooklyn pizzeria
The search is on for two suspects after a man was punched and robbed outside of a Brooklyn pizzeria in an attack that landed him in the hospital in critical condition.
Subway rider robbed, forced onto UES train at knifepoint; suspect sought
A subway rider was robbed at knifepoint by a man who then forced him to board a departing train at a station on the Upper East Side. The NYPD released video of the suspect Thursday in the July 25 robbery at the 68th Street–Hunter College station.
VIDEO: Man pushed to ground during robbery on Manhattan street, 2 suspects sought
The NYPD is searching for two suspects accused of robbing a man following a dispute on a Manhattan street last weekend, authorities said.
New York woman to be charged in Tamarac murder
FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made in New York City for the murder of a 23-year-old Tamarac woman.The Broward Sheriff's Office said 28-year-old Sakiyna Thompson was arrested Wednesday by New York City police in the Springfield Gardens neighborhood in Queens. The sheriff's office did not say what led to the capture but Thompson is charged with first degree murder. It's not known when she will be extradited. Friends and family members identified the victim as Kayla Hodgson. An arrest affidavit obtained by CBS4's Peter D'Oench said that Thompson was "demonstrating a depraved mind without regard for human life...by...
'THANK YOU NEW YORK': Brooklyn girl, 14, missing for over a week, found in Harlem
Aunisty Elliot was last seen leaving her home on Prospect Place in Crown Heights just before 11 a.m. last Wednesday, July 27, following an argument with her mom.
2 men injured in Brooklyn shooting
NEW YORK -- Two men were injured in a shooting in Brooklyn on Wednesday night.It happened around 7 p.m. on Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.Police say one man was shot in the hip and the other was shot in the ankle. Both were taken to a local hospital and are expected to be OK.No arrests have been made, but police say the suspect took off in a gray BMW.
VIDEO: 3 teens sought in string of robberies inside Brooklyn subway stations
Police are searching for a group of teens sought in a string of robberies that occurred inside Brooklyn subway stations.
13 hurt in Bronx MTA bus crash
NEW YORK - One person is in critical condition and 12 others suffered lesser injuries after an accident involving an MTA bus in the Bronx. The bus apparently hit a pillar for an elevated train track in the area of Boston Rd. and W. Farms Rd. The patient in critical...
He’s already behind bars in Bronx case. Now, man, 26, tacks on more time in Staten Island shooting.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Leon Lucas could have been released from prison as early as next February. But the Brooklyn felon, who is serving a two-to-four-year prison sentence for weapon possession in the Bronx, will have to wait a few more years. On Wednesday, Lucas was sentenced in state...
MTA bus slams into elevated subway pillar as driver suffers medical episode, injuring 12 passengers
An MTA driver suffered a medical episode as her bus crashed Thursday morning into a pillar supporting a Bronx subway line, police said. Surveillance video of the crash shows the bus careen out of its lane on an uphill curve and slam into a support pillar for the Nos. 2 and 5 lines on Boston Road near West Farms Road in Allerton. The bus’s wheels appeared to continue to spin after the driver ...
NYC McDonald’s employee shot in neck over cold fries complaint
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A McDonald’s employee is in critical condition after he was shot in the neck when a customer complaint over cold French fries escalated. The shooting occurred at around 7 p.m. EDT Monday outside the fast-food chain in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, New York, WABC-TV reported.
Two dead, including 5-year-old girl, in fire in their East Harlem NYCHA apartment
A 5-year-old girl and her father’s girlfriend were killed after a fire broke out in their East Harlem NYCHA apartment early Wednesday, authorities said. The blaze in the Jackie Robinson Houses also left the girl’s 46-year-old father is in critical condition. The fire broke out about 2:35 a.m. inside the family’s sixth-floor apartment on E. 129th St. near Lexington Ave., police said. Medics ...
Police: MTA bus crash in the Bronx leaves driver critical, 12 passengers injured
A Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus crashed into a pole Thursday morning in the Bronx, sending 13 people to the hospital, according to the NYPD.
Boyfriend Charged for Shooting and Killing Girlfriend in Broad Daylight
QUEENS, NY – A man who shot and killed his girlfriend in broad daylight in...
Women beaten as Queens cinema spat descends into chaos; 4 sought
The two victims, ages 33 and 29, were seeing an evening show at the College Point Multiplex Cinemas on Ulmer Street when the group got into an argument with them mid-movie.
Two pedestrians killed on Manhattan sidewalk after cars collide head-on
Two pedestrians standing on a Manhattan sidewalk were killed and five others were hurt early Wednesday after two cars collided head-on, police said. A BMW driver and Subaru driver slammed into each other on Sherman Ave. at W. 207th St. in Inwood about 4 a.m., cops said. The BMW driver was heading uptown on Sherman Ave. while the Subaru was zipping downtown when they crashed into each other, ...
Alleged shooter of McDonald's worker also charged for 2020 murder
A 20-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly shot a McDonald’s worker during a dispute over the french fries his mother was served, the NYPD said Wednesday. Michael Morgan faces attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon charges in connection with Monday’s shooting, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell tweeted Wednesday morning. His attorney information wasn't immediately available. Police said the charges could be upgraded if the McDonald's worker dies from his injuries.
