ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodfellow Air Force Base, TX

Comments / 0

Related
kksa-am.com

Gov. Abbott Highlights the Annual West Texas Legislative Summit

As several hundred business and government leaders attended the 18th. annual legislative summit today hosted by the San Angelo Chamber of. Commerce, Texas Governor Greg Abbott was the morning keynote speaker. Abbott touted the booming Texas economy and the record budget surplus,. saying that residents’ property taxes should be reduced....
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

73 pounds fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine seized at Texas Mexico border

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine over the last week."CBP officers are dedicated to protecting our borders and stopping the flow of dangerous narcotics from reaching our communities," said Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. "These seizures are examples of the vigilance and commitment by our CBP officers to the border security mission."On July 25, officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing intercepted 14.77 pounds of cocaine from a 36-year-old Mexican citizen. A CBP canine alert and a non-intrusive inspection led officers...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Goodfellow Air Force Base, TX
fox26houston.com

This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Texas

DALLAS, Texas - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

Central Texas firefighters working hard to keep wildfires at bay

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — It’s no secret that Central Texas has been experiencing extreme departures and drought this summer and that has fire departments busy battling multiple wildfires. Right now, fast-spreading wildfires just keep coming and it’s taking everything firefighters have just to keep them at bay.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
Click2Houston.com

This Texas city ranks among the most affordable cities in the US

HOUSTON – Renting continues to be a viable housing option as interest continue to rise, but not all Texas cities are priced the same – for sure. However, there is one Texas city that remains relatively affordable. A recent study ranks Odessa as the fourth most affordable metro...
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afb#Fitness
KXAN

How California, Texas water conservation efforts differ

Here in Texas, all water conservation rules, staging and violation penalties are decided at the local level by individual municipalities, a spokesperson for the Texas Water Development Board told KXAN Tuesday. That's why some staging metrics and requirements can vary by community, as well as violation fines.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
texasstandard.org

Texas Standard for Aug. 4, 2022: Dangerous methane leaks in the Permian Basin

Out in West Texas, oil and gas operations are being observed spewing dangerous amounts of methane unregulated and unaccounted for, according to a recent Associated Press investigation. Also: A big win for supporters of abortion rights in Kansas sends up red flags for Republicans and boosts hopes for Democrats – could it offer clues about how the issue could play out here in Texas? And: What a Dallas music writer calls Beyoncé‘s new album: a love letter to queer Black music.
TEXAS STATE
brownwoodnews.com

Texas Juvenile Justice Department facing ‘grim’ situation

It is not looking good in the state’s juvenile department. Across the five juvenile detention centers for the state of Texas, all are facing staff wide shortages with a turnover rate of over 70%, continual cuts in funding especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now for Operation Lonestar. Currently...
TEXAS STATE
Lonestar 99.5

Texas Snap Benefits Increased For August

As it appears, our country is headed for a recession. The price of everything is going up with no relief in sight. I don't know what has gone up, more gas or groceries. People in the state of Texas and all over the country need help. If you are a recipient of assistance, if you haven't already, you will see an increase in your benefits this month.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Cha-Ching! Did You Know Texas Has 2 Operating Casinos?

Usually, when you think of Casinos here in the United States you think of Las Vegas, New Mexico, and Atlantic City for starters. You probably don't think of Texas since Texas law currently prohibits casino gambling. But wait, there are actually 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across.
EAGLE PASS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy