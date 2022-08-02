Read on doorcountydailynews.com
Sturgeon Bay YMCA hosting Duathlon for kids Saturday
Your child can still participate in the first-ever Duathlon at the Door County YMCA this Saturday. Aquatics Director Nicole Shepard says the competition involves a swim of 100 to 500 yards and a run ranging from .59 miles to 2.36 miles, depending on age. She shares details about the swim/run Duathlon that starts at 8 am on Saturday.
Sevastopol earns WIAA Award of Excellence Award
Sevastopol earned some hardware this week before any of their teams hit the road for competition. The Pioneers were one of 39 schools to be awarded the WIAA Award of Excellence Award, which promotes and recognizes the efforts and achievements of schools in the areas of sportsmanship, ethics, integrity, leadership, and character. They joined Kettle Moraine Lutheran, Little Chute, Monona Grove, New Lisbon, and Port Washington as first-time recipients.
WIAA Awards Of Excellence For Three Area Schools
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association is honoring 39 schools across the state including 3 in the lakeshore area as those that fulfilled the criteria to be named recipients of the Award of Excellence in 2021-’22. The local and area schools named are Manitowoc Lutheran, Sheboygan Falls, and Hilbert. According...
Travel magazine names 3 Michigan hotels as the best in the Midwest
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three Michigan hotels are the best in the Midwest, according to Travel + Leisure. The travel magazine asked readers to share their experiences and rate hotels to compile the top 10 resort hotels. Read more stories from around Michigan here. Hotel Walloon in Walloon...
Mission BBQ opens up in the Village of Ashwaubenon
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s a new barbeque in the Village of Ashwaubenon and it’s on a mission to satisfy the community. Mission BBQ officially opened its doors Tuesday on 2302 South Oneida Street serving up all kinds of brisket, pulled pork, and chicken. Started off by...
Remembering the "Golden Girl" Mary Jane Sorgel
Mary Jane Van Duyse Sorgel of Sturgeon Bay is being remembered for her passion and love of the Packers and baton twirling. Having led the Green Bay Packer cheerleading squad from 1961-1972, the original “Golden Girl” passed away at the age of 89 last Saturday in Sturgeon Bay. Sorgel was a 1951 Sevastopol High School graduate that was the 1952 Door County Blossom Queen and won state championships in baton twirling in the early 1950s. Honored with a special exhibit at the Door County Historical Museum, Sorgel shared her Packer passion and thoughts about the display in an interview with Door County Daily News in September of 2019.
U.P. man suspected in homicides in Alabama, Wisconsin, assault in Michigan
An Upper Peninsula man is accused of a slew of crimes, including two homicides, across three states this week. Police announced today that Caleb Scott Anderson, of Iron County, is a suspect in a homicide and arson in Alabama where he was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 3, WLUC reports. He was already suspected of a homicide in Green Bay, Wis., and an assault on a jogger in Gaastra, both from earlier this week.
Big Brothers Big Sisters prepares for cornhole event
One of your favorite backyard games is being featured as a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sister of Door County. The organization is hosting its second annual Kornhole for Kids event, where 24 teams compete for prizes on August 20th at Apple Valley Lanes in Sturgeon Bay. Proceeds go to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Door County, which like many organizations, had to play the waiting game as they tried to balance connecting youth with adults during the pandemic. Coordinator Patti O’Rourke is happy they are back to forming those meaningful connections again as they close in on their pre-pandemic level of 120 matches.
Mary Jane (Van Duyse) Sorgel
The Golden Girl, Mary Jane Van Duyse Sorgel, 89, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022 in Sturgeon Bay, WI. Mary lived a very blessed life, and her achievements were many. Mary was born on December 29, 1932 in Sturgeon Bay to Frances Lewis Van Duyse and Gertrude Josephine (Simon) Van Duyse. She attended Sevastopol School, and it was an easy walk to get there as her parents owned and operated Vans Tavern (now the Institute Saloon), and the Van Duyse family lived upstairs. Mary graduated from Sevastopol High School in 1951.
Lake Michigan shoreline to become ‘electric Route 66′ with EV charging stations
Scenic road trips just got supercharged as the Midwest works together to create an electric route along the Lake Michigan shoreline. The Lake Michigan EV Circuit Tour will be a network of electric vehicle chargers spanning over 1,100 miles of drivable shoreline around Lake Michigan. The circuit was announced after...
UPDATE: One man in custody in Menominee, area secure
MENOMINEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A person was taken into custody after an incident in Menominee that had multiple agencies respond. According to the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office, one man was taken into custody. The area is reportedly secure. There was no additional information provided. ORIGINAL: Wisconsin & Michigan...
Clearing Out Woldt’s Corner
To make room for the construction of a new, three-unit commercial building with a drive-through that will include a Starbucks at the southwest corner of Highway 42/57 and Duluth Avenue in Sturgeon Bay, one of the cottages that had been removed behind the former Woldt’s Corner Pub was for sale through DeVooght House Lifters while perched on a trailer last weekend. The main building will be torn down. Photos by Kevin Boneske.
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Satisfy your smoked whitefish craving at these 5 top spots
There are plenty of treats people associate with Northern Michigan, whether it’s pasties from the Upper Peninsula, cherry products from Traverse City, or fudge on Mackinac Island. But without question, another is the smoked whitefish many rightfully drool over when making a trek up north. The Great Lakes might...
Eagle Scout project yields bike repair stations
The next time your bike breaks down on the Ahnapee Trail in Kewaunee County, Scouts USA members from Troop 1042 in Luxemburg have you covered. Carson Miller and Max Gruhlke of Luxemburg installed eight bike repair stations at different trailheads and parking areas along the trail in Kewaunee County as a part of their quest to earn the rank of Eagle Scout, Scout USA’s highest honor. Attached to the posts are some of the most common tools needed when a bike may possibly break down. Kewaunee County Promotions and Recreation Director Dave Myers says partnering with the scouts on the project benefits the entire community.
Marilyn Margaret Zirbel
Marilyn Margaret Zirbel, 90, of Sturgeon Bay, was reunited in Heaven with her loved ones, early Sunday morning, July 31, 2022, at the Pete and Jelaine Horton Skilled Nursing Center at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay. She was born July 25, 1932, in Sawyer (now Sturgeon Bay), the...
In the UP, a new chapter begins in 20-year clash over gold mine
MENOMINEE, MI — Guy “Anahkwet” Reiter was in his twenties when he first began actively opposing an open-pit gold mine along the banks of the Menominee River. Today, Reiter is 42 and has three kids. But the years haven’t tamed his dislike for the proposed Back Forty mine near Stephenson in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, which he says he would lay down his life to try and stop.
