MINNEAPOLIS - Gio Urshela went right back to work after his wife delivered their new daughter and gave the Minnesota Twins a critical comeback victory with the first game-ending home run of his career.The injury-depleted Twins badly needed the jolt. Urshela's two-run homer in the 10th inning drove in Jose Miranda, who had three RBIs as Minnesota beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Monday night and maintained its one-game lead in the AL Central. "We've got a good lineup. We all trust each other, so I kind of knew something was going to happen soon," said Miranda, who hit a...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO