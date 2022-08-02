ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Jake Lamb traded from Dodgers to Mariners at deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Tuesday. It was a flurry of deadline deals across MLB. One of them is a roster-clearing move by the Dodgers, sending Lamb up north in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Lamb should be a useful platoon bat for the Mariners, who are looking to end their playoff drought.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Tucson, AZ
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Rockies vs. Padres prediction, odds, pick – 8/3/2022

MLB odds series for our Rockies Padres prediction and pick. Well, well, well. How quickly everything can change in baseball and sports. Juan Soto and Josh Bell have had their introductory press conferences as members of the San Diego Padres. They will be playing in this game as the Padres begin their attempt to win the first World Series in franchise history. The Padres and general manager A.J. Preller pulled off an amazing trade deadline flurry of deals. They got Josh Hader and Brandon Drury in separate smaller deals, and they still had more than enough resources to complete a mega-deal with the Washington Nationals for Soto, a generational talent, plus a very good accompanying player (Bell) who is also young and talented. Many baseball experts would tell you that the Padres now have the best roster in the National League. They won’t catch the Dodgers, but they could beat them in a short playoff series. The hype is only beginning in San Diego, where October expectations have skyrocketed.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Dodgers begin 3-game series against the Padres

San Diego Padres (61-47, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (72-33, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (6-5, 4.25 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (12-1, 2.41 ERA, .90 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -158, Padres +134; over/under is...
FanSided

Dodgers vs. Giants Prediction and Odds for Thursday, August 4 (Kershaw Bounces Back)

The San Francisco Giants are seeing their playoff hopes quickly dissipate and they desperately need a win against Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers today. Jakob Junis takes the mound for San Francisco after allowing just one run over his last two starts. He's still rounding into form after spending time on the Injured List, but has impressed as the Giants are 5-1 in his last six starts.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Hazen
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Zac Gallen
Person
Triston Mckenzie
FOX Sports

Giants host the Dodgers on 3-game home skid

Los Angeles Dodgers (71-33, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (51-54, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (7-3, 2.66 ERA, .98 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Giants: Jakob Junis (4-2, 2.78 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -207, Giants +174; over/under is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy