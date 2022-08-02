ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wrong-way Route 3 driver in custody after chase in Weymouth, Massachusetts

 2 days ago
meissobored
2d ago

Unless the driver was admitted to the hospital, he SHOULD have been taken to the local jail, booked, and made to post bail!!Also, the sergeant pictured in the article we KNOW was not involved in the foot pursuit because he DEFINITELY looks like the ONLY thing that he’s chased in quite a few years is more food on his plate & dessert after EVERY meal!! I’m sorry, but cops needs to maintain SOME kind of physical standard (other than being able to complete a mile (run) in under 10 minutes!! The public’s safety, as well as their own or other officers’ safety, could very well depend on an officer’s ability to physically perform!! If the pictured officer exerted too much physical activity in ANY situation, he would likely suffer either a heart attack or stroke, thereby medically retiring him just so he can get paid without doing ANY work!! Sounds like “getting paid for no work” is becoming a common theme in police work, not just in Massachusetts, but throughout the country!!

Stuart Bell
2d ago

I never understand why people think they can elude the law. They just get a bigger charge...

