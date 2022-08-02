ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan man stabbed dead after bodega argument: police

An argument inside a Manhattan bodega turned fatal Thursday morning after one of the men involved stabbed the other after the dispute spilled onto the sidewalk, police said. The 47-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest outside Williams Grocery on Dykman St. near Seaman Ave. in Inwood shortly past 1 a.m., according to the NYPD. Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital but he could not be saved. ...
New York woman to be charged in Tamarac murder

FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made in New York City for the murder of a 23-year-old Tamarac woman.The Broward Sheriff's Office said 28-year-old Sakiyna Thompson was arrested Wednesday by New York City police in the Springfield Gardens neighborhood in Queens. The sheriff's office did not say what led to the capture but Thompson is charged with first degree murder. It's not known when she will be extradited. Friends and family members identified the victim as Kayla Hodgson. An arrest affidavit obtained by CBS4's Peter D'Oench said that Thompson was "demonstrating a depraved mind without regard for human life...by...
2 men injured in Brooklyn shooting

NEW YORK -- Two men were injured in a shooting in Brooklyn on Wednesday night.It happened around 7 p.m. on Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.Police say one man was shot in the hip and the other was shot in the ankle. Both were taken to a local hospital and are expected to be OK.No arrests have been made, but police say the suspect took off in a gray BMW.
13 hurt in Bronx MTA bus crash

NEW YORK - One person is in critical condition and 12 others suffered lesser injuries after an accident involving an MTA bus in the Bronx. The bus apparently hit a pillar for an elevated train track in the area of Boston Rd. and W. Farms Rd. The patient in critical...
MTA bus slams into elevated subway pillar as driver suffers medical episode, injuring 12 passengers

An MTA driver suffered a medical episode as her bus crashed Thursday morning into a pillar supporting a Bronx subway line, police said. Surveillance video of the crash shows the bus careen out of its lane on an uphill curve and slam into a support pillar for the Nos. 2 and 5 lines on Boston Road near West Farms Road in Allerton. The bus’s wheels appeared to continue to spin after the driver ...
Two dead, including 5-year-old girl, in fire in their East Harlem NYCHA apartment

A 5-year-old girl and her father’s girlfriend were killed after a fire broke out in their East Harlem NYCHA apartment early Wednesday, authorities said. The blaze in the Jackie Robinson Houses also left the girl’s 46-year-old father is in critical condition. The fire broke out about 2:35 a.m. inside the family’s sixth-floor apartment on E. 129th St. near Lexington Ave., police said. Medics ...
Two pedestrians killed on Manhattan sidewalk after cars collide head-on

Two pedestrians standing on a Manhattan sidewalk were killed and five others were hurt early Wednesday after two cars collided head-on, police said. A BMW driver and Subaru driver slammed into each other on Sherman Ave. at W. 207th St. in Inwood about 4 a.m., cops said. The BMW driver was heading uptown on Sherman Ave. while the Subaru was zipping downtown when they crashed into each other, ...
Alleged shooter of McDonald's worker also charged for 2020 murder

A 20-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly shot a McDonald’s worker during a dispute over the french fries his mother was served, the NYPD said Wednesday. Michael Morgan faces attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon charges in connection with Monday’s shooting, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell tweeted Wednesday morning. His attorney information wasn't immediately available. Police said the charges could be upgraded if the McDonald's worker dies from his injuries.
