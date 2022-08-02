ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Liz Truss plan to cut public sector pay would ‘level down’ nation – Tory critics

By Sam Blewett
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dlI5A_0h1akCdO00

Liz Truss’s plan to slash £8.8 billion from public sector pay outside London is coming under growing criticism amid warnings it would leave nurses, police officers and teachers poorer.

Conservative Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen, who is backing Rishi Sunak , said on Tuesday that he was “actually speechless” at the Foreign Secretary’s pitch to party members choosing the next prime minister.

Tory MPs and experts warned that Ms Truss’s proposal to pay workers living in cheaper areas of the country less than those in places like the capital and the South East would be “levelling down” the nation.

Ms Truss, widely seen as the frontrunner to take over in No 10, announced the move as a “war on Whitehall waste” to make savings from the Civil Service.

But Mr Sunak’s rival campaign said the plan would slash the pay of nearly six million public sector workers, with nurses, police and armed forces members facing £1,500 of cuts.

Mr Houchen said: “There is simply no way you can do this without a massive pay cut for 5.5 million people, including nurses, police officers and our armed forces outside London.

“This is a ticking time bomb set by Team Truss that will explode ahead of the next general election.”

Institute for Government programme director Alex Thomas said the proposed savings from regional pay bargaining would not come from Whitehall.

“The whole Civil Service pay bill is only about £9 billion,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“You’re not going to reduce the Civil Service pay bill to £200 million unless you pretty radically reshape the state.

“I know she wants to be radical but possibly not quite that much, so it’s going to come from the wider public sector, it’s going to come from nurses and teachers and local authorities.”

He argued the “complicated and controversial” move would mean nurses and teachers being paid less or receiving slower pay rises than others, adding: “This is not war on Whitehall, it’s more like war on Workington.”

Steve Double , the Conservative MP for St Austell and Newquay, said the “terrible idea” would be “hugely damaging to public services in Cornwall , where we already struggle to recruit NHS staff”.

“The billions saved would be coming straight out of rural economies. This is levelling down not up,” he said as he vowed to vote for Mr Sunak.

North West Durham MP Richard Holden, another supporter of the former chancellor, said Ms Truss’s policy would “kill levelling up”.

Simon Hoare, the Sunak backer who chairs the Commons Northern Ireland Committee, said it is a “totally bad initiative” that would result in “levelling down”.

Unions representing civil servants reacted furiously to the plans.

FDA general secretary Dave Penman said: “As the Government faces the huge challenges posed by a new war on mainland Europe and recovering from Covid backlogs, what we need from a prime minister is solutions for the 21st century, not recycled failed policies and tired rhetoric from the 1980s.”

Civil servants are not a political tool to be used and abused for one person's ambition - they are the hard-working people who keep the country running, day in, day out, and they deserve respect

Mark Serwotka, PCS union

Mark Serwotka, general secretary of the PCS union, said: “If Liz Truss is elected, and if she tries to go ahead with these proposals, she’ll face opposition every step of the way.

“Civil servants are not a political tool to be used and abused for one person’s ambition – they are the hard-working people who keep the country running, day in, day out, and they deserve respect.”

Mike Clancy, general secretary of Prospect union, said: “Liz Truss has spent the last few weeks trashing the record of her own Government. Judging by this vacuous attempt to garner headlines friendly to her selectorate, she plans more of the same economically illiterate and insulting ideological nonsense that this Government has been churning out in recent years.”

The plan was contained in Ms Truss’s policy to save £11 billion by cutting Civil Service time off, scrapping jobs aimed at increasing inclusion and diversity in the public sector, and by ending national pay deals.

The last point would mean taking into account the regional cost of living when paying public sector workers.

Her campaign argued it could save up to £8.8 billion annually if it was adopted for all public sector workers in the long term.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Union fury over threat to right to strike, as rail dispute hits millions

Unions have warned of “fierce and prolonged resistance” if the new Conservative prime minister clamps down on the right to strike, as the latest round of industrial action caused delays to millions of rail travellers.There was a furious reaction to a set of “draconian” proposals for new restrictions set out by transport secretary Grant Shapps in response to the walkout by members of the RMT rail union.Mr Shapps’ package – which includes a 60-day cooling-off period after each strike – goes further than the tightening of the law promised by leadership candidate Liz Truss, which has already sparked warnings...
LIZ TRUSS
The Independent

Rishi Sunak brags of work diverting public funds from ‘deprived urban areas’

