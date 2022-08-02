Read on www.voiceofalexandria.com
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
The Douglas County Commissioners met on Tuesday, Tom Chorley has more
(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Commissioners met on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Tom Chorley has this report. Your browser does not support the audio element. HRA Director Al Glaeseman has died. Clean-up crews to return to Forada and Maple Lake. The Small Business Administration offers disaster assistance. The County is applying...
This Statue of Mary is Hidden in the Hills of Ottertail County
My grandparents just recently built a cabin near Battle Lake, Minnesota and over the weekend my whole family went there for some good quality time. We all woke up early on Saturday, and as we had breakfast my grandma suggested we go visit the Lady of the Hills. I saw "Lady of the Hills Road" in Millerville as we were driving up late Friday, and it piqued my interest so I was all in.
kvrr.com
North Dakota Man Found Dead In Swift County, MN Jail Cell
SWIFT CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — The death of a man from Bismarck is under investigation at the Swift County jail in Benson, Minnesota. The sheriff’s office says 45-year-old William Delmore was arrested Monday by Benson police for driving while impaired. Delmore died in his cell Tuesday morning. An...
voiceofalexandria.com
Fire Chief Jeff Karrow explains how they kept the kids cool during Tuesday's heat wave
Splash pad/giant sprinkler a hit at Community Night Out Tuesday night. (Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria version of Community Night out took place on Tuesday night …
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
voiceofalexandria.com
Officials investigating the death of an inmate in west central Minnesota
(Benson, MN) -- The death of an inmate is under investigation at the Swift County Jail in Benson. The Swift County Sheriff’s Office says the 45-year-old man from North Dakota died in his cell Tuesday morning. The man was arrested Monday by Benson police for driving while impaired. His name hasn’t been released.
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
voiceofalexandria.com
Rust Junkies to hold car show and fundraiser for area teen this Sunday
(Parkers Prairie, MN)--Members of the group Rust Junkies are having a car show and "Rip and Roar" this weekend in Parkers Prairie at City Park. The event will take place Sunday, August 7th from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event, however, is so much more than just a bunch...
lptv.org
Level 3 Predatory Offender Moves to Rural Little Falls
A convicted Level 3 predatory offender has moved to Little Falls. According to a press release from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Travis Kenneth Ahles moved to the vicinity of 160th Avenue and Iris Road in rural Little Falls on Sunday. Ahles engaged in sexual contact with a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zebra Mussels Found in a Popular Stearns County Lake
PAYNESVILLE -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced that another Stearns County lake has zebra mussels. The invasive species was found in Lake Koronis near Paynesville. On July 8th, a fishing guide snagged an adult zebra mussel on a hook and reported it to the DNR. Aquatic invasive...
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: Three WE Fest incidents reported; Detroit Lakes woman arrested in domestic dispute
8:59 a.m., near Meadow View Lane, Detroit Lakes, harassment. A caller said their neighbor continues to harass them verbally, with loud music and noisy equipment. 9:43 a.m., near mile marker 113 on County Road 37, Ponsford, a 17-year-old Grand Forks woman suffered a possible concussion after her vehicle collided with a semi-truck. Airbags deployed during the crash. She was transported to a hospital in Park Rapids for treatment.
battlelakereview.com
Fatal Accident July 28 On Cty. Hwy. 1
Joseph Bernstetter of Fergus Falls was traveling westbound on Co. Hwy. 1 near the intersection of Co. Hwy. 83 in a 2003 Nissan Maxima Thursday, July 28 about 3:51 p.m. It appeared that he had crossed over the center line striking Mitchell and Violet Davis of Fergus Falls head on. Joseph, age 35, sustained fatal injuries. Mitchell, age 65, the driver of a 2008 Ford Edge sustained serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls. His passenger, Violet, age 63, also sustained serious injuries and was flown by helicopter to Essentia Health in Fargo. Minnesota State Patrol assisted in reconstructing the accident. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Minnesota State Patrol, Battle Lake Fire Department and Rescue, Henning Ambulance, Ringdahl Ambulance and Lifelink 3. Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor.
srperspective.com
Tractors converge on rural church
Tractor Run used as a way to honor fallen farmers. One by one, tractors of all sizes, models, and colors could be seen motoring down County Highway 102 from the east and west until they congregated at Nordland Lutheran Church 12 miles southwest of Paynesville on a sunny Saturday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lptv.org
Two-Vehicle Crash On Nature Road In Buckman Township
One man was injured in a two-vehicle collision near Morrill, Minnesota in Buckman Township. The Morrison County Sheriff‘s Office responded to the call and when arriving at the scene they found one vehicle in a ditch. 37-year-old Nathaniel Schanche of Milaca was eastbound on Nature Road near 290th Avenue...
voiceofalexandria.com
Toddler saved from drowning in Otter Tail County
(Pelican Rapids, MN)--Authorities say a toddler is in stable condition after a near drowning at an Otter Tail County lake. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says the two-year-old boy was found face down in the water late Sunday morning at Sand Lake. A visitor who was also a firefighter started CPR while 911 was called. The boy was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
voiceofalexandria.com
Five students complete Certificate in Nuclear Engineering at ATCC
(Quantico, VA)--Five United States Naval Community College students have completed the Certificate in Nuclear Engineering Fundamentals through Alexandria Technical and Community College July 29, 2022. This completes the first pilot program for the USNCC’s nuclear engineering program and lays the foundation for the Associate of Science in Nuclear Engineering Technology,...
knsiradio.com
Royalton Man Taken To St. Cloud Hospital Following Tuesday Crash
(KNSI) – A Royalton man was taken to St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Ambulance after a two-vehicle crash in Buckman Township Tuesday morning. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says 51-year-old Travis Winscher was reversing into a driveway, with a portion of his vehicle still hanging out onto Nature Road near 290th Avenue. An oncoming car driven by 37-year-old Nathaniel Shanche of Milaca collided with the vehicle on the driver’s side and pushed it into the ditch.
Firefighter saves life of 2-year-old found face down in Minnesota lake
A 2-year-old child was saved from drowning in a Minnesota lake Sunday morning by a firefighter who happened to be visiting family in the area. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened just before 11 a.m., near the shore of Sand Lake, north of Pelican Rapids. Deputies...
Bear killed, motorcyclist injured in collision in central Minnesota
A black bear is dead after it was struck by a motorcyclist near the town of Pillager. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on County Road 34 north of Pillager, which is located in central Minnesota near the Brainerd Lakes Area. According to Pillager Area Fire & Rescue, the motorcyclist suffered significant road rash and a broken wrist.
fox9.com
Bear dies after being struck by motorcycle on Minnesota road
PILLAGER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A black bear was killed when it was hit by a motorcyclist near Pillager, Minnesota, on Monday. The Pillager Area Fire and Rescue says the motorcyclist collided with the bear on County Road 34 north of Pillager. The motorcyclist suffered some scrapes and a broken wrist.
voiceofalexandria.com
Victim identified in fatal motorcycle crash near Vargas
(Vergas)--Authorities in Otter Tail County have identified the victim in a fatal crash near Vergas. According to the report, George Hough, 70, of Elbow Lake, has been identified as the motorcyclist who died in a crash late last week. Hough was reportedly riding his motorcycle eastbound on County Highway 4,...
Comments / 0