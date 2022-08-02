New Claroty xDome empowers enterprises to both modernize and protect the continuity of the cyber-physical systems that sustain our lives. NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Claroty, the security company for cyber-physical systems (CPS) across industrial, healthcare, and commercial environments, today announced the general availability of Claroty xDome, a new cloud-based industrial cybersecurity platform that drives cyber and operational resilience for modern industrial enterprises. Claroty xDome is the industry's first solution to deliver the ease and scalability of SaaS without compromising on the breadth or depth of the visibility, protection, and monitoring controls that are integral to the entire CPS security journey — especially amid the rapid expansion of CPS across the Extended Internet of Things (XIoT).

