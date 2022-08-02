Read on krrw.com
mprnews.org
Traverse County Attorney attempts to appeal abortion decision
Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese filed a motion Thursday to intervene to appeal a Ramsey County judge’s ruling that threw out many of Minnesota’s restrictions on abortion. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said last week he would not appeal the ruling by Ramsey County Judge Thomas Gilligan which...
KAAL-TV
New Minnesota laws taking effect this week
(ABC 6 News) - A host of new Minnesota laws went into effect Aug. 1, with many revolving around medical care. Starting this week patients can purchase medical cannabis in gummy form at dispensaries across the state such as Green Goods in Rochester. Not to be confused with Minnesota's recent hemp-derived recreational edibles, medical cannabis edibles can have up to 10mg of THC.
Do You Think Gov. Walz Handled This Question At Farmfest The Right Way?
Yesterday was the first day of Farmfest in Southern Minnesota. If you've never been to Farmfest before it is where producers, politicians, and rural lifestyle meets to talk all things ag. It's also, generally speaking, one of the first events for those running for office to form an impression with those living outside the Twin Cities metro. Yesterday Gov Walz, and his Republican opponent Dr. Scott Jensen, squared off in their first debate. While the Governor was at Farmfest he took some questions of those assembled. One man asked the Governor about the events that unfolded after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, to which the Governor didn't get the chance to reply.
krrw.com
Help Still Available For Housing Assistance
Minnesota Housing’s homeowner assistance program will continue to accept requests for help as long as funding is available. HomeHelpMN lifted its August application deadline on Thursday. More than 43-hundred Minnesota homeowners had requested assistance as of July 31st. Those with past-due mortgages and expenses are encouraged to apply right away. Homeowners who experienced financial hardship due to the COVID pandemic may be eligible for help to bring their payments current. Applications can be submitted at HomeHelpMN-dot-org or by calling 800-388-3226.
krrw.com
Candidates for governor cross swords over crime at close of FarmFest debate
The two major rivals for Minnesota governor held off until closing statements at yesterday’s Farmfest debate to slug-it-out over Minnesota’s troubling crime rate. Republican Scott Jensen says, more cops on the street and judges who stick to mandated sentences:. “This has gotta stop, folks. There was a teenage...
Could Speed Cameras Soon Be A Thing Here in Minnesota?
Could automated traffic cameras that catch you speeding and issue you a ticket be headed here to Minnesota?. Minnesota has never had automated enforcement systems. There are just some things that other states have that we've never had here in Minnesota. Like tolls on highways and interstates (though the Minnesota Department of Transportation apparently DID once consider such a thing a few years ago.) Or those automated traffic cameras that catch you running a red light or speeding and take a picture, allowing the state to then mail you a ticket.
Click here to see which Minnesota primary races are on your ballot
BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- Days before next week's primary, election leaders put voting equipment to the test.Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon visited Burnsville's city hall Wednesday afternoon.Election officials there checked the accuracy of their voting machines.It's all part of an effort to make sure Tuesday's primary elections are fair and every vote gets counted.If you'd like to see which races will be on your ballot, click here.
WDIO-TV
Minnesota advocates celebrate passage of burn pit bill
A victory for veterans as burn pit legislation is headed for President Joe Biden’s desk. The PACT Act will make it easier for veterans who were exposed to burn pits while serving overseas to get access to health care and disability benefits. “From 2007 to 2020, 70 percent of...
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, August 2
The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reportedly weekly in Minnesota, have been released. The update shows that COVID-19 cases increased slightly in the latest 7-day period to an average of 1,333 cases per day. Deaths decreased over the past week compared to the previous week, but hospitalizations jumped 19.9% in...
krrw.com
Group to empower parents in MN schools launches campaign today at State Capitol
A group aimed at empowering parents says they’ve identified over 100 school board candidates for this year’s elections and officially kick off their campaign this morning (11am) at the State Capitol. Cristine Trooien with Minnesota Parents Alliance:. “By leaps and bounds, the failure to keep our test scores...
Here are the new Minnesota laws going into effect Aug. 1
The Minnesota House of Representatives announced the new laws that were all passed during the 2022 legislative session. Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on KARE11 July 1, 2022. Monday, Aug. 1 marks the beginning of a couple of new things, the start of a new month and the...
dodgecountyindependent.com
“ASK A TROOPER” by Sgt. Troy Christianson of the Minnesota State Patrol
Question: I see vehicles go by with extended carriers attached to their hitch with several full gas cans. We discuss what could happen if a driver was not paying attention and ran into one such vehicle. How safe can this be? Are there any laws in place that makes this unlawful? Answer: There is no law against transporting fuel containers on an extended carrier for non-commercial vehicles, although I agree that it could be a very dangerous situation in the case of a crash.
Becker schools proposing policy to ban ‘divisive’ concepts from district
Mara H. Gottfried at the Pioneer Press reports the director of Abria Pregnancy Resources in St. Paul found the building vandalized Monday. Glass doors were broken, possibly with a rock, and red graffiti was spray painted on the building on University Avenue saying, “If abortions aren’t safe, neither are you.”
krrw.com
Both sides firing political shots before today’s Walz/Jensen debate at Farmfest
Political shots are flying from both campaigns, even before Governor Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen take the debate stage this morning (1030am) at Farmfest near Redwood Falls:. Jensen released his Rural Minnesota plan Tuesday, pledging to make state agencies more responsive on permits, build out rural broadband, support...
Minnesota Hospitals See Increase in Patient Harm Events
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Healthcare providers across Minnesota that saw an increase in adverse events and incidents of patient harm last year. The new report from the Minnesota Department of Health indicates the Mayo Clinic St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester saw 55 adverse events from October, 7, 2020 to October 6, 2021, an increase of four from the previous year’s report. The most recent report indicates harm incidents that resulted in severe injury rose from 14 in 2020 to 25 in 2021. Unlike the previous year, none of the adverse events in 2021 resulted in the death of a patient.
Tim Walz, Scott Jensen engage in first Minnesota gubernatorial debate
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen shared a stage Wednesday during the first debate of the gubernatorial race. The debate at Minnesota Farmfest lasted over an hour and highlighted disagreements between the two candidates on issues including the COVID-19 pandemic, crime and energy policy. Walz touted...
cwbradio.com
Minnesota Man Sentenced for Possession Charge
A Minnesota man arrested after a traffic stop in Osseo was sentenced in Trempealeau County Court for drug charges. According to the Osseo Police Department, back in May of last year, a vehicle was stopped for a speed violation early in the morning. The K9 Unit alerted the presence of drugs in the vehicle. Officials found drugs and a stolen rifle.
krrw.com
Farmfest wraps up today, Woman Farmer of Year Award this morning
The Woman Farmer of the Year Award (1045am) is among highlights on this third and final day of Farmfest. Day two was marked by a vigorous debate battle between Democratic Governor Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen. Walz touted “One Minnesota,” pointing to bipartisan efforts:. “I am...
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
Southern Minnesota News
Minnesota GOP governor candidate amends position on abortion
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Republican governor candidate Scott Jensen says he supports abortions for victims of rape and incest, altering his stance from previous comments he describes as clumsy. Jensen told Minnesota Public Radio in May that he didn’t support exceptions for rape and incest unless the...
