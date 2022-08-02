Read on graziadaily.co.uk
Jennifer Lopez Stuns In A Black Cutout Dress On A Boat During Sexy Photoshoot In Capri
Jennifer Lopez, 53, was a gorgeous summer sight to see on Aug. 3! The singer rocked a black cutout dress while lounging and posing on a boat for a photoshoot in Capri, Italy. She had her long hair down and rocked black hoop earrings as she looked out at the clear blue water in front of her and enjoyed a beverage in a wine glass.
Sabrina Elba Sizzles At The British Podcast Awards In A Tan Jacquemus Set
Sabrina Elba recently attended the British Podcast Awards wearing an ensemble from french designer Jacquemus' Fall 21 collection.
Steve Harvey Shows Off His Fashion Drip While Vacationing In Paris
Steve Harvey is still showing off his effortless style while vacationing in Paris and took to Instagram today to share another fashionable look!. Taking to the social media platform, the radio host and TV personality shared an IG Reel of himself looking rather dapper in a Casablanca ensemble that was everything! Styled by Steve’s longtime stylist Elly, the head turning outfit featured a red and white trench coat which Steve paired with a white collared shirt and black slacks. He accessorized the ensemble with black shoes and black shades and looked as cool as ever as he strutted his stuff in the popular European city.
Kourtney Kardashian Is Covered in Crystals Wearing a Skeleton Sweatsuit & Pointy Pumps on Instagram
Click here to read the full article. Kourtney Kardashian showcased her love of silver and metallics in a new mirror selfie for Instagram. The Kardashian stood in her wondrously filled closet in an ensemble filled with edgy shades and tones. She wore her hair messily, flipping her fringe to the other side in a side part that framed her cheekbones as she held her phone in front of her face. For her look, Kardashian wore a round-necked crewneck top with baggy sleeves and graphics on the backside of her arms. The crystal-embroidered skeleton print of the crewneck covered the back of...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Joy Behar Has Major Meltdown On 'The View' Just Days After Legal Drama
Joy Behar seems to be at her wits end with The View. The longtime cohost of the ABC chat show reportedly snapped at an audience member who asked for a picture during a live taping. According to an eyewitness who was present at the taping on Tuesday, July 26, following the Hot Topics segment, Behar and fellow panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin did a question and answer session with the audience when a woman asked the Sister Act star for a photo. SHE'S THE BOSS!: WHOOPI GOLDBERG SHUTS DOWN 'THE VIEW' COSTARS MID-ARGUMENT, FORCES THE SHOW CUT...
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Tina Knowles-Lawson Compares Beyoncé’s Youngest Daughter Rumi to Her Aunty Solange
Beyoncé’s return is underway! The singer’s upcoming album Renaissance debuts July 29th alongside a new Adidas x Ivy Park collection, Ivytopia. Mama Tina Knowles-Lawson talks to Oprah Daily about her excitement for the upcoming releases and shares exclusive details about Beyoncé’s youngest daughter, Rumi’s innate fashion sense.
Bindi Irwin posts emotional message announcing the death of a 'beautiful family member': 'Rest in peace angel'
Bindi Irwin shared some sad news with fans on Thursday, revealing a beloved 'family member' had died. The 24-year-old Wildlife Warrior revealed the family's 38-year-old echidna had died, with Bindi sharing a gallery of pictures of the animal. 'Saying goodbye to our beautiful family member of 38 years,' Bindi's emotional...
Lady Gaga Takes London in a Red Sculpted Dress and Sleek Thigh-High Combat Boots
Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga continues her Chromatica Ball Tour, donning more show-stopping styles. The musician is touring the globe for her sixth studio album. The “Bad Romance” songstress performed at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Friday, the fifth stop on her 18 stop world tour. The Grammy Award-winning singer took to the stage in a dramatic ensemble that evoked her role as “The Countess” on “American Horror Story: Hotel.” Gaga donned a dark red maxi dress with intense geometric shoulder detailing. The look was flourished with sparkles. The gown featured a mock-neck style with a sculpted bodice...
Dua Lipa Is Giving Us Disco Fever in a Bedazzled Fishnet Unitard
Dua Lipa's on-tour style gets more dazzling by the day. The singer's Future Nostalgia Tour made a stop at the Osheaga Festival in Montreal. For the performance, Lipa wore a custom semi-sheer black leopard-print jumpsuit from Andrea Adamo. The fishnet unitard featured a cutout at her torso and purple crystals that highlighted the bold pattern. The ensemble also included matching opera gloves and a black bralette with a halter neckline.
Shop The Love Islander’s Pre-Flight Pamper Session From Just £4
Love Island 2022 is officially over and the finalists have already made their return flights back to the UK. Ekin-Su, Gemma, Indiyah and Tasha all took the reigns back on their Instagram accounts and shared pictures of their loved up flight home. After 8 weeks of intense Spanish sun, some...
