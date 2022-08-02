Quorum Court contemplates absorbing solid waste collection into county-controlled service

Read on www.magnoliareporter.com
magnoliareporter.com
Candidates start filing for Columbia County municipal positions
The first candidates filed Wednesday for municipal offices in Columbia County. Filing of independent candidates for city offices continues through noon Wednesday, August 10 at the Columbia County Clerk’s Office in the Boundary Street Annex. All mayoral and town council positions in Emerson, McNeil, Taylor and Waldo will be...
magnoliareporter.com
Union County has 184th COVID-19 death
Active COVID-19 cases dropped in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties on Wednesday, but rose in Lafayette and Nevada counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There was one additional COVID-19 death in Union County. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,902. Total Active Cases: 119, down one...
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas residents react to the latest on recreational marijuana
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, “Responsible Growth Arkansas” presented almost 200,000 signatures to the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners. The board denied Responsible Growth’s recreational marijuana name and ballot title due to a description that omits the state’s current THC limits. The group began collecting...
magnoliareporter.com
Poll: Job creation is Job 1 for Magnolia city government
Job creation and code enforcement should be the top priorities of Magnolia’s city government, and then there’s everything else. Starting Saturday, we invited readers to select one of nine responses to the following question:. “The Magnolia municipal election will be in November. Of these issues, which should be...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 active cases decline in Magnolia area
Active COVID-19 cases fell in all five South Arkansas counties on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no additional virus-related deaths in the area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,894. Total Active Cases: 120, down three since Monday. Total Recovered Cases: 5,675. Total...
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, August 3, 2022: Another Magnolia Square remodeling project
The metal trash container on the east side of the square has been positioned for a remodeling project at Magnolia Printing. The ceiling has sustained water damage over the years, and a portion of it fell in a few months ago. It’s wonderful that a property owner is making an investment to maintain a building on the Magnolia Square that’s been in existence since World War II. We order our office supplies through Deadra Litzsinger at Magnolia Printing. Gracie is still there, too, but our feline friend from Banner-News days is in retirement from her Chief Rodent Officer title.
magnoliareporter.com
Commodities distribution August 18 at Hospitality House
USDA commodities will be distributed starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, August 18 and Friday, August 19 at The Hospitality House, 100 Meadowbrook Lane in Magnolia. The Central Arkansas Development Council is sponsoring the drive-through distribution of commodities which may include UHT milk, grapefruit juice, canned pears, raisins, cream of mushroom soup, lentils, egg noodles, farina cream of wheat and beef stew.
magnoliareporter.com
U.S. 371, some county roads along Union Pacific line will be closed for crossing work
Asphalt paving work at Union Pacific Railroad crossings in Columbia County will result in temporary closings. The crossings will be closed for varying lengths of time. Columbia County Road 124, closed 3-5 hours from 9 a.m. Thursday. U.S. 371 in Waldo (North Olive Street), closed for 12 hours from 7...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 case count down in South Arkansas
Active cases of the COVID-19 virus were down in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties, while rising slightly Monday in Lafayette County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no additional COVID-19 deaths in the area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,885. Total Active Cases:...
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, August 2, 2022: We need a strong Chamber of Commerce
We are a little late getting to it, but we have paid our full annual dues to the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce, plus a donation. Magnolia Reporter LLC is happy to do so, and encourages all small businesses that can to do the same. Why? Small-town chambers of commerce are private-membership organizations that are terribly under-funded. In our view, the Magnolia Chamber should be a $250,000-$300,000 per year organization with three or four full-time staffers. It should be able to provide services, programs, special events, promotional assistance and local advocacy to Columbia County businesses throughout the year. The Magnolia Chamber does what it can, but it lacks the financial resources to tackle more. Businesses have an obligation to help an organization that has so much more potential to help them.
magnoliareporter.com
Hamilton Haven earns $1,000 Walmart Community grant
Prescott’s Hamilton Haven has been granted $1,000 from the Walmart Community Grant Program. The Walmart Community Grant Program is designed to support communities in the areas where Walmart and Sam’s Club stores are located. This grant was approved through the Hope Walmart store. Hamilton Haven opened in April...
magnoliareporter.com
"Cram the Bus" collecting school supplies on Saturday
“Cram the Bus,” the annual school supply campaign of the Magnolia Junior Charity League, will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart parking lot. The league is collecting school supplies, and donations for the purchase of supplies, for students in Magnolia, Emerson and Taylor schools.
KTAL
Perkins vows appeal, calls disqualification from mayor’s race ‘voter suppression’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is vowing to appeal a ruling issued Tuesday by a Caddo District Judge disqualifying him from running for this year’s mayoral election. “We’ve read the court’s opinion, and we respectfully disagree. The court found that there was no motive on...
KTAL
Shreveport City Council candidate accused of living in Bossier City disqualified
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport City Council Dist. A candidate Kinsey Montgomery has been disqualified from running for the office following a hearing in a legal challenge to his candidacy filed late last week. Kinsey Montgomery was challenging Tabatha Taylor for the District A seat, which includes the North...
swark.today
ROC Enterprises receives $40K donation from Tyson Foods of Hope
HOPE, AR. – There were smiles all around as ROC Enterprises of Rainbow of Challenges, Inc. received a donation check of $40,000 from Tyson Foods of Hope. The informal presentation was held in the meeting room at the Melon Patch restaurant in downtown Hope and was the result of a co-op between ROC handling the recycling duties of the many cardboard boxes that amass at the Tyson plant located north of Hope.
KTBS
Webster deputies step in after another unpermitted trail ride scheduled
MINDEN, La. – Less than a week after an unpermitted trail ride turned violent in Cotton Valley, the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office learned about yet another unpermitted trail ride being advertised for this weekend. Sheriff Jason Parker said if it hadn’t been for a concerned citizen who sent...
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia substitute teacher training August 8
The Magnolia School District will conduct substitute teacher training from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, August 8. The meeting will be inside the board room of the District Administration Building on High School Drive.
ktoy1047.com
Body found floating in Hope pond
The man’s body was discovered around 7:30 a.m. near the Arkansas Department of Transportation building by an ArDOT employee. Hope police and Arkansas State police responded to the scene and believe that a vehicle found nearby may be connected to the incident. While the identity of the man has...
Shreveport Mayor Perkins’ Response to Disqualification Decision
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins released a statement to Judge Brady O'Callaghan's ruling, stating Perkins was disqualified from running for the office of Mayor of Shreveport in the current upcoming election. The statement, released by Assistant Communications Director Lyman Lasco McKellar reads:. "We have read the Court’s decision and we respectfully...
Drivers Are Sick AND Tired With Your Bull-Corn In Texarkana
Texarkana drivers. I have said a mouthful, but what one traffic violation do you notice Txarkana drivers doing the most?. So last week I asked ya'll on our Facebook page what traffic violation you noticed the 'wonderful drivers' in Texarkana committing, and the answers were not too surprising. Here are...
