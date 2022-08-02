Minnesota Health Officials Believe Monkeypox Count Is Too Low

Read on krrw.com
Candidates for governor cross swords over crime at close of FarmFest debate
The two major rivals for Minnesota governor held off until closing statements at yesterday’s Farmfest debate to slug-it-out over Minnesota’s troubling crime rate. Republican Scott Jensen says, more cops on the street and judges who stick to mandated sentences:. “This has gotta stop, folks. There was a teenage...
Minnesota In Drought For Third Consecutive Year Despite Wet Spring
The U.S. Drought Monitor shows that parts of Minnesota are experiencing drought conditions for the third consecutive year. Officials say the flash drought is confined to St. Cloud and the area south, with the Twin Cities hit hardest. Climatologist Pete Boulay says the area jumped from abnormally dry to severe drought in two weeks and remains there. Conditions are persisting despite a wet spring. Boulay says the dryness could leave crops with shallow roots.
Nurses Union President Says Strike Still An Option
(St. Paul, MN) — The president of the Minnesota Nursing Association says a strike is still an option as contract negotiations continue to drag. About 15-thousand nurses in Minnesota are currently working without a contract. Many nurses say they are facing burnout from being over scheduled and dealing with excessive patient loads. The union is asking for increased wages and more paid time off. Contract talks began in mid-March between the union and each of the four hospital systems in the Twin Cities Hospitals Group.
Both sides firing political shots before today’s Walz/Jensen debate at Farmfest
Political shots are flying from both campaigns, even before Governor Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen take the debate stage this morning (1030am) at Farmfest near Redwood Falls:. Jensen released his Rural Minnesota plan Tuesday, pledging to make state agencies more responsive on permits, build out rural broadband, support...
Group to empower parents in MN schools launches campaign today at State Capitol
A group aimed at empowering parents says they’ve identified over 100 school board candidates for this year’s elections and officially kick off their campaign this morning (11am) at the State Capitol. Cristine Trooien with Minnesota Parents Alliance:. “By leaps and bounds, the failure to keep our test scores...
MN gov’t response to COVID sparks flash point at Farmfest governor candidate debate
Government’s response to the COVID pandemic hit a flash point in today’s (Wed) governor candidate debate at Farmfest when Republican challenger Scott Jensen and Democratic incumbent Tim Walz were asked, how will you make sure more seniors in care facilities can stay close to home? Walz pointed a finger at Senate Republicans:
Deer Hunting Licenses Available, Changes To DNR Regulations
(St. Paul, MN) — Deer hunting licenses are now available in Minnesota. Department of Natural Resources wildlife management specialists say the state’s deer population is healthy and stable. The agency is increasing bag limits or lottery permits in 28 zones and hunters will have more license options for early antler less deer. Archery season starts September 17th, firearms season starts November 5th, and muzzleloader season begins November 26th. Closing dates vary.
High-profile races in Minnesota’s primary election, one week away
Minnesota’s primary election is one week from today (Tues 8/9), when voters winnow-down the field for the November election. Republican-endorsed attorney general candidate Jim Schultz faces a challenge from fellow Republican Doug Wardlow, the Minnesota GOP’s choice in the last election. In the 5th Congressional District — Minneapolis and near suburbs — high-profile Democratic U-S Representative Ilhan Omar is being challenged by moderate Democrat Don Samuels, who analysts say is the underdog. In the 1st Congressional District in southern Minnesota, voters will decide whether Republican-endorsed candidate Brad Finstad or GOP challenger Jeremy Munson is on the ballot this fall.
New Laws Now In Effect
(St. Paul, MN) — Several new laws are now in effect. Laws that went into effect yesterday include measures that allow public employees to unionize and collectively bargain, and deal with business and commerce, the release of background checks to potential employers and licensure agencies, and guardianship rules. The laws also include changes to regulations surrounding physician assistants, confidentiality regarding victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, harassment, or stalking, and eligibility for bonuses by Minnesota National Guard soldiers. A complete list of new laws is available at the Minnesota House of Representatives website.
