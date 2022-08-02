Read on www.mypanhandle.com
Jake Lamb traded from Dodgers to Mariners at deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Tuesday. It was a flurry of deadline deals across MLB. One of them is a roster-clearing move by the Dodgers, sending Lamb up north in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Lamb should be a useful platoon bat for the Mariners, who are looking to end their playoff drought.
Dodgers News: LA Top Prospect Set for MLB Debut Tonight in San Francisco
Tonight, in the bay area, the Dodgers and Giants will play the 3rd game of the series. Julio Urias will be on the mound and faces off against right-hander, Alex Cobb. Los Angeles will be trying to keep up their momentum on offense as they have put up 17 runs in the first 2 games of the series and ...
Dodgers Highlights: Max Muncy’s Home Run Against Giants; Trea Turner Makes Sliding Catch
The Los Angeles Dodgers received another complete effort from their lineup to defeat the San Francisco Giants, 8-2, and earn the first road win by either team in the season series. Furthermore, the Dodgers are on a five-game winning streak against the Giants. Matters didn’t begin on an encouraging note...
Nicole Hazen, wife of Arizona Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen, dies at 45
The Arizona Diamondbacks announced on Thursday that Nicole Hazen, the wife of general manager Mike Hazen, died Thursday at the age of 45.
Detroit Tigers game score vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Time, TV, starting pitchers for Friday night
Detroit Tigers (42-65) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (56-49) When: 7:10 p.m. Friday. Where: Comerica Park in Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. ...
MLB Odds: Rockies vs. Padres prediction, odds, pick – 8/3/2022
MLB odds series for our Rockies Padres prediction and pick. Well, well, well. How quickly everything can change in baseball and sports. Juan Soto and Josh Bell have had their introductory press conferences as members of the San Diego Padres. They will be playing in this game as the Padres begin their attempt to win the first World Series in franchise history. The Padres and general manager A.J. Preller pulled off an amazing trade deadline flurry of deals. They got Josh Hader and Brandon Drury in separate smaller deals, and they still had more than enough resources to complete a mega-deal with the Washington Nationals for Soto, a generational talent, plus a very good accompanying player (Bell) who is also young and talented. Many baseball experts would tell you that the Padres now have the best roster in the National League. They won’t catch the Dodgers, but they could beat them in a short playoff series. The hype is only beginning in San Diego, where October expectations have skyrocketed.
Dodgers begin 3-game series against the Padres
San Diego Padres (61-47, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (72-33, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (6-5, 4.25 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (12-1, 2.41 ERA, .90 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -158, Padres +134; over/under is...
Dodgers vs. Giants Prediction and Odds for Thursday, August 4 (Kershaw Bounces Back)
The San Francisco Giants are seeing their playoff hopes quickly dissipate and they desperately need a win against Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers today. Jakob Junis takes the mound for San Francisco after allowing just one run over his last two starts. He's still rounding into form after spending time on the Injured List, but has impressed as the Giants are 5-1 in his last six starts.
Giants host the Dodgers on 3-game home skid
Los Angeles Dodgers (71-33, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (51-54, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (7-3, 2.66 ERA, .98 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Giants: Jakob Junis (4-2, 2.78 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -207, Giants +174; over/under is...
Two homers from Jorge Mateo drive O’s past Rangers
Jorge Mateo homered twice and drove in five runs as the Baltimore Orioles defeated the Texas Rangers 8-2 on Tuesday
Juan Soto expected to make Padres debut vs. Rockies
Tuesday was a big day for the San Diego Padres. They swept a day/night doubleheader from the Colorado Rockies in
Dodgers overcome injury to Clayton Kershaw, sweep Giants
The bullpen picked up injured Clayton Kershaw with five innings of one-run relief, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers complete a