Tory leadership contender Rishi Sunak proudly told party members he had been working to divert funding from “deprived urban areas” towards more prosperous towns.The former chancellor bragged that he had started changing public funding formulas to ensure more prosperous towns receive “the funding they deserve”.The New Statesman magazine, which obtained video revealing Mr Sunak’s remarks, said they were made to grassroots Tories in Royal Tunbridge Wells, Kent, on July 29.This is scandalous. Rishi Sunak is openly boasting that he fixed the rules to funnel taxpayers’ money to rich Tory shires 👇This is our money. It should be spent fairly and...
WORLD
The Independent

Ben Shephard criticises government for being too ‘busy’ for GMB interview amid recession forecast

Ben Shephard has criticised the government for refusing to send a minister to appear on Good Morning Britain amid warnings of a year-long recession hitting this autumn.On Thursday (4 August), the Bank of England warned that the UK will soon enter a recession causing the deepest fall in living standards on record.Real household incomes are expected to decline by an average of five per cent over two years, marking the deepest fall since records began in 1960.During Friday (5 August) morning’s episode of GMB, host Shephard said that, while they had asked for a Conservative minister to appear on...
U.K.
BBC

UK government a problem for Wales, says Rowan Williams

Devolution "is not being given serious attention" in Westminster, the former Archbishop of Canterbury has said. Dr Rowan Williams believes the UK government "is a problem for us here in Wales". As co-chairman of a commission looking into the constitutional future of Wales, he was participating in a panel discussion...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Ben Houchen
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Simon Hoare
Person
Slash
Person
Mike Clancy
The Independent

Aldi hands 26,000 UK workers second pay rise of the year

Aldi has said it will give store workers across the UK a second pay rise since the start of the year as inflation continues to surge. The German discounter, which runs 970 UK stores, said store assistants will see with their minimum pay increase to £10.50 an hour, and £11.95 for those in Greater London.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

How the Tory party has systematically run down the NHS

The report by the Commons public accounts committee (UK health department played ‘fast and loose’ when awarding Covid contracts to Randox, 27 July) shows how the NHS is let down by this government. The health service has been underfunded since its inception except for the brief period in the first decade of this century when Labour increased funding.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘A recession is inevitable’: Liam Fox says Liz Truss’ economic plan won’t work

Liam Fox says Liz Truss’ proposed economic strategy won’t work as a recession is “inevitable” in the current global economy.“What Liz seems to be saying is, at a time that we’re already spending £85b in debt interest... we should be borrowing even more money,” the former trade secretary said.Speaking with Anna Botting on Sky News, Dr Fox added “If there was an easy way to get out of the inflationary problem and growth, don’t you think it would have been done?”Dr Fox said Rishi Sunak’s plan is “the sensible way forward.”Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Tory leadership contest: Penny Mordaunt backs Liz TrussUS government declares monkeypox a public health emergency‘Will the real Ms Truss please stand up’: Kay Burley lists Truss’s numerous U-turns
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#M People#Levelling#Uk#Tory#The Civil Service#Bom
The Independent

Recession - live: BoE governor criticised for saying pay rises will fuel inflation

The Bank of England governor has been criticised for saying pay rises will fuel inflation. The Bank yesterday increased interest rates to 1.75 per cent - the highest in 27 years - while warning that Britain will plunge into a year-long recession this autumn.Governor Andrew Bailey urged workers to limit their demands for a pay rise this year warning of the impact of high inflation on those who don’t have “bargaining power”.“If everybody tries to beat inflation, it doesn’t come down, it gets worse, that’s the problem,” Mr Bailey said. However, his suggestion was met with strong criticism as...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Tax remains key divide as leadership campaigns respond to economic outlook

The Business Secretary has said current economic policy “is not going to cut it” and the Sunak campaign is warning against “magical solutions” as tax remains the key dividing line in the Tory leadership race.Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and the former chancellor Rishi Sunak, the two candidates vying to become the next prime minister, will be put through their paces again at a Tory hustings in Eastbourne on Friday evening.The economy and rising cost of living has been central to the debate so far, but the backdrop grew starker on Thursday with the Bank of England warning the UK faces...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Javid accuses Sunak of sleepwalking into a high-tax economy as he endorses Truss

Former chancellor Sajid Javid has endorsed Liz Truss as he warned Rishi Sunak’s economic plans would lead Britain “sleepwalking into a high-tax, low-growth” economy. Mr Javid and Mr Sunak quit within an hour of each other last month, triggering a string of resignations that finally brought Boris Johnson’s time as prime minister to and end. But writing in the Times, Mr Javid criticises his friend’s stance as he backs his rival to win the keys to Downing Street. Mr Sunak has argued that tax cuts can come after soaraway inflation has been brought under control....
BUSINESS
The Independent

