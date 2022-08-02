ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Nevada court fights raise caution flags on green energy push

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Opposition from friends, not foes, is creating potential roadblocks to President Joe Biden’s green energy agenda on federal lands in the blue-leaning, Western swing state of Nevada. Two lithium mines and a geothermal power plant in the works in the biggest U.S. gold-mining state are under attack from conservationists, tribes and others who otherwise generally support Biden’s efforts to expedite the transition from fossil fuels to renewables. The conflicts put a spotlight on an emerging reality as the Biden administration tries to meet its goal of having the U.S. power grid run on clean energy by 2035. Renewable or not, the actual mining of the resources faces many of the same regulatory and environmental hurdles the government has encountered for decades when digging for coal or drilling for oil.
NEVADA STATE
The Atlantic

The Best Evidence Yet That the Climate Bill Will Work

First we got the bill. Now we have the numbers. The Inflation Reduction Act, the surprise deal that Senator Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer struck last week, would significantly reduce greenhouse-gas pollution from the American economy. If passed, the bill would cut annual emissions by as much as 44 percent by the end of this decade, according to a new set of analyses from three independent research firms.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
moneytalksnews.com

17 States Sending Stimulus Checks of up to $1,500

If you long for another round of stimulus checks from the federal government, your wish is unlikely to come true. But several states are stepping in to fill that gap. Whereas the federal government sent out money in 2020 and 2021 to help people cope with the impact of COVID-19, several states now are issuing checks for a variety of reasons, ranging from the pandemic to simply helping citizens keep pace with runaway inflation.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#One And A Half#New Deal#H Street#Sustainable Living#Linus Business#Democratic#Senate
BGR.com

Scientists are considering a crazy plan to dim the sun and slow climate change

A few years ago, scientists proposed a ludicrous idea to help cut down on global temperature changes. The idea was to take planes and spew reflective particles into the Earth’s atmosphere yearly. These particles would then reflect solar light, effectively dimming the Sun. Some think it could help cut down on climate change a lot. But others aren’t quite as convinced.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Society
Fortune

Start considering the worst-case ‘mass extinction’ scenarios of climate change, warn scientists in new paper

A firefighter helmet hangs at the entrance to a property in the community of Klamath River, which burned in the McKinney Fire, California, on July 31, 2022. There is a critical gap in how the scientific community and the public conceptualize the consequences of human-caused climate change, as new research suggests we are ignoring the truly worst-case and catastrophic risks.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
104K+
Post
927M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy