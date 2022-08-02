ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

‘Something didn’t feel right’: Tarik Skubal on leaving Tigers game ahead of MLB trade deadline

Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers has been among those being mentioned quite a lot in discussions ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline, and boy did he look as though he was really making teams go after him when he pitched for five scoreless innings Monday night against the Minnesota Twins. However, Skubal got […] The post ‘Something didn’t feel right’: Tarik Skubal on leaving Tigers game ahead of MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Twins acquire reliever Michael Fulmer at the deadline

The Minnesota Twins wrapped up a busy day ahead of the MLB trade deadline, acquiring reliever Michael Fulmer from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for minor league pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long. Fulmer was the 2016 American League Rookie of the Year, going 11-7 with a 3.06 ERA. After making the All-Star...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
The Detroit Free Press

Matt Manning returns from injured list in Detroit Tigers' 5-3 win over Minnesota Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — Detroit Tigers right-hander Matt Manning didn't have the most spectacular performance in his return from the injured list, but he worked through five innings, allowed three runs and exited with a one-run deficit. The Tigers mounted a comeback, winning 5-3 against the Minnesota Twins in the second of three games at Target Field, after losing Monday in extra innings. The offense backed Manning in the seventh inning with three runs, and once again, the bullpen was lights...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Archer
Person
Matt Manning
Person
Alex Lange
Person
Gio Urshela
CBS Minnesota

Gio Urshela hits 2-run HR in 10th, Twins rally past Tigers 5-3

MINNEAPOLIS - Gio Urshela went right back to work after his wife delivered their new daughter and gave the Minnesota Twins a critical comeback victory with the first game-ending home run of his career.The injury-depleted Twins badly needed the jolt. Urshela's two-run homer in the 10th inning drove in Jose Miranda, who had three RBIs as Minnesota beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Monday night and maintained its one-game lead in the AL Central. "We've got a good lineup. We all trust each other, so I kind of knew something was going to happen soon," said Miranda, who hit a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Injured List#The Detroit Tigers#The Detroit News

Comments / 0

Community Policy