Kwarteng: People must wait until new PM in place for more cost-of-living help

Britons will have to wait several weeks before the Government reveals further support to combat soaring inflation, amid fresh questions over the whereabouts of Boris Johnson.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said he expects an emergency budget from the next prime minister to contain measures to help people, although this is not expected for at least another month.He also said “I don’t know where Boris is”, but claimed people would not begrudge the outgoing Prime Minister having a honeymoon, adding that he is in “regular contact” with Mr Johnson.Both Mr Johnson and Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi were on holiday and away from Westminster...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Rail meltdown: hundreds of trains cancelled as speed restrictions begin

Rail passengers face widespread train cancellations and delayed journeys as operators prepare for expected extreme temperatures.Dozens of early long-distance trains were axed on Monday morning – with the unprecedented closure of a key inter-city line set for Tuesday.Passengers in England and Wales are being warned not to travel unless absolutely necessary. With many services cancelled, travellers who do attempts journeys are warned to expect crowded and delayed trains.In extreme heat, steel rails are susceptible to buckling. To reduce the stress on the rails, the normal running speed of 125mph is reduced to 90mph or 60mph, with some stretches – typically...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Under fifth of Tory members say ‘most likely’ scenario is a Tory majority under Rishi Sunak

Under a fifth of Tory members believe the most likely outcome at the next general election is a Commons majority if Rishi Sunak succeeds Boris Johnson in No 10, according to a new poll.Two-and-a-half years after the outgoing prime minister won the Tories’ biggest majority since Margaret Thatcher, the survey by YouGov found the Conservative faithful were doubtful of a major electoral success. The figures for Mr Sunak – the former chancellor – are most stark, with just 19 per cent of those polled suggesting the “most likely” result after the next election would be a Conservative majority in...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Liz Truss suffers serious setback in race for PM with ‘full-fat U-turn’ on regional pay

Liz Truss suffered a setback in her campaign to become prime minister on Tuesday after she abandoned a major policy barely 12 hours after it was launched.The Tory leadership frontrunner was forced into a U-turn on plans to cut the pay of public sector workers in poorer areas after a revolt from her own party.Ben Houchen, the Conservative mayor of Tees Valley who is backing her opponent Rishi Sunak, suggested it could be a “dementia tax moment” for Ms Truss – a reference to Theresa May’s disastrous 2017 general election campaign misstep. Ms Truss tried to blame the media,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Truss vs Sunak - live: Ex-chancellor boasts of taking money from ‘deprived urban areas’

Rishi Sunak was filmed boasting about diverting funding away from “deprived urban areas” towards more prosperous areas that “deserve” them.The New Statesman magazine, which obtained video revealing Mr Sunak's remarks, said they were made to grassroots Tories in Royal Tunbridge Wells, Kent, on 29 July.Labour said it was "scandalous" that Mr Sunak was "openly boasting that he fixed the rules to funnel taxpayers' money to rich Tory shires".In the video, Mr Sunak told Tory supporters: "I managed to start changing the funding formulas, to make sure areas like this are getting the funding they deserve because we inherited a...
U.K.
BBC

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak row over recession warning in latest TV clash

Tory leadership rivals Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have set out competing plans to deal with the economic recession forecast by the Bank of England in their latest TV clash. Ms Truss said a recession was "not inevitable" if "bold" action was taken. But Mr Sunak said the foreign secretary's...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Key moments as Truss and Sunak face grilling from Tory members during TV debate

From skeletons in their closets and clashes over their economic policies as the Bank of England warns of a long recession, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have discussed at length a range of topics during their latest televised debate.The two Tory leadership hopefuls took part in Sky News’ The Battle for Number 10 on Thursday night, which saw them separately taking questions from party members.They were also both interviewed by Sky News’ presenter Kay Burley.Here are the key points raised during the 90-minute-long TV event.– Ms Truss and Mr Sunak clashed over their economic policies after the Bank of England...
BUSINESS
BBC

Council strike: Planned action will see council 'closed down'

More than 1,000 staff at one of Northern Ireland's largest councils are planning to go on strike next Wednesday, August 10. Officials from the NIPSA, Unite and GMB trade unions said this would affect all functions of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council. This would include services such as...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

776K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy