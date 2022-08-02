Progress Is Being Made For Downtown Frederick Hotel And Conference Center

This weekend is August First Saturday in Downtown Frederick, and boy oh boy is there a lot to do!. From a colorful and lively festival celebrating the culture of Indonesia to a cocktail-fortified pig roast, downtown will be hopping! You can attend the MET’s Inebriated History special performances (21 and older please) hit up the Soul Street Market for their last market of the summer, and even willingly get brain freeze at the Brain Freeze Ice Cream Social, at The Potter’s Guild of Frederick. Take the kiddos not only to enjoy south Mountain Creamery ice cream, but you’ll take home a one of a kind ice cream bowl too!

FREDERICK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO