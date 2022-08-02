Read on www.wrfalp.com
Silver Creek Resident Accused Of Obstructing Emergency Medical Services
FORESTVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 59-year-old Silver Creek resident is accused of obstructing emergency medical services. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, Chautauqua County EMS and Forestville Fire Department responded to an address on Route 39 in the Town of Hanover, for a medical emergency on Wednesday afternoon.
Crash in Hanover injures Silver Creek man
A Silver Creek man suffered serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash on Hanover Road in the town of Hanover last Saturday evening. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and local EMS responded to the crash occurred shortly after 8 pm. The driver, 30-year-old Michael Cagney, was transported to a medical facility in Buffalo.
Jamestown Man Sentenced For Residential Burglaries
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 46-year-old Jamestown man has been sentenced in connection with a trio residential burglaries in southern Chautauqua County. Last week, Judge David Foley sentenced David Spunaugle to five years in state prison, plus five years of parole supervision on his convictions of a burglary and attempted burglary charges.
Olean Police: No Active Shooter in City
Olean Police reassured the public this afternoon that rumors about an active shooter situation in the City were false. According to information obtained by WESB News, a mental health emergency in the City this morning was exaggerated in a Facebook post, which in turn led to posts to a local safety Facebook group further exaggerating the rumors.
Fire damages building at Lakewood’s Camp Aliyah
A large fire damaged at least one building at a Lakewood campground.
Owner of Mid River Marina dead after crane accident in Town of Tonawanda
A spokesperson from National Grid said a crane operator, not connected to National Grid, died after hitting power lines.
Juvenile Accused Driving While Intoxicated Following Cattaraugus County Crash
GREAT VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A juvenile is accused of driving while intoxicated following a crash in Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle accident without injury over the weekend on the 219 in Great Valley. Deputies said a young male...
Firefighters quell flames in downtown Fredonia
Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at 39 East Main Street in Fredonia shortly before 3 pm. The more than a century old building houses Heenan's Irish Pub. Fredonia firefighters received mutual aid from the city of Dunkirk and Sheridan. The county's FAST Team was initially called, but was later canceled. Fredonia Fire Chief Josh Myers says the call came in as a fire on an exterior wall, and that's what crews found when they reached the scene...
Crane operator killed in Tonawanda
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A crane operator in the Town of Tonawanda died after an incident at the Mid River Marina on Wednesday afternoon, according to a National Grid spokesman. National Grid says they received a call at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday that there was a motor vehicle accident involving poles and wires. National Grid turned […]
Chautauqua County Cold Case: Police still looking for answers 18 years later
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to bring a cold case to a close as the date approaches that a 25-year-old mother of four went missing before being found murdered more than two years later. It will soon be 18 years ago that Yolanda Bindics, a 25-year-old working […]
Alcohol and Drugs Reportedly Behind Otto Rollover Accident
Alcohol and a controlled substance appear to have been the cause of a rollover accident in Otto. 24-year-old Clinton Williams was travelling on Oil Valley Road late Friday evening when his car started to spin, hitting a mailbox and striking an embankment which caused it to go airborne. The car overturned multiple times before coming to a rest. Williams and a passenger were taken by ambulance for suspected serious injuries.
Investigators renew call for justice in murder of Yolanda Bindics.
The Chautauqua County Sheriff Unsolved Crimes Unit is renewing its call for help in bringing justice to the family of Yolanda Bindics, the Jamestown mother whose murder remains unsolved.
Thruway traffic stop in Buffalo leads to felony gun arrest of Dunkirk man
A traffic stop on I-190 in the city of Buffalo led to a felony gun arrest of a Dunkirk man. State Police say troopers pulled over 25-year-old Bryan Colon-Colon for a vehicle and traffic violation Monday afternoon, shortly after 4 pm. Further investigation determined that Colon-Colon had a suspended license. Troopers arranged to have the vehicle towed off the Thruway, and while completing a vehicle inventory, a loaded defaced Taurus model G2C handgun with 12 live rounds was discovered on the passenger side floor.
One Person Has Died At Cattaraugus County Fair
Cattaraugus County Sheriff Tim Whitcomb confirmed that someone passed away at the Cattaraugus County Fair on Tuesday, August 2. Gates open daily at 8 a.m. Midway rides open at 1 p.m. The exact cause has not been disclosed at this time. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is still investigating a...
Jamestown Man Facing Drug Charges Following Tuesday Traffic Stop
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 38-year-old man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Jamestown on Tuesday. Jamestown Police pulled over 38-year-old Stephen Glover Sr. in the area of Pine and East 5th Street around 6 a.m. where Glover Sr. was accused of driving with a suspended license.
Former village of Sherman treasurer arrested for alleged theft of thousands
The former treasurer of the Village of Sherman was arrested Thursday for grand larceny in the third degree.
NYSP: Drunk driver was nearly 4x legal limit
State police say his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.30 percent.
Buffalo man indicted on gun charge
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was indicted on Thursday afternoon on possession of a “ghost gun.” It is alleged that on May 21 just after 2 a.m., a Buffalo Police Department detective was investigating a shooting on Pearl St. and saw the 25-year-old Nicky Lofton of Buffalo running in an alleyway near the […]
Area Man Accused of Head-Butting Care-Dependent Mother
HARMONY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is behind bars for reportedly head-butting his care-dependent mother at a Harmony Township care facility where he is employed. Court documents indicate that on Saturday, July 30, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 21-year-old Jordin Scott Lee Grove, of West Hickory, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office.
