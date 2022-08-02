ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MTM On The Road: Cheboygan County Humane Society Working to Find Homes for Hard to Place Dogs

By Lauren Creighton
 2 days ago
August is National Dog Month and there’s no better way to celebrate than by visiting your local rescue shelter.

The Cheboygan County Humane Society is currently working to get their hard-to-place dogs adopted. These include older dogs or those with special needs. Some have been neglected for years and are working through trauma—meaning they require extra care and patience.

Even if you aren’t able to adopt, there are still plenty of ways to support these dogs by volunteering your time.

Join Lauren and Tyler at the Cheboygan County Humane Society for a look at some of their pups and the ways you can get involved.

For more information on their volunteer opportunities, visit here.

