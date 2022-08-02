Read on www.cryptonewsz.com
Intel is working on a new type of processor you've never heard of
Intel has let slip information about a new type of processor soon to make its way into the company’s portfolio: the versatile processing unit, or VPU. Although no formal announcement has been made, written materials published by Intel alongside a new Linux driver confirmed the existence of the processor, which is designed to accelerate AI inference workloads.
knowtechie.com
The brilliant idea of building an IoT device
IoT is a brilliant opportunity for your business to develop and be a leader among competitors. It can provide many benefits and have a positive impact on the development of the enterprise, the coverage of users, and the training of employees within the company. However, the implementation of such a...
Introducing Off-chain Computation to Smart Contract with Fat Contract
Before introducing the off-chain computation, let’s first learn about the on-chain computation model adopted by almost all the existing smart contracts. Figure 1 shows the on-chain execution model. The on-chain execution itself is deterministic: the transaction is executed by all nodes and they must agree on the final state.
thefastmode.com
VMware Intros Advanced Workload Protection for AWS
VMware this week introduced VMware Carbon Black Workload for Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver advanced protection purpose-built for securing both traditional and modern workloads. Using a single unified console that integrates into existing infrastructure, security and information technology (IT) teams can reduce attack surface and strengthen security postures, while...
cryptobriefing.com
Phemex Partners With Université Paris Dauphine-PSL To Support Research on DeFi and Cryptocurrency
Université Paris Dauphine-PSL, the renowned institution of higher education is collaborating with global crypto exchange Phemex. Professor Herve Alexandre will be the one to lead the. research on DeFi and crypto in an educational space. Launched in 2019, Phemex is a Singapore- based crypto platform that’s quickly risen the...
americanmilitarynews.com
Northrop Grumman CEO: We can build a next-generation fighter
Northrop Grumman should not be discounted as a possible builder of the U.S. Air Force’s next-generation fighter jet, the company’s CEO said Tuesday. Speaking during a quarterly earnings call with investment analysts, Kathy Warden touted Northrop’s work building a new Air Force stealth bomber as a reason why the company should be considered a contender.
Metrika Now Offers Developers Unprecedented Visibility into Hedera Network Activity and Performance
Metrika platform will provide Hedera community with advanced monitoring and analytics capabilities – empowering further network adoption. CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metrika, the leader in operational intelligence for blockchains and distributed ledger networks, today announced a collaboration with Hedera to provide enhanced visibility and transparency for the different applications across the company's network ecosystem – creating a best-in-class experience for Web3 application developers. The Hedera network ecosystem will now have access to Metrika's industry-leading blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) monitoring and analytics platform, offering the community unprecedented on-ledger metrics and visibility into the performance of the network at any given time.
tipranks.com
Astar Network Partners with Alchemy to Stoke Web3 Development on Polkadot
The newly inked partnership is designed to unlock new opportunities and incentives for dApps and dApp developers, helping drive Web3 development momentum within the Polkadot ecosystem. Polkadot-based project Astar Network has unveiled a fresh partnership with Web3 development platform Alchemy. Through this new initiative, developers will be able to access...
thefastmode.com
Fortinet Launches New Cloud-native Protection Offering on AWS
Fortinet recently announced FortiCNP, a new built-in-the-cloud offering that correlates security findings from across an organization’s cloud footprint to facilitate friction-free cloud security operations. FortiCNP’s patented Resource Risk Insights (RRI)TM technology produces context-rich, actionable insights that help teams prioritize the remediation and mitigation of risks with the highest potential...
protocol.com
The US is ready to block China’s access to advanced chip design software
The U.S. is poised to implement new export restrictions on a specific type of software used to design semiconductors utilizing a next-generation technology that is vital for producing the most advanced AI chips, Protocol has learned, in an effort to target Chinese chipmakers. The Biden administration has been weighing a...
