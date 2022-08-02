ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caterpillar posts second-quarter earnings of $1.67 billion.

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
A caterpillar is seen by a small hydro power plant on the Zeljeznica river near the town of Trnovo, Saturday, July 9, 2022.

DEERFIELD, Ill. — (AP) — Caterpillar had a strong second quarter and topped most profit expectations, though margins slipped.

The manufacturer on Tuesday posted a quarterly profit of $1.67 billion, or $3.13. Per share earnings were $3.18 without one-time costs or benefits, which is 18 cents better than Wall Street had expected, according to a survey of industry analysts by Zacks Investment Research.

The Deerfield, Illinois, company had revenue of $14.25 billion, about in line with the $14.3 billion analysts had projected.

Operating profit margin for the quarter was 13.6%, down slightly from last year's 13.9%

Shares of Caterpillar Inc., down nearly 6% this year, slipped about 3% before the opening bell Tuesday.

A portion of this story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

