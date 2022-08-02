Rejuvenated Zac Gallen set to lead D-backs vs. Guardians

Read on wgnradio.com
Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town OpensGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
New Detroit-Style Pizza Restaurant Now Open in PhoenixGreyson FDetroit, MI
Popular Burger Joint Opens New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Arizona-based Microchip Technology Surges on Higher Revenue and ProfitsMark HakeChandler, AZ
numberfire.com
Jake Lamb traded from Dodgers to Mariners at deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Tuesday. It was a flurry of deadline deals across MLB. One of them is a roster-clearing move by the Dodgers, sending Lamb up north in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Lamb should be a useful platoon bat for the Mariners, who are looking to end their playoff drought.
Dodgers News: LA Top Prospect Set for MLB Debut Tonight in San Francisco
Tonight, in the bay area, the Dodgers and Giants will play the 3rd game of the series. Julio Urias will be on the mound and faces off against right-hander, Alex Cobb. Los Angeles will be trying to keep up their momentum on offense as they have put up 17 runs in the first 2 games of the series and ...
numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman out of Cardinals' Wednesday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a seat after Albert Pujols was named Wednesday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has recorded a 14.4% barrel rate and a .355 expected...
MLB Odds: Dodgers vs. Giants prediction, odds and pick – 8/4/2022
The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to finish a four-game sweep of the San Francisco Giants on Thursday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Dodgers-Giants prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Los Angeles Dodgers...
Dallas Keuchel Debuts in Rangers System
The former Cy Young winner faced the Triple-A Affiliate of his former team club as he tries to work his way back to the Majors
Nicole Hazen, wife of Arizona Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen, dies at 45
The Arizona Diamondbacks announced on Thursday that Nicole Hazen, the wife of general manager Mike Hazen, died Thursday at the age of 45.
FOX Sports
Dodgers begin 3-game series against the Padres
San Diego Padres (61-47, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (72-33, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (6-5, 4.25 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (12-1, 2.41 ERA, .90 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -158, Padres +134; over/under is...
MLB Odds: Athletics vs. Angels prediction, odds and pick – 8/4/2022
The Oakland Athletics will finish their three-game series at the ‘Big A’ as they take on the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday afternoon in Anaheim. It’s time to continue our MLB odds coverage with an Athletics-Angels prediction and pick. The Athletics defeated the Angels 3-1 on Wednesday....
Dodgers Complete Second Series Sweep of the Season Against the Giants
The Dodgers entered this season without a series sweep against the Giants since 1995. Today, the Dodgers finished their second sweep against the Giants within the past three months with a 5-3 win on Thursday. This one feels a bit more special as the Dodgers have struggled to get wins on the road against their NL West rivals (0-3 entering Tuesday).
Bubba Thompson Makes Rangers Debut
The Top 30 prospect managed one hit in his first MLB game in place of injured Kole Calhoun.
FOX Sports
Giants host the Dodgers on 3-game home skid
Los Angeles Dodgers (71-33, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (51-54, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (7-3, 2.66 ERA, .98 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Giants: Jakob Junis (4-2, 2.78 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -207, Giants +174; over/under is...
Cole Ragans Debuts in Rangers Victory
The rookie left-hander threw five solid innings as Texas snapped a three-game losing streak.
numberfire.com
Brandon Belt on Giants' bench Thursday afternoon
San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers. What It Means:. The Giants are holding the lefty-hitting Belt out versus the Dodgers' ace southpaw in the day game after a night...
