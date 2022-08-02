Apple offers feeble fix for Studio Display’s speaker problems

Read on www.cultofmac.com
Phone Arena
This new Motorola Edge+ (2022) deal is simply incredible
Remember when Best Buy tried to rain on Amazon's Prime Day parade by discounting (among many others) the mid-range Motorola Edge (2021) and high-end Edge+ (2022) with no special requirements and no strings attached?. Well, if the latter model, powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, felt like a...
makeuseof.com
How to Play Audio on Two Pairs of Headphones or Speakers on a Samsung Phone
Sometimes, you may want to share music with a friend, but it never feels right to share the same pair of headphones. You may also own two Bluetooth speakers and want to play music from both for a richer listening experience. Samsung’s Dual Audio feature makes these two scenarios possible....
Ars Technica
Dell follows Apple in exploring laptops with reverse wireless charging
A recently published Dell patent, spotted by Patently Apple, shows the company exploring the ability to wirelessly charge devices on a laptop's surface. We've seen similar concepts from Apple, which has already won patents for similar technologies. However, instead of simply dropping your iPhone on the laptop's surface and letting it charge, Dell's patent application describes a "wireless charging clip" that can attach to the PC and then be used to charge devices placed on top of it.
Apple Studio Display firmware update released to fix audio issues
Owners of the Apple Studio Display have been reporting issues with the Audio and the speakers on the device. Apple has now released a firmware update that is designed to fix the audio issues on this display, the update is now available to download. Since Apple launched its Studio Display,...
Cult of Mac
Why Apple is (nearly) recession-proof
Although economists can’t agree whether a global recession is on the way, it’s definitely a possibility. But Apple execs don’t seem to have a lot to worry about – market analysts remain generally upbeat about the company. Here are comments from a range of experts that...
iPhone 14 Pro always-on display might have been leaked by Apple
One of Apple’s worst-kept secrets is that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are going to have always-on displays. Apple has yet to actually confirm this huge feature, but leaks and reports have repeatedly spoiled its existence. The latest leak comes from Apple itself, as the company might have left a trace of the feature in its latest Xcode beta.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus launches the SUPERVOOC 80W Car Charger for power users on the go
OnePlus launched its first-ever 80W SUPERVOOC-charging flagship smartphone in 2022 - however, the 10 Pro's speed in these terms stop mattering once a user gets in the car and has to use a non-compatible charger. However, the OEM has announced a solution today (August 3, 2022; even if it has waited to release the refreshed 10T smartphone to do so).
knowtechie.com
Xiaomi reveals bulky, $400 smart glasses with an OLED display
Xiaomi is releasing a pair of smart glasses in China. The $400 Mijia Glasses Camera has a single Google Glass-style OLED display and is marketed as a lifestyle accessory. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-core chipset, the glasses have plenty of power. That’s paired with 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0.
Apple Insider
Sunny Optical becomes main iPhone 14 lens supplier, says Kuo
As the release of the iPhone 14 range nears, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple is increasingly concentrating its wide-camera 7P lens orders on one supplier. The forthcoming iPhone 14 Pro has been rumored to add a larger 48mp sensor, but it will continue to have the range of lenses. Now analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that his latest supply chain information shows that component manufacturer Sunny Optical is gaining an increasing share of Apple's orders.
inputmag.com
Even Apple thinks Stage Manager needs some work
Apple is planning on delaying the release of iPadOS 16 by a month to give the major OS update more time to bake, according to a new report from Bloomberg. Apple launches multiple hardware products and software updates every year, and prides itself on its seasonal releases. New versions of iPadOS typically ship with iOS and watchOS in September, usually not long after Apple releases its latest iPhone.
Cult of Mac
M2 MacBook Air blows away other Macs in speed test
The new M2 MacBook Air got an amazing score on the Speedometer 2.0 benchmarking app. Apple’s latest notebook solidly beating other Macs in this test of web browser speed. The performance boost comes from the new Apple M2 processor – the MacBook Pro with the same chip scores equally well.
Billboard
Back-to-School Laptop Deals: MacBook, HP, Lenovo & More
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Whether you’re heading back to the office, or back to school, it’s a great time to...
This solid deal brings the brand new Pixel 6a down to just $400
Google's new Pixel 6a wowed us. It's got Google's trademark camera processing, plus the same Tensor CPU that powers the flagship Pixel 6 phones. You'll have a hard time finding a better phone for the money—it's currently our favorite budget phone. It's a no-brainer deal even at its full price of $450, but it's an even better deal today, as Amazon is offering $50 off the Charcoal and Sorta Sage colors (or a $50 gift card if you're after Chalk).
notebookcheck.net
Edge 2.5D wireless 4K touchscreen monitor unveiled for PC and PlayStation
The Edge 2.5D wireless touchscreen monitor is currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter. Three models of the 15.6-in device are available, two Full HD displays with 17 ft (~5 m) and 82 ft (~25 m) range and a 4K 60 Hz display with an 82 ft range. The gadget gets its name from the 2.5D arc edge, which provides a rounded and smooth finish. The wireless monitor has a ten-point multi-touch screen with an IPS panel and a 100% sRGB color gamut.
Leaker says iPhone 14 will boost performance over iPhone 13 Pro, despite using same A15 chip
A leaker claims that the base iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus/Max will offer performance improvements over the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. That’s despite the base models using the same A15 Bionic chip as last year’s flagship handsets. The report dropped after months of rumors that said only the iPhone 14 Pro variants will get the next-gen A16 Bionic chip.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro will get better OLED screen than iPhone 14
Apple will reportedly use different grades of OLED panels between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, further differentiating the two models. Samsung Display, an Apple supplier, will reportedly use more advanced materials for the iPhone 14 Pro models, while it'll stick with previous-generation materials for the lower-tier iPhone 14, TheElec reported Monday.
Cult of Mac
Microsoft Teams adds native Apple silicon support at long last
Apple first said it would transition from Intel chips to Apple silicon more than 2 years ago. Then Cupertino launched the first M1 Mac in November 2020. And, finally, today Microsoft said its Teams app will now run natively on M1 and M2 Macs. So it’s about time. But...
Cult of Mac
Mophie’s new 20,000 mAh power bank quickly charges two devices on the go
The Mophie Powerstation Pro boasts 20,000mAh of power, and dual USB-C ports to quickly deliver it to a MacBook or other computer at up to 45W. Apple likes the new power bank enough to launch it Thursday on its online store. The same is true of the Mophie Speedport 120,...
iPhone 14 30W fast charging support is the best battery rumor so far
Just when we thought we knew everything there is to know about the iPhone 14, a new rumor dropped, delivering an exciting piece of information. The iPhone 14 models will reportedly support 30W fast charging, marking the first time Apple has gone over 20W. Early iPhone 13 battery tests have shown that the handsets can unofficially support up to 27W charging with the proper power adapter.
Apple asks suppliers to follow China customs rules - Nikkei
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) has asked suppliers to ensure that shipments from Taiwan to China comply with the latter's customs regulations to avoid them from being held for scrutiny, according to a Nikkei report on Friday.
