Houston, TX

365thingsinhouston.com

This Month’s Must-See Exhibits in Houston: August 2022

Catch our picks for the latest exhibitions and installations at art galleries and museums throughout Greater Houston in August 2022. This month, summer exhibitions are in high gear across Houston, and we’ve selected a handful that you should put on your radar. Even more, all of our picks this...
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: August 5 to 7, 2022

Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, August 5 to Sunday, August 7, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that can help you plan an enjoyable weekend of outings?
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Life-size dinosaurs arrive at Houston's NRG Center

HOUSTON - The world’s largest, most popular dinosaur event is back in person in Houston. Jurassic Quest has set up at NRG Center from August 4-7. The experience includes life-size animatronic dinosaurs, dinosaur moonwalks, and some of the biggest rideable dinosaurs in North America. They also have the Jurassic...
HOUSTON, TX
Power 95.9

3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
TEXAS STATE
luxury-houses.net

Asking $7,990,000, This Custom Designed Estate in Houston offers A Resort Like Lifestyle with Exceptional Amenities

The Estate in Houston, an exceptional estate by acclaimed architect Robert Dame offers a complete custom living experience with polished details carefully curated for a resort like lifestyle is now available for sale. This home located at 40 Stillforest St, Houston, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Sabiha Rehmatulla (Phone: 713-628-6853) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Head indoors for the supersized BAM! Big Art Market at Silver Street Studios

Pull up for an indoor art shopping experience at BAM! Big Art Market at Silver Street Studios on Saturday, August 13, 2022. With the dog days of summer on us, First Saturday Arts Market and the Market at Sawyer Yards have teamed up to head indoors for a supersized summer market in the sweet breeze of A/C, complete with live music and food truck grub.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

The Full Menu: What to eat during Houston Restaurant Weeks 2022

August is here, and, while that’s bad news for Houstonians already fatigued by the opressive heat, it’s great news for foodies. That’s because August is Houston Restaurant Weeks, the month-long charity dining event where local restaurants roll out special menus with special pricing. And proceeds benefit the Houston Food Bank.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: These are Houston and Texas’ missing adults

HOUSTON – Texas EquuSearch has a comprehensive listing of those adults missing in the Houston area, as well as those reported in other areas of the United States. KPRC 2 is sharing the photos of some of the people who have been reported missing. Texas EquuSearch’s database is extensive...