Kris Jenner Sets Sail In Saint-Tropez With Printed Wrap Dress, Fedora Hat & Crocodile Hermés Bag
Click here to read the full article. Kris Jenner kicked off the week in full vacation mode. The media maven and business mogul was all smiles as she was spotted sailing the French Riviera in Saint-Tropez with a close friend on Monday. Of course, she was stylishly dressed to enjoy the beautiful sunny weather. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star was effortlessly chic in a printed wrap dress by Valentino. The garment included a wide collar, plunging V-neckline, pleated hem and belted waist. The silhouette matched her coveted Hermés Birkin bag perfectly, which she kept perched on her lap. To amp up...
Blushing Beauty! Selena Gomez Stuns In A Sheer Tulle Gown For Her 30th Birthday
Selena Gomez celebrated her 30th birthday in style! On July 22, the Rare Beauty mogul threw a bash in Los Angeles, and honored her major milestone in a stunning sequined, sleeveless tulle dress that looked perfect to dance the night away in. The Only Murders In The Building star opted for a glamorous 16Arlington mini dress with sheer fabric, a high halter neckline and ruffled, feathery-trim that gave major Studio 54 vibes.
Zara’s Older Sister Has All Your Date-Night Outfits Covered
Often, as fashion editors, we receive tonnes of top-secret emails about new collections and launches that we have to wait to shout about. There are times, however, when something's so good, we just can’t keep it to ourselves. Enter: Massimo Dutti Studio. If you’re a fan of Zara (who isn’t?) then you’ll most likely be familiar with high street hero, Massimo Dutti. This slightly more grown-up sister is the destination to rely on when it comes to more premium pieces. You know, the blazer that always keeps its shape, the dress you’re guaranteed to get compliments on and accessories that can rival the offerings of the top designers. The Studio collection (a 2022 first), however, is even more pleasing on the eye.
Sienna Miller Just Wore The Perfect Wedding Guest Dress – And It’s Still Available To Buy
She's just back from holiday in St Tropez. But last night it was back to work for Sienna Miller, who appeared at the red carpet premiere for The Sandman. And if you're still on the lookout for a late-summer wedding guest dress, you've come to the right place. Miller arrived looked like a modern-day Cinderella, ditching the puffy princess gown for a svelte, stretch-knit dress by Self-Portrait.
Hold Up—Zara and H&M Just Dropped Their Most Epic New Arrivals of the Season
To be honest, I'm rarely disappointed when Zara or H&M drop a fresh batch of seasonal styles, and as a fashion editor, I look at a lot of them. But there's a big difference between being not disappointed and actually being impressed, which is a far more difficult task to conquer. The competing retailers' latest arrivals, though, do enough to not only meet my standards but also exceed them by a landslide.
Kylie Jenner And Daughter Stormi Got Matching Rhinestone Manicures And We Can’t Get Over It
Kylie Jenner is continuing her TikTok takeover, this time by taking us with her to get her nails done with daughter Stormi. After calling Instagram out by sharing a post that said 'Make Instagram Instagram again', Kylie has been far more active on TikTok. Sharing her evening skincare routine and even her pet fly, Fred.
A Look at the Details of Blanca Miró’s Dior Couture Wedding Dress
On July 9, Blanca Miró married Javi Fondevila in Menorca. The influencer and designer wore a Dior haute couture wedding dress designed for the occasion by Maria Grazia Chiuri and the team at the couture workshop in Paris. “I always said to my mom, ‘If I get married one day, I'd like to wear a long cape with a hood.’ And it happened thanks to Maria Grazia Chiuri,” Miró says. She started by scouring Dior’s haute couture collections, eventually landing on an asymmetrical white dress with tulle and ruffles, paired with a chiffon cape, from the spring 2018 collection. Upon trying it on, Miró says, “I felt myself. I recognized myself.” On various visits to Paris, Miró and the Dior team worked to complete the wedding dress she had been dreaming of since she was a child.
Love Island fans divided over Laura Whitmore’s Versace jumpsuit during finale
Love Island viewers had a mixed reaction to the Versace jumpsuit Laura Whitmore donned during Monday evening’s finale of the reality TV show.The model and TV host wore a floral-print one piece with a figure-hugging bodice and flared legs. The dramatic design also featured thigh-high splits which revealed her legs as she walked. She completed the look with heeled wedge sandals from Sophia Webster and statement heart earrings by Toolally.The jumpsuit hails from the Italian designer’s spring/summer 2019 collection which paid homage to its vintage floral designs from the nineties.The piece was famously modelled by supermodel Shalom Harlow in...
