Progress Is Being Made For Downtown Frederick Hotel And Conference Center

Gaithersburg’s Arcellx Signs Lease for 60,000 SF Space in King Farm
Gaithersburg-based Arcellx, a clinical-stage company which makes cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, will expand into Rockville after inking a deal to lease 60,000 SF at 800 King Farm Blvd., according to a Biz Journals report. It will be moving into “a roughly 215,000-square-foot office building that Miami-based Banyan Street Capital will convert into office and lab space for life sciences companies.” JLL Capital Markets announced in March that it arranged $38.5 million in acquisition financing for 805 King Farm Boulevard, a 240,000-square-foot office building known as District IV that is located within The District at King Farm in Rockville, MD.
After 5 years, widening of route 32 in Howard County is complete
After five years, a road widening project along a portion of route 32 in Howard County is complete. Construction was conducted in two phases at a total cost of nearly $170 million.
Downtown Frederick’s Top 5 August 5-7
This weekend is August First Saturday in Downtown Frederick, and boy oh boy is there a lot to do!. From a colorful and lively festival celebrating the culture of Indonesia to a cocktail-fortified pig roast, downtown will be hopping! You can attend the MET’s Inebriated History special performances (21 and older please) hit up the Soul Street Market for their last market of the summer, and even willingly get brain freeze at the Brain Freeze Ice Cream Social, at The Potter’s Guild of Frederick. Take the kiddos not only to enjoy south Mountain Creamery ice cream, but you’ll take home a one of a kind ice cream bowl too!
Full Details on This Year’s Montgomery County Agricultural Fair (August 12th-20th)
The 2022 Montgomery County Agricultural Fair takes place August 9-20 at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds (501 Perry Parkway, Gaithersburg). Visit www.mcagfair.com to purchase tickets. General Admission tickets are $12 online vs. $15 at the gate and children 11 and under don’t pay for fair admission. Per Montgomery County:. The...
Md. 355 Bridge Over Bennett Creek In Frederick County To Reopen
A replacement project has been completed. Frederick, Md. (KM) – The Maryland Route 355 bridge over Bennett Creek in Frederick County is set to open this week. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says the original span built in 1924 has been replaced. The $20.1 million project began in 2019, and has been completed.
Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in July
There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 1012 Founders Ridge Lane — 7 BD/10.5 BA...
Frederick County Council President Keegan-Ayer Requests Recount
She lost by a tiny margin in the Democratic Primary in Council District Three. Frederick, Md. (KM) – A recount will be taking place in one of the primary contests in Frederick County. Council President MC Keegan-Ayer has formally requested a recount in the July 19th Democratic Primary in...
Renderings of Potential Development at Belward Farm
Back in May, Trammell Crow Company (TCC), a global commercial real estate developer, unveiled plans to develop The Labs at Belward, a world-class life science campus, in the “Shady Grove area of Montgomery County, Md” (Muddy Branch Rd/Great Seneca Hwy/Darnestown Rd). The Labs at Belward, located at the Belward Campus of The Johns Hopkins University, will initially include 757,000 square feet of trophy lab and research and discovery space across three buildings. The project has the potential to grow to approximately 1.6 million square feet across seven buildings. Construction of the initial 757,000 square feet will begin June 2023 and is slated to be completed in early 2025.
Sheetz Submits Final Site Plan For First MoCo Location
Royal Farms has opened, Wawa is on the way, and many have been waiting for the trifecta to be complete with the Sheetz announcement. Good news for the lovers of the convenience store/gast station, as Sheetz, Inc., has submitted Final Site Plan application, SP-9217-2022, requesting approval for a 6,139 square foot convenience retail store with drive-through and automobile filling station at 751 Progress Way, located off of N. Frederick Rd (355) in Gaithersburg.
Woodside Deli Closes Permanently After 75 Years
The Woodside Deli & Catering Company closed its doors for the final time after serving the Montgomery County community for 75 years. The original Woodside Deli in Silver Spring first opened its doors in 1947, before closing in Oct. 2019. The community staple moved to Rockville a short time later, officially opening in Dec. 2010. Popular items included the breakfast sandwich, the turkey club, and country fried chicken.
New names for Lee and Lee-Jackson highways will sound familiar
Fairfax County, Virginia, is moving closer to renaming Lee and Lee-Jackson highways, and their likely monikers will sound familiar to local drivers. On Tuesday, the county’s Board of Supervisors directed county staff to draw up a resolution endorsing the changing of the roads’ names to their route numbers: routes 29 and 50, respectively.
How bottled water could help firefighters in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Heat and humidity can be stifling, especially when you’re suited up to put out fires. Staying hydrated is a must for firefighters anytime, but particularly during the summer months, and New Market District Volunteer Fire Company put out the call to help its crews keep the water for […]
$10.8M Highway Construction Expansion Project To Begin In Ellicott City
A $10.8 million roadway-widening project in Ellicott City will begin this week, officials say. The project will widen MD 103 between US 29 and Long Gate Parkway, adding a third lane on MD 103 for motorists wishing to access northbound U.S. 29, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.
Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation President & CEO Benjamin Wu Submits Resignation
The Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) Board of Directors today announced that MCEDC President & CEO Benjamin H. Wu has submitted his resignation effective August 15, 2022. Executive Vice President & COO Bill Tompkins will assume the position of President & CEO. “We thank Ben for his service and...
Increased emergency presence expected in Winchester through 8/10
The City of Winchester announced through their CitE-Newsletter that increased emergency presence and personnel is to be expected at the Shihadeh Innovation Center today through Wed. Aug 10. The activity will take place behind John Handley High School today until 6 p.m. for training exercises. The activity will include Winchester...
Coming Soon Signage Up at CAVA Digital Kitchen in Germantown
Coming soon signage is up for Cava Digital Kitchen at 19865 Century Blvd in Germantown, which is replacing the recently closed Zoe’s Kitchen. CAVA opened their first Digital Kitchen in Sandy Spring, GA back in March. According to a social media posts by CAVA, “CAVA Digital Kitchen has arrived… Just order ahead on our app or our site for easy pickup or delivery! Convenient *and* delicious. Build your bowl: order.cava.com.”
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Officials in Loudoun County, Virginia are reminding residents to be on the lookout for the spotted lanternfly, an invasive species of insect that can wreak havoc on plant life in areas they infest. Officials announced Wednesday that spotted lanternflies have now been found in Loudoun County,...
Just Like Nothing (else) on Earth: Saint Louis, Loudoun County
The traffic along the main drag just keeps barreling through; I doubt that many of these drivers even pause long enough to appreciate the views of Mount Weather out on the Blue Ridge from this lower vantage point. I turned off onto a side tangent, to get a better (and...
The Meridian Group to Break Ground on $150M Industrial Complex in Winchester
A joint venture between The Meridian Group and Wickshire Industrial will develop One Logistics Park, a $150 million, 2.7 million-square-foot industrial complex in Winchester, Va. The multiphase project will break ground this week for an approximately 1 million-square-foot tilt-up concrete, cross-dock industrial building. When complete, One Logistics Park will also...
I-81 S right lane closed in Frederick County for emergency bridge repair
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The right lane of southbound Interstate 81 was closed this Tuesday afternoon, August 2, near mile marker 314 in Frederick County for emergency bridge deck repairs. The location is the southbound I-81 bridge over Abrams Creek, just north of exit 313 (Route 17/50/522) at Winchester.
