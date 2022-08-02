ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Center, MN

Daunte Wright’s Girlfriend Suing City, Kim Potter Over Injury, PTSD

By Ashley Hanley
krrw.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on krrw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krrw.com

Lockdown At MOA Over After Shots Fired

(Bloomington, MN) — Police in Bloomington say shots fired at the Mall of America were part of an ‘isolated incident.’ A lockdown was lifted last night about two hours after a dispute between two groups of people outside a Nike store escalated to gunfire. Police believe there was only one shooter and that there were no indications that anyone was hurt. Authorities were still looking for the shooter hours later, who had left the scene right after the incident.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Michael Klinger fatally shot woman's dog days before allegedly killing another woman

MINNEAPOLIS – A man charged in the shooting death of a woman in Brooklyn Center last week is now charged with shooting another woman's dog dead last month in Minneapolis.Thirty-six-year-old Michael Issac Klinger, from Anoka, is accused of confronting a woman described as his "ex-girlfriend" while she was walking her dog in the early morning hours of July 27 near the area of West 34th Street and Nicollet Avenue.The woman told Minneapolis police that Klinger "suddenly appeared" and said he wanted to speak with her. The criminal complaint states that Klinger "said he had warned her that he would take the best thing...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn Center, MN
Brooklyn Center, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
swnewsmedia.com

Chaska police respond to domestic, theft reports

Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents. July 17 At 8:27 p.m. officers responded to the 2000 block of Timberview Trail for a missing person report.
CHASKA, MN
krrw.com

Community Mourns Stillwater Teen

(Stillwater, MN) — The Stillwater community is mourning a teenager who died in a stabbing spree along the Apple River. Seventeen-year-old Isaac Schuman was tubing with friends when a Prior Lake man allegedly stabbed him to death and injured four others. A candlelight vigil was held last night in honor of the incoming high school senior. Hundreds of people turned up, wearing Isaac’s favorite color of orange. More than 40-thousand-dollars has been raised through a GoFundMe drive to help his family.
STILLWATER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Animal Control Officer Hospitalized After Dog Attack

Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities Animal Control Officer was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after he was attacked by a stray dog. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says the Animal Control Officer was responding to reports of two stray dogs that were causing problems for some utility workers. When the animal control officer arrived at the scene, he was attacked by one of the dogs and suffered a leg injury.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#Daytona#Violent Crime#Girlfriend Suing City#Mn
fox9.com

Judge authorizes 'whatever force necessary' to bring killer to sentencing

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a dramatic hearing, a man who intentionally mowed down a motorcyclist in Minneapolis has been sentenced to 40 years in prison. Quantelize Welch, of Minneapolis, was convicted earlier this year of two counts of second-degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide for intentionally hitting and killing a motorcyclist with an SUV in a Minneapolis alley in July 2021. The victim, 26-year-old Caleb Hutchins, was test-driving a dirt bike when Welch ran him down. He was taken to the hospital, where he died a short time later.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

17-year-old charged in fatal shooting at downtown Minneapolis light rail station

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 17-year-old boy from St. Paul was charged Thursday in connection to a shooting at a downtown Minneapolis light rail station that left a 15-year-old dead.The boy faces second-degree intentional murder charges, according to a juvenile petition filed on Thursday.Police arrived at the scene of the Nicollet Mall Station around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, where they found the 15-year-old boy lying on the platform surrounded by blood. Officers and a bystander tried to provide medical care, but the boy was declared dead at the scene. He was identified as Fred Ulysses Walker.The county attorney's office says police found a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
PTSD
KARE 11

Dog dies after attacking police and animal control officers

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — One dog is dead and another was captured after an attack on both an animal control officer and a Brooklyn Park police officer. Animal control was dispatched to the 6700 block of 65th Avenue North in Brooklyn Park Wednesday on reports that two stray dogs were disrupting power company employees.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

Ramsey County deputy found dead inside his car

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A deputy with the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office was found dead Monday after he failed to return home after work. The sheriff’s office said deputies began looking for Deputy Dallas Edeburn after learning he left the patrol station in Arden Hills on Sunday but never made it home. They began searching between the station and his home when deputies found Edeburn’s vehicle with him dead inside.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Police in Lakeville searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Lakeville police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl last seen late last month. According to the Lakeville Police Department, Shasha Thor was last seen on July 29. She is described as being 5’3”, weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police say she is possibly in the Brooklyn Park area.
LAKEVILLE, MN
Bring Me The News

Standoff involving multiple SWAT units west of Twin Cities

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office is involved in an ongoing standoff with a man that began Monday evening. The man has barricaded himself inside a house located on the 17300 block of 745th Ave., south of Dassel, Minnesota. Deputies and SWAT were sent to the area on a report of a man threatening to kill family members. He has refused to comply and remains inside the home, authorities said Tuesday.
DASSEL, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis Police: Man shot, killed near 29th and Nicollet

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man in his 40s was shot and killed near 29th Street West and Nicollet Avenue Tuesday evening, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. MPD says it responded to a report of gunfire around 10:25 p.m. and found the victim unresponsive, suffering from life-threatening injuries, inside a tent.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy