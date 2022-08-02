Quorum Court contemplates absorbing solid waste collection into county-controlled service

We are a little late getting to it, but we have paid our full annual dues to the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce, plus a donation. Magnolia Reporter LLC is happy to do so, and encourages all small businesses that can to do the same. Why? Small-town chambers of commerce are private-membership organizations that are terribly under-funded. In our view, the Magnolia Chamber should be a $250,000-$300,000 per year organization with three or four full-time staffers. It should be able to provide services, programs, special events, promotional assistance and local advocacy to Columbia County businesses throughout the year. The Magnolia Chamber does what it can, but it lacks the financial resources to tackle more. Businesses have an obligation to help an organization that has so much more potential to help them.

MAGNOLIA, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO