Harrisburg Mayor Williams temporarily transfers power as she recovers from procedure

Tree removal project in Harrisburg complete
Dauphin County, PA — The work to remove an 80-year-old elm tree in Midtown Harrisburg is done. Crews were seen hauling away the crane used to complete the job on Thursday afternoon. PPL Electric Utilities says its crews have gotten the tree down to a stump, which is as...
Unsolved in PA | The search for Ivan Darling's killer continues, decades later
Adams County, PA — Investigators from Gettysburg Police and the Adams County District Attorney's Office are taking a renewed look at the Unsolved in PA case of Ivan Darling. Darling was killed in his Gettysburg home in 1986. Police said Darling, who was 79 at the time, was stabbed....
Horse stolen in Snyder County
PORT TREVORTON, Pa. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for assistance in locating a horse they believe has been stolen. The horse was last seen Saturday, July 30 on Red Hill Road in Port Trevorton. The horse's name is Phantom and is a Connemara that is brown in...
Missing Shippensburg woman's body found in Florida
Shippensburg, Pa. — A missing piece to a Shippensburg double homicide revealed Wednesday, nearly a thousand miles away. CBS 21 News has learned Jasmine Forbes, who went missing in February, has been found dead in Florida. Her body, discovered by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office after a months long...
Man sought for attempted homicide following hit and run involving motorcycle
Dauphin County, PA — Police in Harrisburg say they are searching for a man in connection with a hit and run accident that left a motorcyclist injured. According to authorities, On Friday July 22, the Harrisburg Police Bureau responded to the 200 block of South 17th Street for a report of a motor vehicle accident.
Suspects sought following assault with knife in Lancaster
Lancaster County, PA — Police in Lancaster are looking for two people they say are wanted in connection with an aggravated assault involving a knife at a city pizza shop. Authorities say they were called to Dominion Pizza on the 300 block of Queen Street on July 13 around 11:00 PM for reports of a fight involving a person with a knife.
Harrisburg Roman Catholic Diocese reaches settlement with clergy abuse survivors
Dauphin County, PA — The Roman Catholic Diocese announced on Thursday that it, along with related entities will establish a Survivor Compensation Trust and provide funding to the trust in an amount equal to $7.5 million to provide financial restitution for survivors of clergy sexual abuse. The Survivor Compensation...
Arrest warrant served on man causing $10,000 in damages to hotel room
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On August 1, 2022, an arrest warrant was served for Conrad L. Riffle III by the Lower Allen Township Police Department for an incident from July, 2021. The Lower Allen Township Police Department was sent to the Country Inn and Suites on July 26, 2021...
Two steal police cruiser, lead police on chase before being taken into custody
Middlesex Township, Pa. — UPDATE | Police are releasing more information about Thursday afternoon's manhunt in Cumberland County. Authorities say they initiated a traffic stop around 11:30 AM on Interstate 81 South at mile marker 56.1 in Silver Spring Township. The driver identified himself as 30-year-old Hanif Malik Hall...
National Night Out brings community and police together in effort to fight crime
Dauphin County, PA — National Night out is a free community event and a prime opportunity to meet police officers, firefighters, and other first responders in a much more laid-back setting. Harrisburg Police Captain, Milo Hooper worries, seeing more and more younger people getting mixed up in violent crimes;...
Crews battle house fire with partial collapse in Dauphin County, officials say
Dauphin County, PA — No one was injured in a house fire with partial collapse in Dauphin County. Officials say they were called to the 1000 block of Kathryn Avenue around 10:00 PM for reports of a kitchen fire. Officials on scene tell CBS 21's Nick Volturo that part...
Free Moose Tracks for the Salvation Army... count us in!
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It’s a hot and humid day perfect for a scoop of ice cream, especially when it’s free!. Moose Tracks is stopping by Harrisburg to hand out free scoops of their ice cream in Riverfront Park. For each scoop handed out they’ll be donating a dollar to the Salvation Army with a goal of handing out 10,000 scoops.
Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls to increase...again
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission approved a 5% toll increase for 2023 for all E-ZPass and Toll By Plate customers Tuesday. The new rates will take effect across the toll-highway system on Jan. 8, 2023, at 12:01 a.m. Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission CEO Mark Compton stated:. The...
PA Dept. of Ed being sent to detention by critics over list of gender neutral pronouns
Dauphin County, PA — The PA Department of Education facing blowback after their website lists gender neutral pronouns that some students might prefer. A page on the website, titled, "Creating Gender-Inclusive Schools and Classrooms," includes a section regarding "preferred personal pronouns. The Department of Education defends their position, while...
Dry heat leaves farmers little room to grow this summer
York County, PA — Dry heat this summer is leaving farmers with little room to grow. “It has been difficult,” Mad Radish Farm Manager Kelly Reider told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York. “You run irrigation as best as you can on the farm.”. “And then praying...
Early morning garage fire in York City, no one injured fire officials say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A fire was reported on the first block of Queen St. in York City around 4:15 a.m., on August 2. The fire caused damages to three garages that weren't attached to any houses, and luckily, no one was hurt in this incident according to the York City Fire Department.
Hunger Free Campus Initiative unveiled to help college students access free, healthy food
Lancaster County, PA — Pennsylvania's First Lady, Frances Wolf and the Acting Secretary of Education, Eric Hagarty joined students and faculty of Millersville University to announce the Hunger-Free Campus Initiative. The initiative will help students across PA Access free and healthy food on college campuses. "It helps to create...
Women feel extra pressure as they juggle returning to workforce and finding childcare
Harrisburg, PA (WHP) — Women have been returning to the workforce slower than men, crediting the ‘third shift’ of balancing work with childcare. “Their being able to return to work was dependent on having a space for their child,” The Brenner Family Early Learning Center Director Jodi Meloy told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York.
Economy vs date change: York State Fair vendors ponder reason for attendance drop
West Manchester Twp., York County — Cleanup from ten days of the York State Fair is in high gear. In the second year of the fair’s July date change, attendance was down drastically. “It was down at least for expectations,” said Dale Stoltzfus, owner of Stoltzfus. Over...
York Revs and Lancaster Barnstormers put rivalry aside to show true spirit of game
York County, PA — BATTER’S UP! We all know about the bitter rivalry between York Revolution and Lancaster Barnstormers. However, ahead of tonight’s game at York Revolution stadium, they put their differences aside and came together to teach people with disabilities the true spirit of baseball. The...
