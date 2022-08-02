Farmfest Begins Today (August 2)

Read on krrw.com
Fireworks fly between Walz and Jensen at first face-to-face gubernatorial showdown
MORGAN, Minnesota — Hundreds packed a shed in southwestern Minnesota Wednesday to watch incumbent DFL Gov. Tim Walz and GOP challenger Dr. Scott Jensen spar over issues in a preview of what promises to be a contentious battle for governor. The forum, moderated by Blois Olson of WCCO Radio,...
The hottest heat index in Minnesota Tuesday was 115 degrees
The heat index in Hutchinson, Minnesota on Tuesday afternoon climbed to an unbearable 115 degrees. That's according to the National Weather Service, which released the hottest heat indices in Minnesota from Tuesday's scorcher. The extremely hot "feels like" temp reached 115 in Hutchinson at 4:55 p.m. The NWS doesn't say...
Redwood County Court News for July 18 – 24, 2022
Keren Adanari Alvarez Linan, Sleepy Eye: petty misdemeanor hands-free law, initiate / compose / send / retrieve / read electronic message, fees and fines $135. Robert James Cordle, Wabasso: misdemeanor no Minnesota driver’s license, fees and fines $185. Zachary Randall Jones, Marshall: petty misdemeanor speed 60 zone 64/60, fees...
Both sides firing political shots before today’s Walz/Jensen debate at Farmfest
Political shots are flying from both campaigns, even before Governor Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen take the debate stage this morning (1030am) at Farmfest near Redwood Falls:. Jensen released his Rural Minnesota plan Tuesday, pledging to make state agencies more responsive on permits, build out rural broadband, support...
Walz, GOP Challenger Jensen Face-Off At FarmFest
(Morgan, MN) — Governor Tim Walz and GOP challenger Dr. Scott Jensen are previewing what is likely to be a contentious race for governor. Hundreds turned out yesterday to see the two spar over issues at FarmFest 2022 in Redwood County. The forum lasted over an hour and was the candidates’ first face-to-face meeting of the race. The questions revolved around ag-related issues and the conversation became heated when Jensen challenged Walz’s approach to COVID restrictions. Public safety was also discussed, including the death of a teen Tuesday at the light rail station near Target Field.
Nursing homes adapt to staffing shortage
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A shortage of workers in the medical care field continues, and that includes in assisted living facilities and nursing homes. “Across the state of Minnesota, all places in one way or another are experiencing some type of staffing issue, it’s just a matter of the magnitude of that,” said Drew Hood of Oak Terrace Assisted Living.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Blue Earth, Brown, Chippewa, Faribault, Kandiyohi by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-02 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Blue Earth; Brown; Chippewa; Faribault; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Redwood; Renville; Rice; Sibley; Waseca; Watonwan; Wright; Yellow Medicine EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 105 to 110. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Three file for Windom Council seats
Filing for Windom City Council got underway yesterday and so far three people have filed for office. Dennis Esplan kicked things off early Tuesday, filing for the council member at large seat currently held by Jayesun Sherman. Late in the day, Scott Benson filed for the two-year unexpired Ward 2...
Officials investigating the death of an inmate in west central Minnesota
(Benson, MN) -- The death of an inmate is under investigation at the Swift County Jail in Benson. The Swift County Sheriff’s Office says the 45-year-old man from North Dakota died in his cell Tuesday morning. The man was arrested Monday by Benson police for driving while impaired. His name hasn’t been released.
3 killed, 2 seriously injured in crash west of Willmar
WILLMAR, Minn. — Three people were killed and two others were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night just west of Willmar. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 40 and County Road 7. Officials say they believe the semi was traveling west on Highway 40 and the SUV was headed north on CR 7 when the two vehicles collided.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning. At around 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, near Easy Street. The driver, identified as 17-year-old Madison Kay...
Blue Earth County officials search for Garden City vandals
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating acts of vandalism in Garden City. Authorities were called to the fairgrounds area Sunday, after reports of vandalism and theft over the weekend. Unknown individuals stole T-shirts and other small items from vendor booths that were closed...
Fire damages home in Yellow Medicine County
GRANITE FALLS (KMHL) – A fire damaged a home in Yellow Medicine County Sunday. Firefighters from Clarkfield, Hanley Falls, Boyd, Cottonwood, and Granite Falls worked together to put the fire out and salvage a portion of the home. According to a press release, a volunteer firefighter was passing by...
Area police officer loses license, is jailed for firing a gun in Granite Falls
A law enforcement officer who served in several southwestern Minnesota departments has lost his license and been sentenced to 15 days in jail for reckless discharge of a firearm in a town. Alex John Schlangen, age 29, of Richmond, served with the Kanabec County and Isanti County Sheriff’s Offices, the Belgrade-Brooten Police Department, and the Upper Sioux Tribal Community Police.
Two injured in collision near Windom Tuesday
Two people were injured when two vehicles collided near Windom Tuesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, William James Fossing, Age 63, of Excelsior, was driving a Toyota Sequoia eastbound on Highway 60. At the intersection with Highway 71, the Sequoia collided with a Chevrolet Impala driven by an otherwise unidentified 17 year old.
Sheriff: Meeker County standoff ends in man's arrest
DASSEL, Minn. — The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says a standoff south of Dassel has ended with an arrest Tuesday night. According to the sheriff's office, the standoff ended around 9:45 p.m. with the arrested of a 31-year-old man from rural Dassel. Sheriff deputies and Kandi/Meeker SWAT responded to...
Chaska woman sentenced in Redwood County for drug offenses after deputies find her car
A Chaska woman, Amber Rose Lerbakken, age 27, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for drug offenses after she was found in a car parked in the middle of a Redwood County road. According to court documents, on July 15, 2021, at about 9:56 p.m., a Redwood County deputy was...
