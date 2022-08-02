ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Expert: This primary is serious test for the direction of the GOP version

WNEM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wnem.com

Comments / 0

Related
Michigan Advance

Rebandt concedes to Dixon, but alleges ‘curious activity’ in Bay County

Late Wednesday evening, the Rev. Ralph Rebandt became the third GOP gubernatorial candidate to concede to right-wing commentator Tudor Dixon — and the second to call into question the validity of the election results. Far-right activist Ryan Kelley has still yet to concede. In a text message exchange with the Advance Wednesday, Kelley baselessly claimed […] The post Rebandt concedes to Dixon, but alleges ‘curious activity’ in Bay County appeared first on Michigan Advance.
East Village Magazine

Election Beat: Primary voters choose nominees — Neeley, Weaver, Dixon win, advance to November

The August primary election in Genesee County saw nearly 23 percent of voters cast ballots as they chose the nominees for the November election. That is slightly higher than the average turnout for most August primaries county-wide. However, the Flint turnout was below average at a little more than 14 percent, with 11,000 of the city’s 75,000 voters selecting two of the three mayoral candidates, Mayor Sheldon Neeley and former Mayor Karen Weaver, to proceed to November.
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson testifies before Senate Committee about election threats

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding threats to election workers on Wednesday morning. Benson was joined by New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, officials from the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Lawsuit seeks to disqualify Michigan Rep. Matt Maddock from Nov. ballot

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rep. Matthew Maddock won the Republican primary race Tuesday for Michigan’s 51st District. That means he’s set to run against Democratic candidate Sarah May-Seward in the November election, with the winner of that contest taking the oath of office to serve as the district’s representative in the Michigan House.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Republican candidate Ryan Kelley calls for recount

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley is calling for a recount after the primary election, which saw Tudor Dixon grab the nomination. Kelley was one of five candidates looking to represent the GOP in the race for Michigan Governor. Early Wednesday morning, Kelley posted to his Facebook page that he will not concede and wants a recount for election integrity.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jocelyn Benson
hourdetroit.com

4 Takeaways from the Michigan Primary Election

Michigan’s traditionally low-turnout election — midterm primaries in the middle of the summer — nonetheless produced a landmark field of candidates for the fall, headlined by the state’s first all-female battle for governor, the likely end of a legendary political dynasty, and a halt to Detroit’s streak of 68 years of sending a Black person to Congress.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

In Michigan, GOP Discord Threatens Effort To Oust Gov. Whitmer

(AP) – Several little-known Michigan conservatives are vying Tuesday for the Republican nomination to face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, as infighting over the 2020 election has split the party and threatens to hobble the GOP’s efforts in the battleground state. Many of the five hopefuls have personal baggage that could pose challenges in a general election, including a candidate who was charged for his role in the Capitol insurrection. None of the five has held public office, and their inability so far to raise money to compete with Whitmer’s multimillion-dollar campaign account has dashed some Republicans’ once-high hopes of unseating the first-term incumbent. “To be really...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Gop#Tv5 News Update#Planned Parenthood
WNEM

Ask the County: Summer playdates for kids

Here are the top stories we're following today, August 2nd. Here are the top stories we're following today. One of the big decisions voters will decide on Tuesday is who among the five republicans on the ballot is best able to take on Governor Gretchen Whitmer in November. TV5 News...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, August 2nd

Saginaw County Treasurer Tim Novak talks about some family fun you can enjoy in mid-Michigan. One of the big decisions voters will decide on Tuesday is who among the five republicans on the ballot is best able to take on Governor Gretchen Whitmer in November. TV5 News Update: Monday Evening,...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Thursday Evening, August 4th

Michigan doctors discussed medical impact if 1931 Abortion Ban were enforced. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer filed a legal brief with the Michigan Supreme Court urging them to keep a statewide injunction to prevent the state's 1931 abortion ban from being enforced. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Federal interest rates have risen...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WNEM

Flags to be lowered to honor fallen Clare Co. deputy

CLARE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor a Clare County deputy who died while on duty. Deputy Nicole Shuff was injured in an accident while responding to a medical emergency at the Clare County Fairground on July 25. She passed away after suffering serious head injuries.
CLARE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy