Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at 39 East Main Street in Fredonia shortly before 3 pm. The more than a century old building houses Heenan's Irish Pub. Fredonia firefighters received mutual aid from the city of Dunkirk and Sheridan. The county's FAST Team was initially called, but was later canceled. Fredonia Fire Chief Josh Myers says the call came in as a fire on an exterior wall, and that's what crews found when they reached the scene...

3 DAYS AGO