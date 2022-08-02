Apple offers feeble fix for Studio Display’s speaker problems

Google's new Pixel 6a wowed us. It's got Google's trademark camera processing, plus the same Tensor CPU that powers the flagship Pixel 6 phones. You'll have a hard time finding a better phone for the money—it's currently our favorite budget phone. It's a no-brainer deal even at its full price of $450, but it's an even better deal today, as Amazon is offering $50 off the Charcoal and Sorta Sage colors (or a $50 gift card if you're after Chalk).

CELL PHONES ・ 21 HOURS AGO