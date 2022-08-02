Read on 365thingsinhouston.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_comSpring, TX
The Latest Update on Houston and the Monkeypox VaccineTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto's new ad says, "a child volunteering to die for you is not something you ever forget."Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Related
houstononthecheap.com
Top 11 things to do in Houston with kids this weekend of August 5, 2022 include $1.79 Train Rides at Hermann Park, Minion Mania, Free Lego Block Party & more!
Looking for things to do with your kids this weekend in Houston? H-town is a great city to raise kids. In fact, we are consistently regarded as one of the most family-friendly in the country. Apart from a number of great schools, there are always so many different events that...
KHOU
Trisha Yearwood is hosting a pet supply drive here in Houston this Saturday
HOUSTON — On Saturday, August 6, from 12 pm to 2 pm, Harris County Pets is partnering with the Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection, Dottie's Yard and Kroger, to host a pet food & supply drive. If you're in the area, drop by Kroger Buffalo Speedway (5150 Buffalo Speedway, Houston,...
365thingsinhouston.com
This Month’s Must-See Exhibits in Houston: August 2022
Catch our picks for the latest exhibitions and installations at art galleries and museums throughout Greater Houston in August 2022. This month, summer exhibitions are in high gear across Houston, and we’ve selected a handful that you should put on your radar. Even more, all of our picks this...
365thingsinhouston.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: August 5 to 7, 2022
Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, August 5 to Sunday, August 7, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that can help you plan an enjoyable weekend of outings?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tacos y Más: An early food memory in Mexico ignited this Houston taquero's own pop-up
The Tacos Bomberos seed was planted at a Coahuila taco stand across a fire station.
fox26houston.com
Life-size dinosaurs arrive at Houston's NRG Center
HOUSTON - The world’s largest, most popular dinosaur event is back in person in Houston. Jurassic Quest has set up at NRG Center from August 4-7. The experience includes life-size animatronic dinosaurs, dinosaur moonwalks, and some of the biggest rideable dinosaurs in North America. They also have the Jurassic...
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
Development and gentrification are thick in the air around Houston's best breakfast tacos
Brothers Taco House sits amid empty lots waiting to be built up in East Downtown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Houston's Back 2 School Fest to bring students free school supplies for the upcoming school year
The event will be happening on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the George R. Brown Convention Center from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until supplies last.
Houston chefs chat about aftermath of Good Morning America's national burger competition
After losing to Bun B's Trill Burgers, the Burger-chan owners open up.
Houston neighborhood suffering from 'worst smell' after truck spills rotten cow intestines on road
A payload of bovine innards that fell off a moving truck this week has blanketed the intersection of Hardy Street and Cavalcade in a rancid odor, locals told KHOU.
luxury-houses.net
Asking $7,990,000, This Custom Designed Estate in Houston offers A Resort Like Lifestyle with Exceptional Amenities
The Estate in Houston, an exceptional estate by acclaimed architect Robert Dame offers a complete custom living experience with polished details carefully curated for a resort like lifestyle is now available for sale. This home located at 40 Stillforest St, Houston, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Sabiha Rehmatulla (Phone: 713-628-6853) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Houston.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Truck Spills Cow Intestines On Texas Road: 'Worst Smell I Ever Smelled'
"I have not ever encountered anything like this before. This is a first, but definitely the worst smell I ever smelled."
365thingsinhouston.com
Head indoors for the supersized BAM! Big Art Market at Silver Street Studios
Pull up for an indoor art shopping experience at BAM! Big Art Market at Silver Street Studios on Saturday, August 13, 2022. With the dog days of summer on us, First Saturday Arts Market and the Market at Sawyer Yards have teamed up to head indoors for a supersized summer market in the sweet breeze of A/C, complete with live music and food truck grub.
Ramen Restaurant That Started in Tokyo Expands Houston Presence
Another RAKKAN Ramen location could open in Houston in spring of 2023.
Construction underway for new affordable housing complex in Houston's midtown
It's what city officials said is a drop in the bucket, but construction is already underway for 56 units to house homeless people in the Houston area.
houstonpublicmedia.org
The Full Menu: What to eat during Houston Restaurant Weeks 2022
August is here, and, while that’s bad news for Houstonians already fatigued by the opressive heat, it’s great news for foodies. That’s because August is Houston Restaurant Weeks, the month-long charity dining event where local restaurants roll out special menus with special pricing. And proceeds benefit the Houston Food Bank.
3 Winning Lottery Tickets Were Sold In Texas And The Cash Is Up For Grabs
Three $25,000 tickets were sold in Texas on Monday night.
The Fieldhouse anticipates 2023 opening on Riley Fuzzel Road
Fieldhouse will offer indoor and outdoor fields alongside a full kitchen and patio when it opens in 2023. (Rendering courtesy The Fieldhouse) Indoor and outdoor sports complex Fieldhouse has announced it is planning a late 2023 opening at 2007 Riley Fuzzel Road, Spring. According to an email from Susanne McLeod,...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: These are Houston and Texas’ missing adults
HOUSTON – Texas EquuSearch has a comprehensive listing of those adults missing in the Houston area, as well as those reported in other areas of the United States. KPRC 2 is sharing the photos of some of the people who have been reported missing. Texas EquuSearch’s database is extensive...
Comments / 0