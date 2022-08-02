Kenny's looking for adventure in Geneva-on-the-Lake

Read on fox8.com
Oak and Embers Tavern
Here are five adventures you can take in Northeast Ohio before summer ends
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story features a front-seat ride on the Steel Vengeance roller coaster at Cedar Point. It seems like it was just yesterday that school let out for the summer. And, yet, here we are in August!. Don't worry, though, summer...
Cleveland Rocks Climbing Gym invites you to reach new heights
A big piece of Cleveland history has been transformed into a brand new rock climbing gym that offers something for people of all skill levels. What was once a Tremont Masonic Temple is now Cleveland Rocks Climbing Gym and Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton gives us a tour. https://www.clevelandrocksclimbing.com/
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish Boy
During these times of crazy inflation, it seems like it's getting increasingly impossible to find a good meal under 10 dollars. Heck, even getting a burger with a drink and fries at a big fast food chain could cost you more than 10 bucks these days!
LIVE music happening all over downtown Cleveland this summer
Downtown Cleveland is filled with the sound of 'live' music this summer on the Mall, Public Square, Playhouse Square, the Rock Hall and more. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton shares details on the bands, the venues and more in today's edition of 'Kickin' It With Kenny'.
Summer side dish: Fried Okra Bites
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Okra is a popular summer dish in the South and Chef Eric Wells from Sky LaRaes Culinary Service is a big fan of the vegetable. Chef Wells stopped by the Fox 8 studio to give Stefani Schaefer a quick cooking lesson on how to make a tasty summer Okra side dish. Chef Wells has an upcoming cooking class called ‘Vegan Soul’ and this recipe is just one of the delicious dishes he will be demonstrating. Click here to learn more about Sky LaRaes Culinary Services.
Fox 8 Stork Report: Emerson
A very special Fox 8 Stork Report this morning from beautiful Emerson Jewel from Chardon. Emerson is surrounded by dream catchers and lots of love!
Best donuts in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When people say beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, we are pretty sure they are talking about donuts!. From the simple, glazed classic to the baked-filled-and-slathered creations of today’s gourmet shops, we guarantee you will be able to find a flavor or variety to satisfy your cravings.
Neil Zurcher on tragedy and heroism in his book 'Ten Ohio Disasters'
Parachutists, giraffes and freightliners are among those that tangled with Mother Nature – and lost – in the new book “Ten Ohio Disasters: Stories of Tragedy and Courage that Should Not Be Forgotten” by journalist and author Neil Zurcher. The idea for the book originated in the 1970s, while he was riding an elephant to Richfield Coliseum as part of a promotion for Ringling Bros. Circus.
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland Area
If you are craving a good seafood boil and don't mind getting a little messy, you should visit these places in the Cleveland area. If you're on the eastside, you can't go wrong with the boils at this place. Customers frequently order the Seafood Lover combo, which includes one pound of shrimp, one pound of snow crab legs, one pound of crawfish, one pound of mussels, corn, potatoes, and a crispy calamari appetizer. Seafood boil flavors include non-spicy options like lemon pepper and garlic butter, mild options like Cajun and the shake sauce, and spicy options like ma-la spicy and hot chili boil. If you don't feel like getting messy, the clam chowder and fried shrimp are good options.
Salty Mary’s inches toward opening day with benefit, ‘practice’ dinner: West Shore Chatter
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- It’s getting close. That’s what Salty Mary’s Oyster Bar and Tavern is promising eager diners who are awaiting the eatery’s grand opening. Some lucky folks have been invited to a preview open house benefiting the Village Project. The event will include food, drinks and prizes. Since it’s an invitation-only event, I’m not sharing all the details.
The Hidden Gems of ... Old Brooklyn
As News 5 viewers know, the Cleveland area is filled with Hidden Gems. We shared 100 of them with you last year.
Why there was a ring on radar over Portage County
Thursday morning's radar was interesting. It showed a ring develop over parts of Portage County.
What’s On The Menu: The Rustic Grill at Stonewater
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — The Rustic Grill restaurant at Stonewater is offering diners a little something special this summer in addition to delicious food. Fox 8’s Kristi Capel learns more about special ‘theme’ nights including Wine Down Wednesdays, Trivia Night and more from the executive chef at The Rustic Grill Kathryn Neidus.
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream in Mayfield Heights will hold grand opening Aug. 4
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A new Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream shop is opening in Mayfield Heights. And according to the store’s owner, customers-to-be can hardly wait. “I’m getting calls every day asking when are we going to open,” said owner Jennifer Leskovac. “People are saying they’re tired of driving to Twinsburg and Northfield (the nearest Handel’s locations) and want to know when we’re opening.”
Stretch Lab opens in Rocky River
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- Stretch Lab is open for business in Rocky River, joining dozens of the fitness franchises across the United States. Coco Gerard, a former Rocky River resident, is now the manager of Rocky River’s Stretch Lab location. For those who are not familiar with Stretch Labs,...
4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio
Are you looking for a restaurant to visit on your next date night? Do you live in Ohio? Then you and your significant other should consider checking out these local establishments.
Heat advisory: Temps will feel like triple digits
CLEVELAND (WJW) – A heat advisory is in effect for multiple counties in Northeast Ohio. Crawford, Erie, Huron, Ottawa and Sandusky counties are under the alert from noon to 8 p.m. Heat values up to 102 are expected. Front stalls with another system over the weekend. Here’s the latest...
Timing on afternoon showers and storms
Look for showers and a few storms to redevelop later this afternoon along the slow moving front. Expect 50-70 percent of the area to receive additional rain/thunder in the afternoon and evening.
How to help your lawn & landscaping survive summer heat
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The summer heat brings on insects, weeds and can take a toll on your landscaping. What can you do? Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson gets timely advice from Petitti Garden Center‘s Ken Zawicki. The Petitti team shares these tips:. Seeing discoloration, bare spots, or...
