Indiana cop killed at traffic stop: 'Until prosecutors and judges say 'enough,' this is going to continue'

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago
Connie Nania
2d ago

Pa,soft on crime practices continue . No accountability,liberal judges, and magistrates, criminals back on street within hours.This is the tragedy of Democrat leadership!!!

Duchess TRUTH
2d ago

This has nothing to do with politics. Whoever did this wasn't out committing murder in the name of the Democrat or Republican Party. Maybe they panicked and didn't want to be killed themselves, they wanted to escape being arrested or they are just evil angry people. Either way this is a horrible tragedy that can't be explained away with politics.

