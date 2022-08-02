2023 budget review again on Davison County Commission agenda

Read on more955.com
Mitchell chip sealing for Thursday, August 4th
On Thursday August 4th, 2022 the Street Department will be chip sealing the following streets:. Please have all vehicles removed from the street by 7:00 am on August 4th, 2022. Please turn off all automatic sprinkler systems also. Please move sump pump hoses away from gutter. Refrain from parking on...
Mel’s Musings – I told you so…..
One of the few things I miss about not being in politics anymore is the “I told you so” moments. One of my favorites, from my legislative days, was the bonding of the tobacco settlement payments from a class action suit against the tobacco companies. South Dakota was supposed to get something like $700 million and Governor Janklow sold our stake to the bonding companies for something like $250 million. (It’s been thirty years or more, so my numbers are approximate not Gospel.)
Chip sealing in Mitchell for Wednesday, August 3rd
On Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022 the Street Department will be chip sealing the following streets:. Please have all vehicles removed from the street by 7:00 am on August 3rd, 2022. Please turn off all automatic sprinkler systems also. Please move sump pump hoses away from gutter. Refrain from parking on...
“WINNY” THE KITTEN”! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
Winny was found in a window well and is now ready for a new home. She is around 8 weeks old and is a sweet female. Winny loves attention and is very playful. To set up a time to meet Winny, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
“BELLA THE DOG”! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
My family moved and can’t keep me. I’m a Shiba Inu/American Eskimo mix breed who is full grown. My name is Bella and I hate to be left alone! I am housebroken and great with my family. I can be very protective and jealous of other animals so to be in a one pet family would be best. I am very active and will need lots of exercise. To set up a time to meet Bella, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
“LILLY” THE KITTEN! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
Lilly came to us when she was 6 days old with her mom. She is 8 weeks old and is a female. Lilly is very playful and loves to chase a laser lite. She likes crinkle balls and jingle balls. To set up a time to meet Lilly, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
“MASON” THE CAT! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
Mason was picked up as a stray and is ready for a new family. He is a neutered male Long haired cat who likes attention. Mason is very sweet and loves to play. He really loves people and is very active. To set up a time to meet Mason, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
Arizona couple sentenced to prison after using RV as drug facility at Mitchell campground
An Arizona couple was sentenced to nearly four years in prison on Tuesday for using an RV as a drug facility at a Mitchell campground. 37-year old Jamie Bosone and 38-year old Daniel Smythe were arrested in April after police were summoned to Betts Campground following a report of an elderly woman being thrown out of an RV during harsh weather conditions. Police found fentanyl, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia on Smythe and in the RV. The elderly lady who had been thrown out of the RV was Bosone’s mother, and the couple was also traveling with a 4-year old child. In exchange for guilty pleas to the charges of possession of a controlled substance and keeping a place for use or sale of a controlled substance, multiple other charges were dropped. In sentencing Smythe, Judge Chris Giles noted that the child had been constantly exposed to rampant drug activity. When sentencing Bosone, Giles stated that her lack of compassion for her own mother was concerning. The child has since been placed in the state’s foster care system.
Teen involved in Mitchell convenience store robbery sentenced to prison on Tuesday
A teen who was involved in a robbery of a Mitchell convenience store was sentenced to 4 years in prison on Tuesday. 18-year old Geno Gehl was given credit for 223 days served in jail since the incident. Gehl and 18-year old John Beck robbed the Easy Come Easy Go store on 5th and Sanborn in November. Beck took money after pointing a BB gun at the clerk. He was sentenced to five years in prison in March. In Davison County Court, Gehl apologized for the stress caused by the robbery. In handing down the sentence, Judge Chris Giles noted Gehl’s history of addiction and mental health issues and said he hopes Gehl can work on those issues while incarcerated.
Eldora Marlyne Isaak, 88
Eldora Marlyne Isaak, 88, went to her heavenly home Sunday, July 31 at Avera Brady Health and Rehab. Funeral service will be Wednesday, August 3 at 10:30 am at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Mitchell. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 2 from 7:00 to 8:30 pm at Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Parkston.