The Newest Frontiers on the Modern Data Stack
In the past few years, there’s been an explosion of tools in the data ecosystem, allowing companies to sync, store, transform, serve, and analyze data cheaper and faster than ever before. The rich ecosystem of tooling surrounding this movement has been referred to as the “Modern Data Stack”.
u.today
Ultiverse Leverages Unreal Engine 5 for Next Generation of Metaverse Games
Ultiverse, a cutting-edge Metaverse project, implements the best technical and design concepts of Web2 gaming in novel on-chain ecosystems. Ultiverse integrates Unreal Engine 5 into Web3 games, here’s how. Amid the Crypto Winter that has affected all cryptocurrency markets, sustainable projects that introduce valuable Web3 concepts are continuing their...
Panther III – High-Performing DPU Storage Accelerator – Recognized as Best of Show Winner
MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) today announced it was recognized as a Flash Memory Summit 2022 Best of Show winner. MaxLinear won for Panther III, their next-generation storage accelerator that sets a new standard for this technology and can transform enterprise and hyperscale data centers. This press release features multimedia. View...
Phys.org
In DNA, scientists find solution to building superconductor that could transform technology
Scientists at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and their collaborators have used DNA to overcome a nearly insurmountable obstacle to engineer materials that would revolutionize electronics. One possible outcome of such engineered materials could be superconductors, which have zero electrical resistance, allowing electrons to flow unimpeded. That means...
Claroty Unveils Cybersecurity Platform for Cyber and Operational Resilience
New Claroty xDome empowers enterprises to both modernize and protect the continuity of the cyber-physical systems that sustain our lives. NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty, the security company for cyber-physical systems (CPS) across industrial, healthcare, and commercial environments, today announced the general availability of Claroty xDome, a new cloud-based industrial cybersecurity platform that drives cyber and operational resilience for modern industrial enterprises. Claroty xDome is the industry's first solution to deliver the ease and scalability of SaaS without compromising on the breadth or depth of the visibility, protection, and monitoring controls that are integral to the entire CPS security journey — especially amid the rapid expansion of CPS across the Extended Internet of Things (XIoT).
protocol.com
Quantum computing will require massive software updates. Doing that securely will be its own challenge.
No matter how long it takes to reach commercialization in the enterprise, quantum computing could have major consequences for the world of cybersecurity well in advance of the technology going mainstream. To date, most of the security discussion around quantum computing has focused on the possible implications for data encryption....
Benzinga
Fintech Based Solutions Provider with New Acquisitions in AI and Advanced Marketing Methods to Deliver Strong Revenue Growth: Xalles Holdings Inc. (Stock Symbol: XALL)
Multiple Subsidiaries Focused on Servicing Fintech Based Opportunities. Acquisition of Private Loyalty Club Servicing California Restaurants began operation 16 Years ago to establish the model. New Technology will make it better. Acquisition of AIgrowthHUB Inc., an AI focused Software Firm with Projected $7 Million Revenue Contribution over the Next 12...
thefastmode.com
Synchronoss Powers Telkomsigma’s New Premium Personal Cloud Solutions
Synchronoss Technologies, a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging and digital products and platforms, announced the official rollout of two new premium personal cloud solutions offered by Telkomsigma, a subsidiary of Telkom Indonesia, the country’s largest telecom operator. Following the agreement in November, Telkomsigma is now making its...
Blockchain Gaming – Shifting Power to the Player
One of the largest issues within the gaming industry is that players feel voiceless and disenfranchised. Gaming studios are. . As a result, this leaves communities disillusioned. These issues gave birth to decentralized video games. Blockchains allow gamers to gain control over both the digital items they use, as well...
protocol.com
Scheduling meetings burns productivity. Automation can help.
In her time as a financial analyst for chip company Freescale Semiconductor, the tasks Ahryun Moon hated the most were the mundane things like inventory analysis, which took up most of her time. In her frustration, she learned to code and automated this process for herself and her entire team....
