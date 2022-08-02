Newsrooms May Suppress More Hunter Biden Stories in 2024. Here's Why. | Opinion

Read on www.newsweek.com
Fact Check: Does Photo Show Melania Trump Standing on Ivana Trump's Grave?
A viral image of the former-president's current spouse shovelling atop his ex-wife's grave caused an uproar on Twitter but is it real?
Joe Biden Gets First Challenger for 2024 Democratic Nomination
The candidate, Jerome Segal, said he decided to announce his run for the Democratic nomination after Biden's "embarrassing" Middle East trip earlier this month.
ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC ignore voicemail Joe Biden allegedly left for Hunter Biden on business dealings
The mainstream media has largely ignored a leaked voicemail President Joe Biden purportedly left for his son Hunter Biden about his overseas business dealings, maintaining that any materials that allegedly originated from his son’s now-infamous laptop would not be discussed. President Biden has repeatedly denied discussing Hunter's business ventures...
Kellyanne Conway: The only people who think Biden is doing a good job are in the White House
Kellyanne Conway, former senior adviser for President Trump, said the only people who believe President Biden is successful in his position are his staff members, adding on "America's Newsroom" Wednesday that the administration is not taking action to build confidence among the American people. KELLYANNE CONWAY: Other presidents who have...
Washington Examiner
Biden said, ‘If you get vaccinated, you won’t get COVID.’ Today, he tested positive for COVID
President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID today, the White House announced. The positive test comes several months after Biden received his second booster shot in March. This would mean Biden has had four vaccine doses and still tested positive for COVID. "This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID....
Steve Hilton says President Biden must be investigated: He ‘lied’ about his role in Hunter's business dealings
Fox News host Steve Hilton ripped President Biden for denying any involvement in Hunter Biden's business dealings after a leaked voicemail allegedly revealed the president speaking to Hunter about China deals on 'The Next Revolution' Sunday. STEVE HILTON: With all the chaos, the corruption, though, hasn't been as visible lately....
Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report
Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
How House Republicans Who Voted To Impeach Trump Fared In Tuesday Primaries
Reps. Peter Meijer, Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse were all on the ballots while facing the former president's scorn.
Poll shows half of Republican voters prefer alternative presidential candidate to Trump in 2024
A new poll from the New York Times and Siena College shows half of the Republican voters prefer an alternative to Donald Trump as the party’s presidential nominee in 2024. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard reports on how Trump is already on the campaign trail despite having yet to officially announce his run. July 13, 2022.
What is a Penal Colony? Brittney Griner Russian Prison Conditions Examined
The conditions in penal colonies, which make up the vast majority of Russian prisons with 684 of the 692 penitentiaries, differ from a typical prison.
Democrats 'worried' that 'diehard' Kamala Harris loyalists are 'virtually nonexistent,' The Hill reports
The Hill reported on Monday that Democrats were worried about a lack of "diehard Kamala Harris loyalists" within the administration after several staffers left the vice president's office. "It’s always been a problem," a former Harris aide told the outlet. "You have to have your people around you." Another White...
Elizabeth Warren says President Biden 'should' run for re-election: 'We've got to stop the catnip about 2024'
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said Wednesday that President Biden "should be running" for re-election in 2024 and said the "catnip" about the 2024 election has to stop, despite new polling that found 75% of Democrats would prefer a different candidate in 2024. Warren emphasized that she would be running for...
Trump-Backed Candidate Slammed by Rock Star for Using His Song at Rally
Dee Snider of Twisted Sister called Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and her campaign "fascist morons."
Republicans who voted for impeachment take lead over Trump-backed challengers in Washington state
Two Republicans who voted for the impeachment of Donald Trump have taken an early lead over their GOP rivals backed by the former president and tasked with a mission to oust them.Dan Newhouse, of Washington’s fourth congressional district, and Jaime Herrera Beutler, of its third, were both some way ahead of hardline Maga-championing challengers who had received the endorsement of the former president.With 47 per cent of the vote counted, Mr Newhouse had 27 per cent of the vote, Democrat Doug White had secured 26 per cent, and Republican Loren Culp – the candidate backed by Mr Trump –...
Republicans Chances of Beating Mark Kelly With 3 Months to Election
Several polls and election models predict Kelly prevailing over a Republican challenger in the November midterms.
Washington Examiner
Mexico’s president walks all over Biden, again
First, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador led a successful boycott of President Joe Biden’s Summit of the Americas. Then he lectured Biden, in the White House, for over half an hour, on Biden’s failed energy, immigration, and drug policies. Now Lopez Obrador is openly mocking Biden’s effort...
Illusionist Uri Geller sends ‘warning’ message to Vladimir Putin
Illusionist Uri Geller has sent Vladimir Putin a message of “warning” in an unusual video address.“Did you know that Russia and China are ahead of the US in hypersonic missiles?,” the Israeli-British television personality asks hypothetically, before adding that if a nuclear missile hit Scotland “200,000 people will perish.”Addressing the Russian president, Geller then says “I have a warning for you Putin, I urge you all to read my warning, all of you. And I’m serious about it. Very,” before walking off camera without specifying said warning.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Russia Blows Up Its Ammunition While Trying to Hide From HIMARS: Report
Russian forces created a smoke screen to protect themselves from HIMARS while unloading ammunition from a train in Ukraine's Kherson region, Ukraine said.
CNBC
Trump likely to be criminally charged in DOJ election probe along with other former White House officials, Obama AG Holder says
Former President Donald Trump "probably" will be indicted on criminal charges along with former White House officials as part of a Justice Department investigation of efforts to reverse the 2020 election results nationally, ex-Attorney General Eric Holder said. But Holder suggested Trump is more likely to first face possible criminal...
'Joe Biden and the Democrats are lying' to the American people: Rep. Malliotakis
Jul. 8, 2022 - 04:48 - Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-NY, weighs in on NY bodega killing and slams the Democrats' desperate attempts to convince Americans the economy is in good shape.
