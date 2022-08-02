Expert: This primary is serious test for the direction of the GOP version

Read on www.wnem.com
Related
Rebandt concedes to Dixon, but alleges ‘curious activity’ in Bay County
Late Wednesday evening, the Rev. Ralph Rebandt became the third GOP gubernatorial candidate to concede to right-wing commentator Tudor Dixon — and the second to call into question the validity of the election results. Far-right activist Ryan Kelley has still yet to concede. In a text message exchange with the Advance Wednesday, Kelley baselessly claimed […] The post Rebandt concedes to Dixon, but alleges ‘curious activity’ in Bay County appeared first on Michigan Advance.
East Village Magazine
Election Beat: Primary voters choose nominees — Neeley, Weaver, Dixon win, advance to November
The August primary election in Genesee County saw nearly 23 percent of voters cast ballots as they chose the nominees for the November election. That is slightly higher than the average turnout for most August primaries county-wide. However, the Flint turnout was below average at a little more than 14 percent, with 11,000 of the city’s 75,000 voters selecting two of the three mayoral candidates, Mayor Sheldon Neeley and former Mayor Karen Weaver, to proceed to November.
Here’s where voter turnout was highest, lowest in Michigan primary election
Voter turnout is typically low in primary elections when one party has a governor candidate running unopposed – like this year, with Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. That wasn’t the case, this week.
Michigan SOS details what happens during election canvassing
On Tuesday night, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson detailed the next steps after the election and after the unofficial results. Election officials will shift to election canvassing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson testifies before Senate Committee about election threats
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding threats to election workers on Wednesday morning. Benson was joined by New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, officials from the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
WILX-TV
Lawsuit seeks to disqualify Michigan Rep. Matt Maddock from Nov. ballot
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rep. Matthew Maddock won the Republican primary race Tuesday for Michigan’s 51st District. That means he’s set to run against Democratic candidate Sarah May-Seward in the November election, with the winner of that contest taking the oath of office to serve as the district’s representative in the Michigan House.
WNEM
Republican candidate Ryan Kelley calls for recount
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley is calling for a recount after the primary election, which saw Tudor Dixon grab the nomination. Kelley was one of five candidates looking to represent the GOP in the race for Michigan Governor. Early Wednesday morning, Kelley posted to his Facebook page that he will not concede and wants a recount for election integrity.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Explanation on why some election results were delayed during the Michigan Primary Election
As election results trickled in last night, some voters noticed that Michigan counties took longer than usual to post results. Because of the delays, there are concerns about November’s election. Help Me Hank speaks with Tracey Wimmer, the director of media relations for Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, to...
RELATED PEOPLE
wdet.org
What the Michigan primary says about what’s next for minimum wage and paid sick leave
There’s been a lot of political news in Michigan as of late, including the primaries on Tuesday. The results of those elections leave a lot of questions about how our political parties are adapting to new political maps. But, what’s more, it appears that Michigan’s minimum wage and paid...
'Elections have consequences': Gov. Whitmer hosts 'canvass kick-off' event
Governor Gretchen Whitmer stopped by Grand Rapids on Tuesday afternoon for a "canvass kick-off" event.
hourdetroit.com
4 Takeaways from the Michigan Primary Election
Michigan’s traditionally low-turnout election — midterm primaries in the middle of the summer — nonetheless produced a landmark field of candidates for the fall, headlined by the state’s first all-female battle for governor, the likely end of a legendary political dynasty, and a halt to Detroit’s streak of 68 years of sending a Black person to Congress.
In Michigan, GOP Discord Threatens Effort To Oust Gov. Whitmer
(AP) – Several little-known Michigan conservatives are vying Tuesday for the Republican nomination to face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, as infighting over the 2020 election has split the party and threatens to hobble the GOP’s efforts in the battleground state. Many of the five hopefuls have personal baggage that could pose challenges in a general election, including a candidate who was charged for his role in the Capitol insurrection. None of the five has held public office, and their inability so far to raise money to compete with Whitmer’s multimillion-dollar campaign account has dashed some Republicans’ once-high hopes of unseating the first-term incumbent. “To be really...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan State Senate election results for Aug. 2, 2022
The follow are live election results for the Republican and Democrat races in the 38 State Senate districts in Michigan. Candidates who are running unopposed in their primary are not displayed.
WNEM
Ask the County: Summer playdates for kids
Here are the top stories we're following today, August 2nd. Here are the top stories we're following today. One of the big decisions voters will decide on Tuesday is who among the five republicans on the ballot is best able to take on Governor Gretchen Whitmer in November. TV5 News...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, August 2nd
Saginaw County Treasurer Tim Novak talks about some family fun you can enjoy in mid-Michigan. One of the big decisions voters will decide on Tuesday is who among the five republicans on the ballot is best able to take on Governor Gretchen Whitmer in November. TV5 News Update: Monday Evening,...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Thursday Evening, August 4th
Michigan doctors discussed medical impact if 1931 Abortion Ban were enforced. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer filed a legal brief with the Michigan Supreme Court urging them to keep a statewide injunction to prevent the state's 1931 abortion ban from being enforced. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Federal interest rates have risen...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WZZM 13
Primary takeaways: Abortion backlash in Kansas, Greitens' collapse, Trump candidates win Michigan
WASHINGTON — In one of the biggest days of this year's primary campaign season, voters rejected a measure that would have made it easier to restrict abortion rights in red-state Kansas and repudiated a scandal-tarred former governor seeking a U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Meanwhile, a Republican congressman who...
Experts weigh in on Michigan primary election
FOX 17 talked with two professors from Western Michigan University to get a better idea of what to expect when the polls close Tuesday evening.
wkzo.com
Primary Election results: A snapshot of State Senate and State House District winners for November ballot
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A strong number of candidates vying for the win in their districts which cover a number of counties in Southwest Michigan will be moving onto to Michigan’s November 2 Elections. Here is a glance based on unofficial results at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday,...
WNEM
Flags to be lowered to honor fallen Clare Co. deputy
CLARE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor a Clare County deputy who died while on duty. Deputy Nicole Shuff was injured in an accident while responding to a medical emergency at the Clare County Fairground on July 25. She passed away after suffering serious head injuries.
Comments / 0