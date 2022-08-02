Read on insurancenewsnet.com
Connecticut’s US Senators Reintroduce Behavioral Health Coverage Transparency Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Connecticut’s US Senators Chris Murphy , a member of the. colleagues in reintroducing the Behavioral Health Coverage Transparency Act, legislation that would strengthen oversight and enforcement of federal parity laws. “Insurance companies often set up bureaucratic hurdles that make it near impossible for patients to...
Medicare for All would 'fix' what isn't broken
Wallowa County Chieftain (Enterprise, OR) Medicare for All remains on the congressional docket. Sen. Bernie Sanders , I-Vermont, recently reintroduced his bid for a single-payer system, claiming it would guarantee all Americans health coverage while lowering costs and saving lives. That's a compelling sales pitch. However, the reality is that...
Healthcare Financing Gains Broader Acceptance With Patients, Providers
The No Surprises Act of 2020 took effect this January, putting physicians and health systems on notice that large, unexpected bills after the fact aren’t acceptable anymore — and leaving many providers wondering how this sweeping legislation will affect their bottom line. This is a potential shot in...
Thousands of SC residents risk losing health care coverage in 2023, feds say
The vast majority of South Carolinians who get their health insurance through the Affordable Care Act’s individual marketplace could see their premiums soar in 2023 if. allows the expanded health care subsidies included in the American Rescue Plan to expire. The temporary subsidies, which since 2021 have increased the...
Housing Program HOPE Receives More Than $550K in Grants
State Sen. Tim Kearney at a check grant presentation to HOPE. The Foundation for Delaware County announced that the Housing Opportunities Program for Equity (HOPE) has received two grants to help it continue to respond to the COVID-19 crisis and to determine the barriers still in place preventing safe and equitable housing in Delaware County.
New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Cross Country Workforce Solutions Group, a division of Cross Country Healthcare, the nation’s leading provider of in-home clinical and non-clinical care for aging seniors, today announced findings from a national survey showing that while most people aged 50-79 years old would prefer at-home care as they age, 91 percent of respondents have not proactively researched the care they may need as they grow older. Further, 34 percent have not thought about their care needs, and awareness of existing managed-at-home care programs, such as PACE (Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) and LIFE (Living Independence for the Elderly), was low among the survey respondents. The study“Aging in Place: Assessing Seniors’ Understanding of Home Healthcare Options” found that 80 percent of respondents had not heard of either program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005081/en/ New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs. (Photo: Business Wire)
How Much Health Insurers Pay for Almost Everything Is About to Go Public
Consumers, employers, and just about everyone else interested in health care prices will soon get an unprecedented look at what insurers pay for care, perhaps helping answer a question that has long dogged those who buy insurance: Are we getting the best deal we can?. As of July 1, health...
Young federal government employees are leaving their jobs at higher rates than their older counterparts: report
Low pay was a chief concern among federal government workers under 30, according to the Partnership for Public Service.
Hearing on proposed health insurance rate increases to be held Aug.15 [The Day, New London, Conn.]
Day, The (New London, CT) Aug. 5—The state Insurance Department is scheduled to hold a public hearing Aug. 15. on a proposal by nine health insurance providers to increase health insurance rates for 2023. The largest rate increases would be for the individual insurance markets, where providers are seeking...
Will 1.7 million Californians keep huge cuts in health care premiums? Congress is debating it [The Sacramento Bee]
Two out of every three California residents qualified this year for a health insurance premium of. or less through Covered California, but those rates will skyrocket next year without congressional action. It looks like. U.S. legislators are about to vote on legislation that would extend the federal financial assistance that...
CT attorney general seeks halt to hearings on higher health insurance rates. Here’s why. [Hartford Courant]
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong on Tuesday urged the state Insurance Department. public hearing reviewing double-digit rate increases sought by health insurers as. considers extending a tax credit he said could reduce the need for higher prices. In a letter to Insurance Commissioner. Andrew Mais. , Tong said the. U.S....
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Backend Bundled Healthcare Services Payment Systems And Methods”, for Approval (USPTO 20220230219): Mdsave Shared Services Inc.
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Ketchel, III, Paul J. (. Mdsave Shared Services Inc. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Medical services are services provided to a medical patient. Some medical services may help improve or maintain a patient’s health, based on disease prevention, diagnosis, or treatment. The practice of medicine encompasses medical procedures performed for a patient, which may include both preventive care and treatment. Medical service providers include doctors, hospitals, and health insurers. A provider may offer medical services to patients by provisioning medical resources such as, for example, laboratory, imaging, treatment, or surgical facilities, to provide the services. Some medical services may require specially trained or licensed medical professionals. For example, a medical practice providing diagnosis and treatment for joint pain may provide medical services through the work of an orthopedic specialist. In some scenarios, patient access to a specialized professional or facility may be limited by cost, or availability. Some specialized medical professionals and related facilities may be scarce.
Here's How You Avoid Health Care Sticker Shock | Opinion
A better way to expand access to care and coverage is through systemwide price transparency.
Adventist HealthCare to Deploy Innovaccer Health Cloud for Value-Based Whole-Person Care
– Adventist HealthCare has selected Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company to be their next-generation population health management and value-based care partner. – Innovaccer will help Advent HealthCare create a unified data platform to help deliver deeper insights into community health and network operations. Supporting Value-Based Whole-Person Care. One of...
MedicalXpress
Public health policy conversations should include nurses
The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the critical role nurses play in health care—millions of nurses worldwide have been essential administers of care on the front lines of the global health crisis. Yet in debate around public health policy, advocates say, nurses have historically been left out of the conversation, lacking representation in media coverage, health care leadership, government, and academic publications.
Congress could give seniors a break on prescription drug costs. Here's how the plan works
Hundreds of thousands of Medicare beneficiaries in California could see their prescription drug costs plunge under a big spending bill. The legislation would cap out-of-pocket costs for medications at. $2,000. a year, a provision that the nonpartisan. Kaiser Family Foundation. estimates would benefit 114,775 Californians. Almost half a million Medicare...
World's Best Smart Hospitals 2023
Newsweek is partnering with the respected global data research firm Statista Inc. to establish a ranking of World's Best Smart Hospitals 2023. If you work in this field, please participate in our survey.
Hwang Creates Resource For Insurance Rate Hike Opponents
HARTFORD — State Senator Tony Hwang has released a package of resources and links to help individuals who wish to offer commentary before the. , as an appointed panel reviews — in some cases — requests for double-digit health insurance rate increases as high as 24% next year. This year, there are 13 health insurance rate request filings made by nine health insurers.
Nearly Half of Dentists Offer Staff Health Insurance
Nearly half of dental professionals polled were offering health insurance to staff in order as practices work to meet recruitment needs. As dental team recruitment remains a priority for many practices, poll results find nearly half of dental practices (47%) offer health insurance, according to the latest data from the American Dental Association Health Policy Institute’s Economic Outlook and Emerging Issues in Dentistry poll conducted.
Annexus Health Raises $33M to Optimize Patient Access and Affordability
– Annexus Health, Inc. has announced its Series B financing of $33 million, which was led by leading digital health growth equity firm Transformation Capital. – The funding is set to advance Annexus Health’s mission to improve access to care and combat patient financial toxicity amid ever-rising healthcare costs.
